Scott munson
7h

DAY ONE OF WORLD WAR 3- 22 JUNE, 2025

https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/day-one-of-world-war-3-22-june-2025

ROBIN WESTENRA 2025.06.23 Mon

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

Iran RETALIATING ! Missiles Launched; Impacts in Tel Aviv and Haifa

UPDATE 1:15 PM EDT -- CLOSED ! ! ! ! ! ! -- Iran Parliament Votes to CLOSE Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Fifth Fleets EVACUATING Headquarters in Bahrain

JUST IN: Iran’s Doomsday Strike OBLITERATES Haifa – Panic Sweeps Through Israel!

Israel Under Attack: Big Embarrassment for Netanyahu as IDF Missile Flattens Haifa During Iran Raid

🔴 Iran Will Have NUCLEAR BOMBS | Israel BEGS | The Next CHAPTER | Drama In HORMUZ STRAIT

Mohammad Marandi & Pepe Escobar: U.S. STRIKES IRAN… And Iran’s Response Is Pure DESTRUCTION

