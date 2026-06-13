



120+ biolabs in 30+ countries, with a heavy focus on Ukraine, where the U.S. built and supported over 40 labs.



This release directly supports President Trump's May 2025 Executive Order to end federal funding of risky Gain-of-Function research worldwide and increase transparency.



Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released never-before-seen declassified slides exposing the scale of U.S. government-funded biological laboratories worldwide.



These facilities were used for:



- Storage of Especially Dangerous Pathogens (EDPs) from the Soviet era



- Training Ukrainian scientists in high-containment biocontainment labs



- The slides also note Russia's accusations of U.S. biological weapons work in Ukrainian facilities.



- Research on deadly viruses



Pathogens documented include, Anthrax, Plague, Ebola, Marburg, Lassa, Tularemia, Tuberculosis, African Swine Fever, Newcastle Disease, MERS, SARS, Rickettsia, and more.



Labs in Odessa, Uzhgorod, Kherson, Zakarpattia, plus major institutes like the Central Reference Laboratory and Ukrainian Antiplague Research Institute.



Main U.S. contractor was Black & Veatch, with Ukrainian subcontractors like Techno Project, Mediamax, Invest, and others.



Taxpayer costs ran into the millions per lab.



Examples: $2.1M, $3.5M, $1.7M–$1.9M for design, construction, and equipment.



Ukrainian Ministry of Health issued permits for working with these dangerous pathogens.



The U.S. paid Ukrainian scientists to study the genomes of highly infectious viruses, including highly pathogenic avian flu, inside these American-funded biocontainment labs.



Clear "web of connections" to the U.S. biological weapons defense industry. The slides also note Russia's accusations of U.S. biological weapons work in Ukrainian facilities.



This program was knowingly hidden from the American people for years. Previous administrations and officials allegedly lied, covered it up, and attacked anyone who raised questions.



Many of these labs conducted research on hazardous pathogens with very little oversight, including dangerous Gain-of-Function work.



Labs in Ukraine are now at heightened risk due to the ongoing war. The files are public. The truth is out. This isn't conspiracy, it's declassified U.S. government documents. Demand accountability.

How a “dangerous conspiracy theory” became fact