Hal Turner reported on Friday night, that Joe Biden had suffered a "medical emergency" aboard Air Force One.

The source claimed that reporters aboard the plane were "suddenly and urgently" told they could not have access to the President, and that they had to exit the aircraft swiftly upon its arrival in Delaware.

This naturally was denied.

Reports are now coming out from various sources, that Biden is suffering Parkinson's Disease . A medical doctor, has been visiting the White House monthly for about a year

Dr. Kevin R. Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease specialist, has visited the White House at least nine times in the last year, official White House visitor logs show.





The logs show Dr. Cannard traveled to the White House residence medical clinic each time. He met either with the president’s personal physician or the naval nurse who coordinates care for the president and other top officials.

Today, Hal Turner is reporting that "Biden suffered another episode of Parkinson's Psychosis while on Air Force One, and the press had to be kept away because he was hallucinating very badly."

No doubt there will be more to come.

After years of feigned outrage every time conservative media mentioned Biden's obvious mental decline, the Democratic party is in complete disarray just four months before the election following last month's disastrous debate against an uncharacteristically quiet Donald Trump.

On one hand, the Bidens now say it will take an 'act of God' (so, the CIA) to remove him from the race.

On the other hand, seven major news organizations have staged a mockingbirdian PR coup against the man for whom they've spent five years running cover.

The list, per Just the News, includes:

Of course, if they really want to twist the knife...

Dear liberal media, we know you are suddenly desperate to get rid of ole Joe. So there is this thing called Ashley Biden's diary, you may finally want to look into that — zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 6, 2024

According to Axios, "outside Biden's protective bubble, a fast-growing number of Democrats are praying for —and plotting — a more earthly intervention. They want everyone from the Obamas to congressional leaders to beg Biden to drop out by this Friday."

Really hard to put that "Democracy is on the ballot" talking point out there when the guy saying it is also saying that only God can remove him from office. https://t.co/okLTyNhLHm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2024

As Just the News further notes, five Democratic Reps. have publicly called for Biden to step aside.

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig: "This is not a decision I've come to lightly, but there is simply too much at stake to risk a second Donald Trump presidency. That's why I respectfully call on President Biden to step aside as the Democratic nominee for a second term as President and allow for a new generation of leaders to step forward."

Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett: “I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so.”

Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva: “What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility for keeping that seat — and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race.” Per an aide in the congressman's office who spoke on the condition of anonymity who wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton: “President Biden has done enormous service to our country, but now is the time for him to follow in one of our founding father, George Washington's footsteps and step aside to let new leaders rise up and run against Donald Trump.”

Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley: "Mr. President, your legacy is set. We owe you the greatest debt of gratitude. The only thing that you can do now to cement that for all time and prevent utter catastrophe is to step down and let someone else do this."

"The sh*t is going to hit the fan on Monday, when Congress returns," one House Democrat told Axios. "People are scared about their own races. But they're also worried about the country, and about democracy."

That said, Biden still has strong support from several prominent Democrats, including:

Vice President Kamala Harris

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Gov. Kathy Hochul

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Gov. Tim Walz

Gov. Wes Moore

Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. Chris Coons

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Rep. Haley Stevens

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. John Garamendi

Meanwhile...





