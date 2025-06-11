I have been making my way through David Icke’s large 1999 book, the Biggest Secret, to get an idea of his earlier views. The book is replete with numerology and symbology (that he says the reptile bloodlines are obsessed with which could not be further from the way I have, with a background in history, always approached things.

My rational left brain rebelled but looking with an open, whole brain approach I realised that there his ideas are worthy of being looked at carefully because they provide a template for understanding what we are going through which would explain why anything he writes is so censored whereas his man sources are not.

I have been looking at this through the lens of the death of Princess Diana about which David Icke has much to say.

But first, a summary of the book. It is so large I could not manage this on my own so the following comes from Chat GPT

Synopsis of David Icke’s The Biggest Secret (1999)

David Icke’s The Biggest Secret presents an alternative history of humanity and global power structures, arguing that the world is covertly controlled by an elite bloodline network that manipulates societies across the globe through secret knowledge, occult practices, and intergenerational planning. The book attempts to uncover what Icke calls “the truth that will set you free.”

1. The Central Thesis: A Hidden Elite Controls the World

Icke proposes that a global elite—descended from ancient bloodlines—has systematically seized control over political, financial, religious, and media institutions. He identifies these elite families as originating in the ancient Near East and Mesopotamia, notably Sumer, Babylon, and Egypt, and traces their lineage through royal families, banking dynasties, and secret societies.

2. Reptilian Bloodlines and Genetic Manipulation

One of the book’s most controversial elements is the assertion that this elite is not entirely human. Icke claims that a race of reptilian, interdimensional beings—referred to as the Anunnaki in Sumerian mythology—manipulated human genetics in the ancient past to create hybrid bloodlines capable of holding power and maintaining a vibrational compatibility with these entities. These hybrids, he argues, maintain their dominance through ritual, deception, and interbreeding to preserve genetic purity.

3. Ancient Myth, Symbolism, and Archetype

Icke draws upon mythology, esoteric traditions, and symbolic systems from cultures around the world to argue that the same archetypal story—of gods descending from the sky, of hybrid rulers, and of cosmic conflict—is repeated across traditions. He references global mythologies including those of the Sumerians, Egyptians, Hindus, and indigenous African cultures such as that of Zulu shaman Credo Mutwa, who supports similar themes of “Chitauri” (reptilian beings) in African oral history.

4. Secret Societies and Control Systems

The book explores how secret societies—such as the Freemasons, Illuminati, Knights Templar, and others—act as vehicles for passing down hidden knowledge and maintaining elite control. Icke suggests that these groups are instrumental in orchestrating world events, wars, and revolutions to further their agenda of centralizing power.

5. The Role of Religion and Mind Control

Icke contends that organized religion, particularly the Abrahamic faiths, was constructed to suppress esoteric knowledge and enslave the human mind. He argues that mass education, the media, and social conditioning programs act as forms of mind control that prevent people from awakening to their true multidimensional nature.

6. The Call to Awaken

Despite the bleak portrayal of manipulation and control, Icke closes the book with a message of empowerment. He encourages readers to reclaim their sovereignty, expand their consciousness, and see beyond the illusion. He frames the uncovering of “the biggest secret” as the first step in breaking free from the control system.

The idea of “shape-shifting reptilians” goes back to ancient times as demonstrated in this article and Art Bell talked about the subject on Coast to Coast in the 1990’s as have numerous others without being attacked as David Icke has been.

THE DEATH OF PRINCESS DIANA

Having already rejected the narratives we are being asked to believe I have been influenced by a 2011 documentary, Unlawful Killing,that was banned in the UK, which represents the view of Mohammed Fayed, father of Dodi who died in the crash witnessed Diana.

This had not come out yet when the Biggest Secret was written but I can imagine that, with what David Icke wrote about Fayed and his own complicity he would be critical.

David Icke takes a very different approach which I shall attempt to convey. You could perhaps start with this and an interview with Shaun Attwood that has been well -and-truly censored off You Tube.

Who Killed Princess Diana? - David Icke Talks To Shaun Attwood

This is what Chat GPT has to say:

David Icke on the Death of Princess Diana – Expanded Overview with Quotes

1. Emotional Coldness, Mind Control, and Bloodline Breeding

Icke frames the British royal family as part of a global network of interbreeding bloodlines tied to ancient occult traditions. Diana, in his view, was brought into the family not for love, but to contribute desirable genetics from the Spencer line.

“Diana was chosen for breeding purposes, not love or companionship. She was the means through which the Windsor bloodline could be strengthened with the Spencer genetic stream.”

— The Biggest Secret, Chapter 16

He describes the royal family as emotionally detached, even predatory, highlighting that Diana often said she felt like “a lamb to the slaughter.”

“They never loved her. She was a vehicle, a brood mare. She saw the darkness in them and it terrified her.”

Icke also alludes to MK-Ultra-style mind control programming among the aristocracy:

“The Windsors, like other elite bloodlines, are brought up in a world without affection, where obedience and survival in a hierarchy are the only rules.”

2. Diana’s Marriage as a Strategic Arrangement

Diana’s relationship with Charles is portrayed as devoid of genuine connection and orchestrated to fulfill dynastic requirements:

“She found herself caught in a cold, loveless arrangement in which her primary role was to produce an heir and a spare.”

Icke contends that once she had fulfilled this function by giving birth to William and Harry, she was seen as expendable.

3. The Night of Her Death – A Scripted Ritual?

Icke points to a series of deeply suspicious elements surrounding the night of August 31, 1997:

The car took a strange route away from Dodi’s apartment toward the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

CCTV cameras in the tunnel were “inexplicably not working.”

The car’s driver, Henri Paul , was allegedly an informant for intelligence agencies (including MI6 and possibly Mossad).

Security was inexplicably lax at the Ritz despite Diana’s high profile.

The emergency response took over 1.5 hours, during which Diana bled to death internally.

“It was a murder, a ritual killing planned well in advance with symbolic precision. The tunnel was not chosen by chance. This was a public sacrifice.”

— The Biggest Secret, Chapter 16

4. Pont de l’Alma – A Site of Ancient Ritual

Icke emphasizes the symbolic location of the crash: the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris. According to his research, this location was historically associated with goddess worship and blood sacrifice.

“Pont de l’Alma means ‘Bridge of the Soul.’ In ancient times, this was a sacred site dedicated to the Moon goddess Diana. Is it coincidence that Diana was killed there in a tunnel—underground, in the belly of the Beast?”

He sees the location as part of a ritual theater, likening the event to an occult working performed in plain sight.

5. Diana as a Threat to the Establishment

Icke paints Diana as someone who, in her later years, began awakening to the forces controlling the world—and her life. Her growing popularity, her connection with the public, and her willingness to speak out made her dangerous to the monarchy and the hidden elites.

“Diana was a rebel. She had begun to speak out about landmines, about corruption. She no longer played the game. That made her a target.”

Her famous 1995 BBC Panorama interview is cited as a turning point:

“There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Icke argues this wasn’t just a romantic grievance—it was a public crack in the facade of royalty.

6. Diana’s Cryptic Call to Credo Mutwa

Icke recounts that Zulu shaman Credo Mutwa received a mysterious phone call from Diana, placed from a public telephone box, in which she hinted at shocking knowledge.

“She said she had seen things she could not speak about, but they had changed her forever. She mentioned seeing 'not human' aspects of those around her.”

Conclusion

David Icke presents the death of Princess Diana not as a tragic accident, but as a calculated, ritual murder designed to remove a public figure who had become too powerful and unpredictable. Every element—from her arranged marriage, emotional vulnerability, public transformation, and final moments—is seen through the lens of a hidden elite network enforcing control through fear, symbolism, and manipulation.

CHRISTINE FITZGERALD

If you prefer audio you can listen to David Icke talking about Christine Fitzgerald HERE

While researching this book I was introduced to Christine Fitzgerald, a brilliant and gifted healer, who was a close friend and confidant of Diana for nine years. Because of Christine’s understanding of the esoteric, Diana was able to talk to her about matters she would not dare to share with anyone else for fear of being dubbed crazy. It is clear that Diana knew about the true nature of the royal family’s genetic history and the reptilian control. Her nicknames for the Windsors were “the lizards” and “the reptiles” and she used to say in all seriousness: “They’re not human”.

From Chat GPT

1. Diana’s View of the Windsors as “Reptilian”

Christine told Icke that Diana had a shocking nickname for the royal family, highlighting how estranged she felt:

“Oh, do you know what Diana’s nickname for the Windsors was?... ‘The lizards or the reptiles.’ And she used to say, in all seriousness, ‘They are NOT human!’” reddit.com+11bibliotecapleyades.net+11ashtarcommandcrew.net+11

Other sources explain this belief deeply:

“Christine Fitzgerald … because of Christine’s understanding of the esoteric, Diana was able to talk to her about matters she would not dare to share … It is clear that Diana knew about the true nature of the royal family’s genetic history and the reptilian control.” reddit.com+2ashtarcommandcrew.net+2reddit.com+2reddit.com+6scribd.com+6ashtarcommandcrew.net+6

2. A Ritual at Clarence House: “The Awakening of the Bride”

Christine said Diana witnessed a disturbing occult ritual just before her marriage:

“Arizona Wilder remembered clearly a ritual she attended at Clarence House… called The Awakening of the Bride… Prince Philip and the Queen Mother then shape‑shifted into reptiles to show Diana who they really were. … Diana was told that if she ever revealed the truth about them, she would be killed.” reddit.com+4scribd.com+4ashtarcommandcrew.net+4

This event was allegedly part of Diana being formally inducted into the dynastic system—not for love, but for breeding.

3. Queen Mother as “Evil Wizardry”

According to Christine, Diana used stark, evocative words to describe key royal figures:

“Diana used to tell me that the Queen Mother was evil. She actually used that word ‘evil.’ She said she hated the Queen Mother and the Queen Mother hated her.” verdensalt.dk+15prepareforchange.net+15ashtarcommandcrew.net+15

Christine claimed Diana told her the elderly monarch was involved in deep occult practices:

“The Queen Mother… that's a serious piece of wizardry. … They take pieces of flesh and rebuild the body… It’s sort of cloning… because it’s lizard, it’s much easier for them to do Frankenstein shit than it is for us.” bibliotecapleyades.net+2scribd.com+2prepareforchange.net+2

4. Mind Control, Drugs, and Surveillance

Diana allegedly confided that she’d been drugged, monitored, and groomed from the earliest stages:

She’d been drugged at Clarence House , with Diana treated using Valium to manage bulimia even before her wedding reddit.com+4prepareforchange.net+4ashtarcommandcrew.net+4.

Her phone at Kensington Palace was supposedly bugged , causing her to use public phones to keep lines “clean” reddit.com.

She warned Christine that if she disclosed what she knew, she would be killed greatawaken.org+13scribd.com+13reddit.com+13.

5. Diana’s Fear Leading to Her Death

Christine reportedly described Diana as terrified for her life in her final months:

“She was frightened for her life for years before her death… she thought that Charles had used her as a vessel to have William… Once she’d done that… there were whispers… about how to retire her from public life… They killed her.” scribd.com+4thepeoplesvoice.tv+4vaticproject.blogspot.com+4

Summary

Diana referred to her family as reptilian , “not human.”

She allegedly witnessed occult rituals, including shape-shifting and blood symbolism .

She saw the Queen Mother as deep in occult control and feared physical threats.

She was drugged, monitored, and fearful of assassination for what she knew.

ARIZONA WILDER

David Icke - Revelations, Arizona Wilder

This program presents the staggering story of human sacrifice and satanic rituals involving the most famous people in the world. World famous conspiracy researcher David Icke hosts an interview with Arizona Wilder, formerly Jennifer Greene, who was programmed and trained to conduct satanic rituals by Joseph Mengele a.k.a. the Angel of Death from the Nazi death camps of World War II.

Arizona Wilder describes how she conducted rituals in which the Queen, the Queen Mother and other members of the British Royal Family sacrificed children in satanic ceremonies.

She talks of the same experiences with Henry Kissinger, George Bush, Bill Clinton, members of the Rockefeller and Rothschild families and a host of the most famous names in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Your view of the world will never be the same when you hear the revelations of Arizona Wilder and their shocking relevance in our lives today

From Chat GPT:

Arizona Wilder – Key Testimony Points with Direct Quotes

1. Human Sacrifice Rituals Hosted by the Royal Family

Wilder claimed to have taken part in occult ceremonies involving high-profile elites:

“I went to talk to her about the rituals… she’s telling me about the rituals at Balmoral… human sacrifice takes place… and when the blood started to flow, they shape‑shifted into reptiles.”

— David Icke interview recounting Wilder’s words reddit.com+15bibliotecapleyades.net+15anna-1900.medium.com+15reddit.com+3conspiracies.win+3transition888.catsboard.com+3

2. Shapeshifting Royals

One of her most dramatic assertions: the Queen Mother and others reportedly transformed in front of her:

“Prince Philip and the Queen Mother then shape‑shifted into reptiles to show Diana who they really were.”

— Arizona’s description of the “Awakening of the Bride” ritual gratisglobal.com+4prepareforchange.net+4reddit.com+4

3. The “Awakening of the Bride” Ritual

She described a ceremony held just before Diana’s 1981 wedding:

“It took place in the first seven days of July 1981… Diana was wearing a white gown… Camilla Parker‑Bowles was his consort… she was told that if she ever revealed the truth about them, she would be killed.”

— Wilder recounting the ritual details reddit.com+2prepareforchange.net+2reddit.com+2

4. Ritual Overload and Mind Control

Wilder reportedly participated in ceremonies involving multiple elite figures:

“Arizona Wilder… said she conducted rituals for the British Royal Family, and the Bushs, the Kissingers, and people like that in America.”

— Icke summarizing her participation reddit.com+15bibliotecapleyades.net+15anna-1900.medium.com+15gratisglobal.com+14reddit.com+14woolstangray.eu+14

5. Wider Reptilian Conspiracy

Her descriptions extended beyond the UK, implicating global elites:

“She describes how she conducted rituals in which the Queen… sacrificed children… She talks of the same experiences with Henry Kissinger, George Bush, Bill Clinton, members of the Rockefeller and Rothschild families…”

— Summary overview of Wilder’s allegations rumble.com+3gratisglobal.com+3reddit.com+3

6. Adrenochrome and Occult Substance Use

Arizona also discussed biochemical elements in these rituals:

“These satanic rituals feature… adrenochrome‑drinking, a substance harvested from the children to be sacrificed — they have to be terrified to produce high‑quality adrenochrome.”

— Blurb from QAnon-related commentary on Wilder’s interview reddit.com+3reddit.com+3reddit.com+3

Reddit Reflections (Eyewitness Perception)

Reddit users who watched the interview describe Wilder as painfully sincere and vivid:

“She seems to have been a victim of SRA… remembers her abusers as shape shifting reptilians.”

— Observations on /r/EscapingPrisonPlanet reddit.com+14reddit.com+14transition888.catsboard.com+14 “Princess Diana told her closet friends that Prince Charles would often shapeshift into a reptilian when he was sleeping.”

— Reported second‑hand by a Reddit user reddit.com+6reddit.com+6reddit.com+6

This is the account related by Icke in his book:

ACCOUNT BY ARIZONA

Arizona Wilder, the Mother Goddess, remembered clearly a ritual she attended at Clarence House, the Queen Mother’s home near to Buckingham Palace, in which Diana was shown who the Windsors really are. It took place in the first seven days of July 1981, she said, just before Diana and Charles were married on the 29th. This period is the last seven days of the cycle of the Oak Tree, according to esoteric law, Arizona said, and the ritual was called The Awakening of the Bride. This is a ritual for all females of the 13 bloodlines (and others) who are going to be in publicly high positions and marry reptilians to produce the new generation of rulers. Arizona says that the Queen Mother, the Queen, Prince Philip, Lady Fermoy, Diana’s father Earl Spencer, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles were all present when Diana was brought into the room. She was wearing a white gown and a drug had been administered by Lady Fermoy.

Diana was told that she should consider her union with Prince Charles as only a means to produce heirs and nothing else, she said. Camilla Parker-Bowles was his consort, not her. (In the legends of the Goddess Diana, she had an ‘attendant’ called Camilla, and was also connected to a character called Alphaide, pronounced Al-fye-eeda!). Arizona said that Prince Philip and the Queen Mother then shape-shifted into reptiles to show Diana who they really were. ‘Diana was terrified, but quiet’, she said.

Diana was told that if she ever revealed the truth about them, she would be killed. (Remember the guy I mentioned who had a call from Diana in the March before she died asking for his advice on how to reveal information about the royals that would ‘shake the world’?)

The Queen Mother told Diana at the ritual that “all ears” would be listening to everything she said and “all eyes” would forever be watching her. This is the classic ‘nowhere to run’ bind imposed on all mind controlled slaves.

The ritual also involved the use of a golden penis (Osiris symbolism) which was used on Diana to signify the ‘opening of the womb’. Arizona says it was of reptilian shape and size and had needle-like protrusions designed to superficially puncture the walls of the vagina and cause bleeding.

Diana was told that after this ritual, she would never be “honoured” again by attending their rituals and she was not to ask questions about them.

Now do people understand why Diana suffered from bulimia and serious emotional problems from the time she married Charles?

More from Christine Fitzgerald:

Diana told Christine Fitzgerald that the Queen Mother was the power behind the Windsors, along with Prince Philip. But Philip was subordinate in the hierarchy to the Queen Mother, Diana said. The Queen Mother is connected to a long list of Brotherhood groups and societies and she is the head of the Inner Temple, the élite and highly secret society for the upper levels of the legal profession on the ‘former’ Knights Templar land at Temple Bar in London.

It was the Queen Mother and her close friend, Diana’s grandmother, Ruth Lady Fermoy, who manipulated Diana into the marriage with Prince Charles. This is why Diana was given quarters at the Queen Mother’s home, Clarence House, in the weeks before the wedding and she left from there to marry Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral. “Diana used to tell me that the Queen Mother was evil”, Christine Fitzgerald said, “She actually used that word, evil. She said she hated the Queen Mother and the Queen Mother hated her.”

Most people in Britain will be astonished to read this because the Queen Mother’s propaganda has turned her into the nation’s favourite grandmother. “Oh yes, the Queen Mum, such a lovely, gentle, kind old lady.” But this woman is not what she is claimed to be. I can’t emphasise that enough. During her time at Clarence House before the wedding, Diana says herself that she was being given drugs like the antidepressant, Valium, to treat her bulimia. And what else were they giving her? “They drugged her”, Christine said “I’m sure of it, they had her doped from the start.”

Christine had many conversations with Diana and she opened her heart about her nightmare life with the Windsors. But Christine’s contacts through her work have given her access to other sources with inside knowledge of the British Royal Family, too.

This was the first time she had talked publicly about her experiences with Diana and what she knows of the reptilian agenda. She told me: “The Queen Mother… now that’s a serious piece of wizardry. The Queen Mother is a lot older than people think. To be honest, the Royal Family hasn’t died for a long time, they have just metamorphosised. It’s sort of cloning, but in a different way. They take pieces of flesh and rebuild the body from one little bit. Because it’s lizard, because it’s cold-blooded, it’s much easier for them to do Frankenstein shit than it is for us….”