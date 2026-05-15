THEY ARE NOT ‘DATA CENTERS’—THEY’RE BUILDING A DIGITAL PANOPTICON TO OWN YOUR EVERY BREATH: 40,000 Acres of All-Seeing Steel That Dwarfs China’s Entire Spy Grid 🔥

Tucker Just Torched the Lie

In 1791, Jeremy Bentham sketched the Panopticon: a circular prison where a single unseen guard could observe hundreds, forcing inmates into self-policing obedience through the possibility of constant watch. Michel Foucault, in Discipline and Punish, called it the architectural blueprint for modern power—discipline internalized, freedom illusory.

Today, that blueprint is being poured in concrete and fiber across America’s heartland… but they’re calling it “AI infrastructure.”

Consider the Stratos Project in Utah’s Box Elder County—40,000 acres (roughly 30,000 American football fields) backed by Kevin O’Leary and linked to military installations.

Power draw? Up to 9 gigawatts—more than twice Utah’s current total grid capacity. For context: China’s largest single data center campus in Hohhot spans a paltry ~200 football fields. China has 1.4 billion citizens and an authoritarian surveillance machine that makes Orwell look quaint—yet America is scaling individual “server farms” 150x larger? Despite having far fewer total data centers per capita in some metrics?

The math doesn’t add up for “just AI training and cloud storage.”

Many of these hyperscale builds are subsidized, face profitability questions, and devour resources at a rate that screams something else.

Tucker Carlson hammered O’Leary live on exactly this: Why the dystopian scale? Why the rush past local protests, environmental red flags, and transparency? The answers were revealing.

This is the digital Panopticon rising—Palantir-powered databases, Flock cameras on every corner, connected vehicles logging your routes and words, license-plate readers, facial recognition, and the creeping architecture for digital IDs and CBDCs.

Every like, location ping, purchase, and facial micro-expression fed into an all-seeing algorithm. Foucault warned the watched would police themselves.

Today, the algorithm does it for them.

We didn’t defeat tyranny abroad to erect a gilded cage at home.

America was forged in rebellion against unchecked power—not to hand it over to unelected tech overlords and their government partners.

Question everything. Demand the schematics, the contracts, the true end-use. The gaze is upon us… but we still have eyes. Look back. Push back. Before the cage locks.

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