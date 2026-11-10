I intimated yesterday, that there might be mre revelations about a celebrity comedian.

It has come out now.

David Walliams BRUTALLY EXPOSED revealed as mystery man, HORROR allegations its worse then I thought

From the BBC

And the Guardian, which is publishing the details.

Guardian reports accusations after court rejects legal attempt to prevent publication. Walliams denies any wrongdoing

Maeve McClenaghan, Rachael Healy and Rachel Oldroyd

Tue 10 Nov 2026 12.00 GMT

David Walliams, one of Britain’s best-known television personalities and top-selling children’s authors, has been accused by multiple women of using his power and celebrity status to prey on young women and teenagers for sex.

The allegations include accounts from two women who said they first met the star when they were 15 years old.

Both women, now in their 30s, said they had been groomed by Walliams and that the experience had affected them for nearly two decades.

Walliams, 55, has also been accused of abusing his position to pursue women through the family television show Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) and at his former children’s book publisher HarperCollins, where he had a sexual relationship with a junior member of staff.

The allegations were unearthed in a joint investigation by the Guardian and ITV News that heard from 30 sources with first-hand accounts of his conduct.

Details of the allegations can finally be revealed after a court rejected a legal attempt by Walliams aimed at preventing publication.

Last week the high court heard that Walliams had made two attempts to take his own life after the news organisations first put the women’s allegations to him in May.

Lawyers for Walliams, who denies any wrongdoing, said his response was not a sign of guilt but rather a fear of public shame that came from deep-rooted trauma caused by childhood experience.

Sara Mansoori KC, the barrister representing Walliams, told the court that if the allegations were published the comedy star would try again to kill himself. She argued that under human rights laws the court had an obligation to remove the threat to his life by preventing the publication through a lifelong injunction. This would also, she acknowledged, in effect prevent the women from telling their stories.

The court heard that the week before the hearing, Walliams was sectioned. He remained in a psychiatric hospital when the judge dismissed the case last Tuesday.

On Monday, Walliams’ lawyers confirmed he would not be seeking to appeal against the ruling, allowing the organisations to finally publish the women’s stories.

The high court judge Mr Justice Nicklin accepted there was a genuine and grave risk of suicide. He recognised the “probable effect” of the situation upon Walliams’ teenage son, too, which he also described as “grave”.

However, Nicklin said the investigation “concerns matters of substantial public interest” and found that the court did not have an obligation to protect Walliams from acts of self-harm.

He said the state had taken steps to do so by detaining him under the Mental Health Act. “The state is already taking substantial and effective measures to protect the claimant. He is receiving inpatient psychiatric treatment in an environment which significantly reduces the likelihood of suicide.”

He added that the evidence “establishes that the hospital can provide significant protection” and “that treatment may modify his mental state”.

He further ruled that an injunction would represent “an exceptionally serious interference” to press freedom. “It would prohibit the defendants from publishing the results of their investigations into allegations of serious wrongdoing by a prominent individual.”

He added: “It would also prevent the sources whose accounts form part of those investigations from communicating their experiences to the public.”

With the court case concluded and after months of careful consideration of the issues, the Guardian and ITV News are now publishing the allegations against Walliams.

Dan Wooton gives the details

DAVID WALLIAMS NAMED AS MALE TV STAR BEHIND INJUNCTION AS ALLEGATIONS ABOUT 15YO GIRLS PUBLISHED🚨

BREAKING RIGHT NOW: David Walliams is locked in a psychiatric hospital on suicide watch as we come on air after the The Guardian and Woke ITV News published at midday exactly allegations about the grooming of two 15-year-old girls and other alleged inappropriate sexual behaviour that his lawyers had argued in court will lead to the Little Britain comedian, children’s author and ex-Britain’s Got Talent judge taking his own life. They published anyway and today we’ll discuss the allegations which the whole country is finally talking about.



Joining Dan today on the Superstar Panel is historian and broadcaster Rafe Heydel-Mankoo of The New Culture Forum and Jasmine Birtles, personal finance expert and UK Live presenter.



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