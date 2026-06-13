Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
37m

Robert Malone commented on that today also. The Nuland was something else, and worked under Obama, Ukranian born i believe. Not to mention the Biden financial links.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture