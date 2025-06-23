DAY ONE OF WORLD WAR 3- 22 JUNE, 2025

Iran has begun retaliating for the unprovoked attack it suffered at the hands of the United States Saturday night. "Unprecedented" missile movements are ongoing as of 1:00 AM eastern US time, and Ballistic Missiles have been launched at Israel.

As this story is written at 1:00 AM EDT, about twenty minutes ago, Iran launched Ballistic Missiles. Trajectory indicated the missiles headed for central and northern Israel. Missile attack warnings went out in Israel.

Despite air defenses being launched by Israel, several missiles got through. There have been missile impacts in Tel Aviv and in Haifa. Reporting claims at least five (5) direct hits in Tel Aviv.

Below, an image of one missile impact at Tel Aviv Yanyor:

UNPRECEDENTED MISSILE MOVEMENTS

Meanwhile, all over Iran, spy satellites have been picking up what is described as "unprecedented missile movements" all over the country.

Transporter, Erector, Launcher TEL) trucks have come out from underground in a number of places and are on the move, presumably to launch points.

It is now believed this vast array of missiles will target UNITED STATES MILITARY BASES throughout the Middle East.

After launching its sneak attack, the United States "warned" Iran there must not be any retaliation. The US said "If there is any retaliation, we will hit Iran again with even greater force.

The warnings apparently fell on deaf ears.

Based on spy satellite observations, it seems that Iran is preparing to launch several VERY LARGE salvos of missiles at US Bases throughout the Middle east.

STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Iran's IRGC Navy Commander, Brigadier General Tangsiri, remarked just minutes ago "The strait of Hormuz will be closed within a matter of hours."

As Readers are no doubt aware, twenty percent of global oil and petro-chemicals, pass through the Strait of Hormuz every day. If the Strait is shut, the price of oil and petrochemicals will skyrocket immediately.

Some Investment experts have, in the past, speculated that the price of a barrel of oil could reach $300, causing the price for a gallon of gasoline at the pump, to rise to $10 a gallon.

More info if I get it. . . . 1:08 AM EDT

UPDATE 1:15 AM EDT --

Explosions now being heard in Jerusalem.

Reports also claiming large missile attack hits in the Galil, Golan, Haifa area.

The Parliament of Iran voted - unanimously- this morning, to close the Strait of Hormuz which leads into/out-of the Persian Gulf after the unprovoked, American sneak attack upon Iranian nuclear program sites.

The vote by Parliament must now also be approved by Iran's Supreme National Security Council. But the impact of the vote is already being seen. Oil tankers in the Persian Gulf are rushing to get out before the Iranians close the Strait. Over 50 oil tanker vessels are rushing to exit the Persian Gulf this morning:

About twenty percent (20%) of the DAILY global oil and petro-chemical supplies must transit thru that Strait every day.

Iran says it has a right to defend itself from the ongoing Israeli attacks, and now also, the additional acts of war that were perpetrated by the United States last night.

Bomb Damage Assessments are coming in from the US attack and they are interesting. Iran's main Uranium Enrichment facility at Fordow, was the most difficult to attack because it is built deep under a mountain.

Satellite imagery this morning shows penetration holes for at least six (6) of the twelve (12) 30,000 pound bombs the US dropped:

AND, from MAXAR Satellite:

The Maxar frame confirms it: Fordow’s heart is still beating.



Despite the drop of at least 6 GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrators, the imagery shows that the damage pattern skirts the outer shell of the site. Crater geometry and spacing are consistent with volley-mode sequencing designed to minimize shock front overlap, but all visible penetrations hug the periphery, either due to mis-queued coordinates or deliberate decoying via the site’s curved adit network.



The visible ejecta tells its own story. Opacity is low in the VNIR band, indicating a dust-only loft, no oxidized blast pattern, no epithermal signature, no heat venting. This means the warheads expended most of their energy in the overburden. No concentric spalling rings, no radial fractures exceeding 50 meters, and no post-strike IR bloom to indicate a breach of the core’s thermal envelope. The shallow subsidence patch at the upper center measures less than 10 meters across and under half a meter deep, nowhere near the magnitude required to indicate a cascade hall collapse.



What is visible is denial work. Fresh spoil piles flank the tunnel mouths at the southern bend, light-toned and loosely compacted, indicative of rapid back-blading by engineering crews, not post-strike structural failure. This suggests Iran moved quickly to obscure ingress points, either to mask internal survivability or mislead further ISR analysis.



The main enrichment halls, estimated at -90 meters below surface, remain sealed, pressurized, and likely electrically fed via alternate routing. What was damaged is surface infrastructure: access shafts, intake routes, possibly control galleries. All of it replaceable. None of it critical to cascade function.



Washington may claim a show of force, but Fordow endures. The media got their mushroom dust, the Pentagon got its footage, and Iran got a live test of its subterranean resilience. The deeper program survives, untouched beneath 90 meters of mountain.

TRUMP's "ORDER"

On what many people say was an ILLEGAL ORDER by President Donald Trump, the armed forces of the United States attacked Iran sites at Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz. The U.S. dropped what the Pentagon confirms were twelve (12) "MOAB" Ground Penetrating Bombs, weighing a massive 30,000 pounds each.

The Massive Ordnance Air Burst (MOAB) bombs look like this before being loaded into a plane:

The US attacks upon Isfahan and Natanz were, reportedly, completely destroyed both sites.

The Order to attack, many Americans say, was illegal because Iran has not attacked the United States, Congress did not declare war, and there is no Authorization for the use of military force, that applies to Iran.

A U.S. President does NOT have the authority to simply attack a foreign country. This action by Trump, they say, is the "High Crime" of "Waging undeclared war" and is an Impeachable offense.

Making matters all that much worse, President Trump completely disregarded US Intelligence Agency assessments that Iran was NOT building a nuclear bomb, and instead acted on Israeli Mossad reports.

As most people around the world are readily aware, Israeli Mossad makes-up phony "intel" out of whole cloth, to achieve whatever goal their country has. Mossad's motto is "By deception, we shall wage war" and deception is what they regularly utilize.

Iran is saying the attack against Fordow was NOT successful. They assert the bombs did not penetrate deeply enough through the mountain, and the underground facilities are intact. The surface entrance tunnels, though, are collapsed.

Moreover, IRAN STATE TV reports "The three nuclear sites had long been evacuated" and stunningly admitted "We began preparing for this back in March." The Deputy Political Director of the Iranian Broadcasting Authority also said "frankly there are no nuclear materials in them (the sites). Those materials were moved to undisclosed locations and are completely intact and safe."

Iran says their enrichment of Uranium WILL CONTINUE.

Serious words too, this morning, out of Russia. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev posted this on social media:

So, if Medvedev is to be believed, Iran WILL be armed with nuclear weapons AND Enrichment of Uranium will continue no matter what the US or Israel wants.

Hal Turner Analysis

If the Strait of Hormuz is closed, the world loses about twenty percent of its daily oil needs. That will cause price spikes which some experts say, could see the cost for a barrel of oil to hit about $300. That would convert to prices at our gas pumps being about $10 a gallon. Yes, you read that right: $10 a gallon for gasoline. It would completely collapse our economy.

As the prices go up, people will screech to release oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But we don't have that anymore: Biden sold it off to try to suppress fuel prices before the election.

Oh, and Biden's people drained the reserve far too fast. The speed with which they pumped out the oil, caused several of the underground caverns to collapse. So we CANNOT refill much of the Reserve until that is fixed. Right now, we have almost no reserves, at all. Thanks Democrats!

Now, onto the Fordow nuclear site in Iran. If Fordow were confirmed to be destroyed, what are the implications on Iran's nuclear program?

Despite the fact that Fordow is Iran's deepest underground nuclear site, its loss would not significantly impact the nuclear program, beyond simply slowing down the pace of enrichment.

Assuming that Iran has moved its stockpile of enriched uranium to other secure locations, the main setback due to the bombing of Fordow would be a temporary reduction in enrichment speed, as most of the centrifuges would be destroyed / inoperable.

However, Natanz actually contained way more centrifuges, which technically makes it a worse loss than Fordow, despite being less well-defended.

In any case: Iran can do with its current stockpile of uranium what it wants. It can enrich the material to 90% (weapons-grade) at one or several smaller undeclared sites throughout the country, and assemble a nuclear weapon if desired.

Even if the strike on Fordow is successful, Iran has an established industry of centrifuge manufacturing, and can quickly rebuild and replace the centrifuges, as long as the facility is not completely destroyed.

If, however, the facility is completely destroyed, then Iran will have to set up new enrichment centers, which can take from 6 months to a year.

There is one added bonus: Iran recently announced it would open up a third enrichment site. As of now, NOBODY knows where this site is located, and the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that centrifuges are already being installed at this new location.

In short: Enrichment will not stop, but the speed will be delayed. As for the existing stockpile of uranium, it will likely be fully safe somewhere.

Bad Reality for Americans:

A couple things are very clear:

1. We here in the United States are absolutely, completely occupied by a foreign government: Israel. Trump is listening to Mossad over our own Intel Community, our Senators and Congressmen are more loyal to Israel than us, and our armed forces are being put in harms way for the sake of a genocidal, supremacist foreign state: Israel.



2. We will not be able to fix this through voting.

Trump has volunteered the US military as an instrument for Israel, a genocidal foreign colonial implant, to attack a sovereign country that posed no threat to the US.



Trump did so in violation of the Constitution and against the wishes of the overwhelming majority of the American public.



Trump allowed Israel to exploit American diplomacy as a ruse and made no effort to explain the logic of going to war to the American public.



Trump even ended his speech announcing the attacks by declaring, “god bless Israel”



So now it is clear and beyond debate: we live under a Zionist regime that hates us and which will sacrifice us for its ethno-supremacist agenda.



And we will reap a whirlwind.

Iran does not have an Air Force in any real sense. So we won't be seeing fighter jets or Bombers in our American skies.

Iran does not have a major Navy, so it is almost impossible we might see missile launches into our land from the Oceans.

Iran's Army cannot mobilize here to the US, so invasion seems unlikely.

Iran does have missiles, but it is not clear how many -- if any -- could actually reach the US.

What's left for Iran to retaliate against the US is, what we Americans would describe as "Terror attacks."

We have no idea when, where, or what will be attacked.

It seems likely our Electrical Grid would be a first-target.

It also seems likely our Internet would be a target for Cyber attacks.

It is also possible that our public water supplies might be targeted for poisoning or chemical pollution attacks.

Of course, "Terrorism" can occur anywhere and none of us has any clue where, when, or how.

But one thing is now crystal clear:

The Iran media, last night, published this from the Iran National Guard, as seen on DrudgeReport.com:

Read that final sentence again: "Every American citizen . . . . is a legitimate target."

That is what each of us -- you and me -- now face, because our President broke his oath, violated the Constitution, and launched an unprovoked, sneak attack, against another country, on behalf of that cesspool of liars, cheats, thieves, and murderers, Israel.

Now we all see why Trump DID NOT place his hand on the Bible, when he was sworn-in this time.

UPDATE 1:15 PM EDT --

URGENT -- Iran has CLOSED the strait of Hormuz. Oil tankers trying to enter to load-up with oil, are being turned around:

The President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, has RESIGNED. His letter of resignation, sent to the Ayatollah Khamenei, has been translated from Persian into English, and the reason he cites for leaving - is extremely worrisome.

Here is the original letter in Persian language

Here is the Machine-translated text in English:

Yekiya

For its king

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

To His Excellency Ayatollah Khamenei

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution

I, as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with great regret and after much contemplation, hereby submit my resignation to you.

In light of the recent developments and the barbaric attacks of the Zionist regime against our Islamic homeland, as well as the joining of the world-devouring America to these attacks, and considering the official policies of the Islamic Republic which stem from the statements of the esteemed Leader, the country has entered a path beyond my control and responsibility.

Therefore, I do not see it in the best interest of the country and the nation to continue fulfilling my duties in this position.

I will remain a small soldier of the system until my last breath, and I hope this decision will pave the way for the reform of affairs, the triumph of truth over falsehood, and the return of peace and tranquility to our beloved country.

I pray to the Almighty God for you and the dear people of Iran, for dignity, pride, and a good outcome.

And I entrust my affair to God; indeed, God is All-Seeing of the servants.

Masoud Pezeshkian

8041

1/4/1404

Hal Turner Snap Analysis

The key phrase of the entire letter are these words:

". . . and considering the official policies of the Islamic Republic which stem from the statements of the esteemed Leader, the country has entered a path beyond my control and responsibility."

So the President cannot continue given the "official policies of the Islamic Republic" and the dicey part "which stem from the statements of the esteemed Leader. . . ." so there are apparently huge policy differences between the men. But the very worrisome . . . . no . . . . . EXTREMELY WORRISOME words are ". . . the country has entered a path beyond my control and responsibility."

He is saying he had no part in the decisions that have apparently been made, they are beyond his control, and he wants no responsibility for them.

That sounds to me like a fight to the literal death.

Last night, in a conversation I had with a former colleague in the Intel Community, he casually told me "Iran is in an Apocalyptic mindset." I thought that to be an odd thing to say, and I chalked it up to Iran being very upset at the just-happened bombings by the US. Now, I'm not so sure.

Here we are not even one day later and their President RESIGNS???????

I think this is not good. I think this is no longer politics. I think the resignation letter indicates this has just become life and death for an awful lot of people.

I know the Intel Community is very worried that Iran will attack inside the USA on July 4. The sound of fireworks explosions would be expected nationwide, and would mask - at least somewhat - any terror operations.

Instead of people alerting over the sounds of explosions, they might just chalk it up to it being the fourth of July, celebrating America's Independence. That's just 12 days from now.

Another possibility is the closing of the Strait of Hormuz. The US Navy is pledged to use whatever means are necessary to keep it open. That necessarily means force.

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was re-assigned to this theater of operations as it is very old and scheduled to be decommissioned after this year.

Is the US sending the Nimitz in to be blown up and sunk by Iran, to trigger a world war?

Whatever is being discussed in Iran is so dire, their President quit tonight. That ought to send shivers up a lot of spines

Oil prices spiked the moment the futures market opened. No idea where this will go as a result of the US Sneak-Attacking Iran last night.

Whether the Strait of Hormuz remains open - despite the Iran Parliament voting to CLOSE IT, is yet unknown. Brief closure earlier today, seems to have been canceled. No one is really sure right now.

If the Strait gets closed, experts say the price for a barrel of oil will go from it's present $75 dollar price, upward of between $200 to $300 per barrel.

That translates into gasoline at the pump around $10 a gallon.

None of us can afford that; it would cripple the entire economy.

UPDATE 8:16 PM EDT --

Diesel futures gained as much as 7.8% (so far tonight) to hit the highest price since July 2024, outpacing the move in crude.

Gaoline gained 4.1% so far tonight.

The Headquarters of the United States Navy's FIFTH FLEET, has EVACUATED ITS BASE in Jufar, Bahrain.

The US Navy's 5th Fleet, officially known as U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet, is a forward-deployed naval component of the U.S. Central Command. Its area of operations encompasses roughly 2.5 million square miles of water area in the Middle East, including the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean. The 5th Fleet is headquartered in Manama, Bahrain.

The Headquarters and Base is directly across the Persian Gulf from Iran as shown on the regional map below:

My fellow Americans need to stop for a moment and realize, we went from "Israel is doing this on their own," to "we bombed Iran for the sake of peace," to "regime change in Iran is good" within 24 hours. Let that sink in.

JUST IN: Iran’s Doomsday Strike OBLITERATES Haifa – Panic Sweeps Through Israel!

Israel Under Attack: Big Embarrassment for Netanyahu as IDF Missile Flattens Haifa During Iran Raid

🔴 Iran Will Have NUCLEAR BOMBS | Israel BEGS | The Next CHAPTER | Drama In HORMUZ STRAIT

Mohammad Marandi & Pepe Escobar: U.S. STRIKES IRAN… And Iran’s Response Is Pure DESTRUCTION