A couple of items have come to my attention from the UK, today.

A prominent television news journalist is living under a death threat from human traffickers following a confrontation with small-boat gangsters in northern France.

Patrick Christys, who presents the Tonight current affairs show on GB News, has told The Mail on Sunday the threat is so serious that the Metropolitan Police ordered him to abandon his home in the small hours of the morning.

Christys and his heavily pregnant wife – fellow GB News presenter Emily Carver – were warned the intelligence services believed their lives were at risk because of his work exposing people smugglers in Calais. They were told to pack their bags and hide with friends.

Today, recounting his ordeal for the first time, Christys says he is angry and exasperated by the failure of the British authorities to tackle the gangs, who he says operate in plain sight.

He is also concerned his young family were exposed to danger when the Metropolitan Police disconnected their panic alarm without warning. In one chilling episode, Christys says he was tracked down on a London street by a trafficker from Calais. Twelve months on, the couple have round-the-clock security.

‘This is personal for me,’ he said. ‘I want everyone to understand the reality of who we’re letting in to our country. These human traffickers wanted to kill me in my own home while my wife was eight months pregnant.

‘Who knows if they’d have tried to harm my wife and son in order to get to me? It makes me incredibly angry that we let illegals into the country – who we all pay for. Then we let those same people make millions of pounds trafficking yet more illegals to Britain.

‘They feel so emboldened, they thought they could kill a TV journalist in his own home and get away with it.’…[ ]

This is covered by right-wing broadcaster, Dan Wootton who hails from my home town, Lower Hutt

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-16055495/TV-presenter-exposed-people-smugglers-death-threats.html

He also covers this that is everywhere in Britain. It seems to be a case of plagiarism, DEI and corruption of university authorities.

But the woke “Left” makes it about “racism”.

https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2026/8/18/tens-of-thousands-mourn-jason-arday-in-london-blaming-press-for-his-death

What are we to make of this?

By DAILY MAIL REPORTER

Jason Arday was used by Cambridge University for ‘bragging rights’, Sir James Cleverly has claimed.

The shadow housing secretary said that senior staff there and at other universities presented Mr Arday with ‘glee’ because of his age and ethnicity rather than his talent.

Sir James added the ‘terrible situation’ was ‘unfair to him’ because it meant he had ‘so far to fall’.

In addition, Cambridge’s chancellor, Lord Chris Smith of Finsbury, said there had been a ‘racist feeding frenzy’ over the academic.

Mr Arday, 41, was found dead in Battersea, south London, on Friday.

It came just over a week after he resigned from his post at Jesus College, amid a row over plagiarism and his academic career.

He had been appointed professor of sociology of education at age 37, the youngest black person ever appointed to a professorship at Cambridge.

Sir James, who was Britain’s first black home secretary and foreign secretary, said that he was ‘incredibly angry’ about how the situation had unfolded.

From 2 weeks ago

The scandal of Jason Arday

This is the person who has been attacked by the “Left” - from 12 days ago

Jason Arday Whistleblower: ‘People Knew The Truth And Covered It Up’

The view from the Right

Katie Hopkins reveals real reason behind Jason Arday’s death the MSM refuse to report: “A fraud”

Megyn Kelly: The UK is IMPLODING After Jason Arday’s Death