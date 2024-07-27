Listening to the following has stimulated some thinking on my part.
I am likely not to be posting anything unless it is urgent, over the next couple of days while I write an article.
Watch HERE
Here is a quote from a poem written by the younger Karl Marx which gives a clue to his real authority:
"How so! I plunge, plunge wihout fail
My blood-black sabre into your soul.
That art God neither wants nor wists,
It leaps to the brain from Hell's black mists.
"Till heart's bewitched, till senses reel:
With Satan I have struck my deal.
He chalks the signs, beats time for me,
I play the death march fast and free.
Karl Marx: the Fiddler (1837)
Major Black out in Paris now.
This excerpt below is a play by the Greek Pagan Dionysus Cult, Associated with Cross Dressing and Sodomy. That the Actors of the OhhhLympics opening “show” claim was about peace, inclusivity ( except of 2.2 Billion Christians ) and blah blah.
Turns out the Cult of Dionysus is perfectly matched to Kamala’s appearance simultaneously on NBC’s Peacock Drag Queen show. Human sacrifice, Infanticide child sacrifice like the Baals and Moloch (the gate of which appeared on the Mall during Kavanaugh hearings and the kill babies insurrection by the occupying of Congress, by left wing Infanticide advocates) and cannibalism. As Kamala and AOC push to legalize prostitutes. So they can bring back the Infanticide Pagan Temple Cult Prostitutes of the old Greek Temples. Except by banning meat now, you can’t drop off your goat at the front door, visit the Prostitutes, and then have Cabrito BBQ in the back of the Temple. Maybe crickets.
“When Agave appears towards the end of The Bacchae with the head of her son, Pentheus, on a stick – a thyrsus – calling everyone to join the feast, she is enacting a number of taboos for the Greeks and their tragic stage: infanticide, cannibalism, human sacrifice and regicide. And in standing on the stage, convulsing in ecstasy and pleasure – a pleasure that will soon turn into repulsion – she is in many ways also exposing the limits or possibilities of the tragic experience itself.”