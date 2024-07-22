Reposting

April 15, 2023

In October 2020, Swiss lawyer Michael Lusk wrote an article on his LinkedIn page urging that, in the wake of the coronavirus “pandemic,” Deagel’s 2025 Forecast be given serious attention. Lusk’s article focused on the economic well-being of people comparing citizens of NATO and non-NATO countries.

Based on Deagel’s Forecast 2025, Lusk wrote: “In Deagel’s [ ] image of 2025, Russia flowers while Europe is ruined. Deagel signals that Great Britain [ ] is to be ruined most comprehensively.”

Deagel.com’s infamous 2025 population forecast was removed from their website in April 2021 but the content was reproduced by Nobul Art for reference purposes. In a September 2021 article, Metallicman – who described the Deagel corporation as a minor branch of US military intelligence – explored what the population reduction in the 2025 Deagel Forecast could mean in terms of what we were witnessing at the time.

“There are all sorts of people slicing and dicing these figures,” he wrote and then went on to discuss some theories. While Metallicman didn’t agree with these theories he conceded: “Nevertheless, they do point out something interesting. That there is a direct correlation between the nations that are giving mRNA vaccinations and those that do not.”

While the forecast population reduction raises many questions, Lusk’s analysis adds another perspective considering what we are witnessing two and a half years later with the splitting of the world into two – NATO and BRICS. Below is Lusk’s article.

By Michael Lusk, originally published on LinkedIn on 13 October 2020

Deagel.com (“Deagel”) has self-identified as a guide to military aviation and advanced technologies. Since 2014 it publishes Forecast 2025, which notoriously predicts a “western collapse.” Under cover of a long-planned political event vigorously promoted by the WHO, governments and media as a “coronavirus pandemic,” western governments presently engage in a systematic campaign to destroy citizens’ life, liberty and property. The formerly implausible Forecast 2025 now warrants serious attention.

This note provides an overview of the content of Deagel’s current Forecast 2025. It comprises two charts illustrating population and economic prospects for a wide range of countries, according to Deagel’s present indications. Broadly speaking, Deagel continues to foreshadow grim prospects for the US and the NATO-complex, incorporating non-NATO US allies (e.g., Australia and New Zealand) and NATO-vassal States (e.g. Libya). By contrast, Deagel foreshadows positive prospects for China, parts of Latin America and Southeast Asia, and especially for Russia.

The first chart shows the prospects for an individual’s relative economic well-being as a function of population change in the relevant country in 2025 as compared to 2017.

The second chart shows the prospects for a country’s relative economic well-being as a function of change in its military spending in 2025 as compared to 2017.

The charts show change in each country’s position from the modelled perspective of 2025 relative to the same country’s position in 2017. This does not necessarily match countries’ modelled positions relative to each other in 2025. Each chart plots a selection of countries drawn from a common subset of 77 out of the 179 countries presented in the current Forecast 2025. In making the selections I aimed to ensure legibility by allowing only peripherally overlapping entries. In each chart, the selection has a European bias, and otherwise usually shows the more populous rather than the less populous country in case of overlap. Within the scope of the selections made, the charts accurately reflect the content of Forecast 2025. Countries are identified by codes according to ISO 3166-1 alpha-2, with common surrounding symbols indicating common regions; e.g. where a country code is placed within a violet square, the violet square signifies South Asia.

Geopolitical relations, or at least perceived similarities, among countries are indicated by coloured clouds. NATO-complex countries are indicated by blue clouds. Purple clouds unite NATO-complex countries which, having regard to Deagel’s Forecast 2025, seem to be breaking away from the NATO-complex in the context of the foreshadowed “western collapse.” Countries outside the NATO-complex are encompassed by yellow clouds. Countries in the latter category may have no other similarity to each other.

Readers should form their own view regarding Deagel. Wikileaks and #PIZZAGATEwiki are informative sources. Blogs, e.g., TheWatchTowers.org, provide relevant commentary. In a recent interview, Dr. Katherine Horton explained the practice of cartel-signalling, of which Forecast 2025 may be an example. Dr. Horton’s website further includes a pertinent reference document dated 29 March 2018 (metadata), citing a post by Ryan Zimmerman.

Deagel apparently comprises a think tank informed by the CIA, NSA and others inside the beltway. Accordingly, it seems that Washington insiders persistently signal the imminent demise of the US empire including NATO, with China and Russia emerging as hegemons [with dominant influence or authority over others]. The picture painted by Deagel may be contrasted with the cartoon map published in the 1890 special Christmas edition of Henry Labouchère’s weekly journal Truth. Presumably the work of British insiders, the then bizarre map foreshadowed the emergence of European “republics” and the reduction of Russia to a “desert,” each being a transformation substantially achieved by the end of World War I. In Deagel’s contrasting image of 2025, Russia flowers while Europe is ruined. Deagel signals that Great Britain, i.e., the principal architect of the “Russian desert,” is to be ruined most comprehensively. Boris Johnson’s government apparently is determined to deliver that particular outcome ahead of schedule.

On the other hand, Deagel indicates Finland, Hungary and The Netherlands may navigate the foreshadowed European upheaval with relatively little loss.

Readers are welcome to message me – Michael Lusk on LinkedIn – to request a copy of the Excel file containing data for the charts shown in this note. I would be delighted if others would extend this line of inquiry, especially with a regional focus on Africa, Asia, or Latin America.

A Startling Correlation with Shocking Quadruple Vaccinated Mortality Rates Certainly Suggests So…

This article comes from Expose-News

In April 2021, the enigmatic intelligence firm Deagel.com quietly erased its staggering 2025 global depopulation forecast, a document forecasting a dramatic decline in populations of key countries like the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany etc. The archived Deagel depopulation stats can be found HERE

This drastic prediction, which vanished from the public eye after garnering huge attention during the alleged COVID-19 pandemic, has since been shrouded in whispers and theories, only to resurface amidst startling new health data.

More Deagel Report information including archived links with depopulation stats can be found HERE

The latest official Government figures suggest an alarming pattern: significantly higher mortality rates in vaccinated individuals compared to the unvaccinated, echoing the ominous tones of Deagel’s predictions. But what’s even more concerning is that the disparity in mortality rates increased ten-fold the more Covid-19 vaccinations that an age group was given.

This means we are now seeing quadruple vaccinated teenagers up to 318% more likely to die than unvaccinated teenagers,

As we delve into this mysterious intersection of prediction and present reality, a question arises:

Could the once-dismissed forecast of Deagel.com be an unfolding truth hidden in plain sight?

The Shocking Forecast of 2025 by Deagel.com and Its Disappearance

In an age where forecasting and data analysis hold significant sway over public perception and policy, Deagel.com, a renowned global intelligence and consulting firm, made headlines with its startling prediction concerning global depopulation.

Particularly, its 2025 population forecast captured widespread attention. This prediction, which was suspiciously removed from their website in April 2021, once it garnered attention in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic has thankfully been preserved by Nobul Art, allowing continued access to this troubling piece of depopulation forecasts.

The Stark Numbers: United Kingdom and Germany’s Predicted Plight

According to Deagel’s 2020 forecast, the United Kingdom was on course to witness an extraordinary decrease in population by 77.1% by the year 2025.

Similarly, Germany was expected to see its population diminish by 65.1% within the same timeframe.

Meanwhile Deagel predicted in 2020 that the United States would see its population decline by 68.5 % by the year 2025.

While predicting that Australia would see its population decline by 34.6% by the year 2025.

Such figures, unsurprisingly, sparked intense debate and speculation regarding the underlying causes and the accuracy of these predictions.

A Chilling Correlation with Vaccine-Related Mortality?

In an unexpected twist, recent health data appears to lend a disturbing credence to Deagel’s dire predictions.

According to a dataset released by the UK Government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), there’s an alarming trend observed in mortality rates among different vaccination statuses.

This data indicates that Four-Dose COVID-19 COVID-19-vaccinated teens and young Adults have up to a 318% higher likelihood of death compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.

In every single month, four-dose vaccinated teenagers and young adults were significantly more likely to die than unvaccinated teenagers and young adults

The difference in mortality rates was so stark that the unvaccinated only managed to reach a mortality rate of 31.1 per 100,000 person-years in January, whereas the four-dose vaccinated managed to reach a shocking mortality rate of 106 per 100,000 person-years in the same month.

For the remaining months, unvaccinated teens and young adults mortality rate remained within the 20-something per 100,000 person-years. Whereas four-dose vaccinated teens and young adults’ mortality rates only went as low as 80.9 per 100,00 in April and remained within 85 to 106 per 100,000 for the remaining months.

Moreover, the mortality rate for one-dose COVID-19 Vaccinated Adults aged 40 to 49 shows a 185% higher risk of death than those unvaccinated within the same age group.

While the mortality rate for four-dose COVID-19 COVID-19-vaccinated adults aged 40 to 49 shows a 104% higher risk of death than those unvaccinated within the same age group.

Both one-dose and four-dose vaccinated adults aged 40-49 were significantly more likely to die than unvaccinated adults of the same age every single month since the beginning of 2023.

January was the worst month for both vaccinated groups as a mortality rate per 100,000 of 411.3 was recorded among the one-dose vaccinated and a mortality rate of 258.5 per 100,000 was recorded among the four-dose vaccinated.

Whereas a mortality rate of just 144.5 per 100,000 was recorded among the unvaccinated.

The January to May average mortality rates were 132.08 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated, 264.14 per 100,000 among the one-dose vaccinated and 225.2 per 100,000 among the four-dose vaccinated. Meaning, on average, over five months the one-dose vaccinated were 100% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, and the four-dose vaccinated were 71% more likely to die.

These startling statistics have led to rising concerns and debates regarding the safety and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 vaccines. The correlation between the increased mortality rates among the vaccinated and Deagel’s prediction of a drastic population reduction presents a scenario that is as concerning as it is controversial.

Unraveling the Truth Behind the Numbers

The emergence of such data inevitably leads to questions about the nature of COVID-19 mRNA and viral-vector vaccines and their role in public health.

While correlation does not necessarily imply causation, these figures undeniably demand a thorough and unbiased investigation into the vaccine’s impact on health and mortality.

The idea that COVID-19 vaccines could potentially increase mortality and be harmful, as implied heavily by the official Government data, adds a complex layer to the already heated debate surrounding vaccine efficacy and safety.

Navigating a Path Forward

This scenario underscores the necessity for transparent, rigorous scientific inquiry and open discourse. It challenges the global community to look beyond the surface of public health policies and predictions, urging a deeper understanding of their potential implications.

As we edge closer to 2025, the predictions of Deagel, though shrouded in controversy, call for a vigilant examination of emerging health trends and a critical assessment of our responses to global health crises.

In conclusion, while the correlation between the reported increased mortality among the vaccinated and Deagel’s grim depopulation forecast for 2025 remains a subject of intense debate and scrutiny, it highlights a pivotal moment in our contemporary history.

It beckons us to navigate these complex times with a balanced approach, grounded in scientific integrity and a commitment to uncovering the truth.

And even if Deagel’s 2025 depopulation forecast turns out to be largely overstated, we still have to worry about the fact that U.S. Centers for Disease Control data officially confirms that COVID-19 vaccination can reduce your lifespan by at least 24 years.

This means billions of people have been injected with a poison that is killing them slowly.

More Deagel Report information including archived links with depopulation stats can be found HERE

March 16, 2021

DEAGEL DOOM: MYSTERIOUS WEBSITE REVEALS MORE ABOUT 2025 MASS DEATH

The countries of the western alliance are massively affected; other countries less so.

Two days ago TruNews discussed something I have been aware of since early last year, the secret speech of Gen. Haotian to his CCP comrades laying out a plan to win living space for the superior, but overpopulated Chinese population by removing the people of America in one hit.

If you have not yet seen it I recommend taking the time out to watch.

They returned to something today that I discussed back last October in my article

Now listen to what they have to say:

https://www.deagel.com/

Today on TruNews, we discuss a new prediction by the publishers of military-analyst outlet Deagel.com, forecasting that 233 million Americans will leave or be killed by 2025, and societal collapse, and nuclear and biological war with Russia and China will cause this dramatic end to the United States as we know it.

We also compare this projection with the war plan shared by Communist General Chee Haotin, which argued for the extermination and occupation of the West by Beijing’s billions after “cleaning out” the current population with a bioweapon first strike.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 01/28/2021

Here are some of the projected updated figures from the site, courtesy of Tru News

Here is the disclaimer discussed in detail on the website deagel.com

Disclaimer*

In 2014 we published a disclaimer about the forecast. In six years the scenario has changed dramatically. This new disclaimer is meant to single out the situation from 2020 onwards. Taking about the United States and the European Union as separated entities no longer makes sense. Both are the Western block, keep printing money and will share the same fate.

After COVID we can draw two major conclusions:

The Western world success model has been built over societies with no resilience that can barely withstand any hardship, even a low intensity one. It was assumed but we got the full confirmation beyond any doubt.

The COVID crisis will be used to extend the life of this dying economic system through the so called Great Reset.

The Great Reset; like the climate change, extinction rebellion, planetary crisis, green revolution, shale oil (…) hoaxes promoted by the system; is another attempt to slow down dramatically the consumption of natural resources and therefore extend the lifetime of the current system. It can be effective for awhile but finally won’t address the bottom-line problem and will only delay the inevitable. The core ruling elites hope to stay in power which is in effect the only thing that really worries them.

The collapse of the Western financial system – and ultimately the Western civilization – has been the major driver in the forecast along with a confluence of crisis with a devastating outcome. As COVID has proven Western societies embracing multiculturalism and extreme liberalism are unable to deal with any real hardship. The Spanish flu one century ago represented the death of 40-50 million people. Today the world’s population is four times greater with air travel in full swing which is by definition a super spreader. The death casualties in today’s World would represent 160 to 200 million in relative terms but more likely 300-400 million taking into consideration the air travel factor that did not exist one century ago. So far, COVID death toll is roughly 1 million people. It is quite likely that the economic crisis due to the lockdowns will cause more deaths than the virus worldwide.

The Soviet system was less able to deliver goodies to the people than the Western one. Nevertheless Soviet society was more compact and resilient under an authoritarian regime. That in mind, the collapse of the Soviet system wiped out 10 percent of the population. The stark reality of diverse and multicultural Western societies is that a collapse will have a toll of 50 to 80 percent depending on several factors but in general terms the most diverse, multicultural, indebted and wealthy (highest standard of living) will suffer the highest toll. The only glue that keeps united such aberrant collage from falling apart is overconsumption with heavy doses of bottomless degeneracy disguised as virtue. Nevertheless the widespread censorship, hate laws and contradictory signals mean that even that glue is not working any more. Not everybody has to die migration can also play a positive role in this.

The formerly known as second and third world nations are an unknown at this point. Their fate will depend upon the decisions they take in the future. Western powers are not going to take over them as they did in the past because these countries won’t be able to control their own cities far less likely countries that are far away. If they remain tied to the former World Order they will go down along Western powers but won’t experience the brutal decline of the late because they are poorer and not diverse enough but rather quite homogenous used to deal with some sort of hardship but not precisely the one that is coming. If they switch to China they can get a chance to stabilize but will depend upon the management of their resources.

We expected this situation to unfold and actually is unfolding right now with the November election triggering a major bomb if Trump is re-elected. If Biden is elected there will very bad consequences as well. There is a lot of bad blood in the Western societies and the protests, demonstrations, rioting and looting are only the first symptoms of what is coming. However a new trend is taking place overshadowing this one.

The situation between the three great powers has changed dramatically. The only relevant achievement of the Western powers during the past decade has been the formation of a strategic alliance, both military and economic, between Russia and China. Right now the potential partnership between Russia and the European Union (EU) is dead with Russia turning definitively towards China. That was from the beginning the most likely outcome. Airbus never tried to establish a real partnership but rather a strategy to fade away the Russian aerospace industry. Actually Russia and China have formed a new alliance to build a long haul airliner. Western Europe (not to mention the United States) was never interested in the development of Russia or forming anything other than a master slave relationship with Russia providing raw materials and toeing the line of the West. It was clear then and today is a fact.

Russia has been preparing for a major war since 2008 and China has been increasing her military capabilities for the last 20 years. Today China is not a second tier power compared with the United States. Both in military and economic terms China is at the same level and in some specific areas are far ahead. In the domain of high-tech 5G has been a success in the commercial realm but the Type 055 destroyer is also another breakthrough with the US gaining a similar capability (DDG 51 Flight IIII) by mid of this decade (more likely by 2030). Nanchang, the lead ship of the Type 055 class, was commissioned amid the pandemic and lockdown in China.

Six years ago the likelihood of a major war was tiny. Since then it has grown steadily and dramatically and today is by far the most likely major event in the 2020s. The ultimate conflict can come from two ways. A conventional conflict involving at least two major powers that escalates into an open nuclear war. A second scenario is possible in the 2025-2030 timeframe. A Russian sneak first strike against the United States and its allies with the new S-500, strategic missile defenses, Yasen-M submarines, INF Zircon and Kalibr missiles and some new space asset playing the key role. The sneak first strike would involve all Russian missile strategic forces branches (bombers and ground-based missiles) at the different stages of such attack that would be strategic translation of what was seen in Syria in November 2015. There was no report that the Russian had such a capability of launching a high precision, multiple, combined arms attack at targets 2,000+ kilometers away. Western intelligence had no clue. The irony is that since the end of the Cold War the United States has been maneuvering through NATO to achieve a position to execute a first strike over Russia and now it seems that the first strike may occur but the country finished would be the United States.

Another particularity of the Western system is that its individuals have been brainwashed to the point that the majority accept their moral high ground and technological edge as a given. This has given the rise of the supremacy of the emotional arguments over the rational ones which are ignored or deprecated. That mindset can play a key role in the upcoming catastrophic events. At least in the Soviet system the silent majority of the people were aware of the fallacies they were fed up. We can see the United States claims about G5 being stolen from them by China or hypersonic technology being stolen by Russia as the evidence that the Western elites are also infected by that hubris. Over the next decade it will become obvious that the West is falling behind the Russia-China block and the malaise might grow into desperation. Going to war might seem a quick and easy solution to restore the lost hegemony to finally find them into a France 1940 moment. Back then France did not have nuclear weapons to turn a defeat into a victory. The West might try that swap because the unpleasant prospect of not being Mars and Venus but rather a bully and his dirty bitch running away in fear while the rest of the world is laughing at them.

If there is not a dramatic change of course the world is going to witness the first nuclear war. The Western block collapse may come before, during or after the war. It does not matter. A nuclear war is a game with billions of casualties and the collapse plays in the hundreds of millions.

This website is non-profit, built on spare time and we provide our information and services AS IS without further explanations and/or guarantees. We are not linked to any government. Take into account that the forecast is nothing more than a game of numbers whether flawed or correct based upon some speculative assumptions.

Friday, September 25th, 2020

As TruNews points out no one knows who is behind deagel.com. However, their projected figures for the human population are based on a particular view of the world, that from the language I deduce to be far from any intelligence or official agencies.

Part of their viewpoint includes the following:

The Great Reset; like the climate change, extinction rebellion, planetary crisis, green revolution, shale oil (…) hoaxes promoted by the system; is another attempt to slow down dramatically the consumption of natural resources and therefore extend the lifetime of the current system. It can be effective for awhile but finally won’t address the bottom-line problem and will only delay the inevitable. The core ruling elites hope to stay in power which is in effect the only thing that really worries them.

I both agree and strongly DISAGREE with this assessment as from 30 years of following global warming I know that climate change (as well as the mass extinction and the destruction of the natural world, both by the Greenhouse effect and geoengineering, is very real. I would be quite willing to eat humble pie and accept that I have had the wool pulled over my eyes were it not for the fact that I can see the signs, as clear as day, not least by the rapid melting of the ice in the Arctic.

The other part of the above quote I deem to be quite correct.

So, the statistics are based on numbers crunched based on certain assumptions and therefore are speculative.

However, one would have to be a special sort of fool to dismiss the bulk of the ideas contained above.

The TruNews provide some speculation of their own as to how this might play out. I feel more open-minded about things and don’t mind saying that I don’t know how things might play out.

However, I was very affected by what I heard from Harry Vox and borne out by others about the vaccines (and they didn’t get onto the controversial question of modification of our genome.

In short there is a range of possibilities and none of them look good for the people in the western alliance or for humanity as a whole.

