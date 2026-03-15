David Nixon

This atlas is intended to be shared.

Its purpose is simple: to provide a visual reference for what is being seen under the microscope. Rather than asking readers to accept interpretations, the plates allow people to examine the structures directly and say, “This is what is being observed.”

For the past four years I have spent many hours examining droplets under a microscope.

What began as routine examination of pharmaceutical preparations gradually revealed something unexpected. As droplets evaporated on a glass slide, they reorganised internally, producing vesicles, fibres, geometric crystals, and complex structural relationships that appeared repeatedly across very different samples.

These observations have now been gathered into a visual volume titled: Atlas of Soft-Matter Structures: Observations from Dark Field Microscopy and Sessile Droplet Evaporation

The atlas is now available on Amazon