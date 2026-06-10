No, it was just a not a “knife attack” - it was an attempted beheading

A 30 year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after the ‘knife attack’ incident in Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that he will appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, although they have not yet released his name.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said the suspect is believed to have travelled from Sudan to Paris, and then from Paris to Dublin before taking a bus to Belfast in February 2023 - taking advantage of the Common Travel Area.

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15886727/Man-charged-attempted-murder-beheading-Belfast.html

The article does not say that, apparently he was given a 5 year visa

Sickening, divisive reporting from RNZ.

Division is what it’s all about

Anti-immigration protesters torched buildings and vehicles in Belfast and blocked roads, a day after a stabbing allegedly by a Sudanese refugee, captured in a graphic video that shocked the country.

Hundreds of protesters, many masked, gathered at several locations across Belfast, AFP journalists saw. A bus and several cars were set alight, while a building fringing the city centre caught fire and its residents had to be evacuated.

“By 7:30 pm (18:30 GMT) they started (a) fire in the bins...we heard police cars and sirens,” said one resident, Eemran, an engineer of Indian origin who has been living in Belfast for slightly over a year….

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/597737/homes-and-buses-torched-roads-blocked-in-belfast-anti-immigration-protests

The official reaction

A message circulated in Irish WhatsApp and Telegram groups, calling on white men in Belfast to take to the streets tonight

An anonymous group in Ireland called “Irish Citizen Army”, claiming to dismantle systemic injustices ravaging Irish citizens and fortify communities against external threats. has surfaced on the internet.



Surprise why people are on the rampage?!

Police body cam footage has been released of Henry Novak’s death… and it’s horrific.



In his final moments, Henry Nowak told British police “I can’t breathe” after he (the victim) was stabbed to death by his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, stood feet away from him.



Officers arrived on the scene and immediately told the stabbed victim he was under arrest for “suspicion of assault and using racial slurs.”



Novak died while he laid on the ground with handcuffs on.