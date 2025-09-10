Death is an illusionGnostics proved you'll never experience deathRobin WestenraSep 10, 2025111Share111Share
Oh please don’t. Consciousness is all brain stem stuff. This association of not remembering the conventional objects and perceived events in conventional life is not remembered before age two because we have not been indoctrinated into our social existence until then. All this gnostic mystery is self-cherishing, a rival for the other dualistic belief in self in relation to deity. It’s riddled with as many assumptions as a Swiss cheese. Speculative nonsense, signifying nothing.