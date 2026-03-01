Iran DECIMATES Tel Aviv; Buildings Reduced To Rubble, Iron Dome Smashed| Casualties Reported

A woman in her 40s who was critically wounded by the Iranian ballistic missile impact in Tel Aviv has died, first responders say. The Magen David Adom ambulance service meanwhile says it is taking to hospitals a man in his 40s in serious condition, a man in his 30s in moderate condition, a woman in her 90s in moderate condition, and 17 others who are lightly hurt. Some 20 people were wounded by the Iranian ballistic missile impact in Tel Aviv, according to first responders. Among them is one person in critical condition, one in serious condition, and two in moderate condition

Iran attacks CIA headquarters in Dubai with missiles

BREAKING: DUBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IS IN COMPLETE CHAOS AS PEOPLE WANT TO LEAVE



Flights have been cancelled indefinitely .

BREAKING: Palm Jumeirah in Dubai has been struck.

Palm Jumeirah is one of the most iconic luxury developments on Earth, and a major investment hub for the Trump family, which operates Trump International Golf Club Dubai and has extensive real estate interests across the UAE.



Safe to say Iran is deliberately targeting Trump family assets.

Iran killed high-ranking US military commanders in Gulf hotels — confirmed by The New York Times, Reuters…

Larry Johnson : Trump’s Colossal Mistake

Canadian Prepper: And so now it begins





Former UN weapons inspector and US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter breaks down Iran’s missile breakthrough in a stunning analysis. He reveals how a prior 12-day war gave Iran the edge to dismantle advanced defenses across the Middle East. This exposes massive vulnerabilities in global security, leaving experts questioning everything.



IRAN’S MISSILE MASTERSTROKE



Before, Iran needed drone swarms to overwhelm defenses—now, single missiles slip through effortlessly.

Ritter explains: The 12-day war was Iran’s intel goldmine, studying US and Israeli shields like THAAD and Aegis. A fact that Prof. Marandi @s_m_marandi repeatedly emphasised at the time.



They dissected radar links, F-35 feeds, and unified systems, turning data into unbeatable tactics.



THE CODE CRACKED



“These are some of the smartest people in the world,” Ritter says, noting Iran’s drone hijacks like the Beast of Kandahar.



At war’s end, precise “leaker” missiles hit every target, forcing Netanyahu’s shaky truce call to Trump.



No mass attacks needed now—just superior tech that evades hunters, striking Bahrain, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Israel, and more.



DEFENSE FAILURE EXPOSED



Casualties mount, including American military in Bahrain, as Iranian missiles overwhelm.



Ritter warns: This mirrors a US-Russia clash, but with nuclear risks—”Missile defenses don’t work.”



A $1.5 trillion US defense budget? “An empty fraud,” he declares, swamped by Iran’s precision.



THE SILVER LINING



Nobody wanted this war, but US humiliation could spark arms control over failed “Golden Dome” pursuits.



Ritter predicts: “This is the end of the Trump administration,” demanding a diplomacy rethink.



THE BOTTOM LINE

Iran’s tech triumph shatters defense illusions, urging a shift from spending to smart peace. Adapt now, or face irreversible global threats