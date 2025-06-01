🔴 280K dead people from 400K infected

🔴 200K dead animals from 800K infected

🔴 Attributed to genetically modified Nipah virus

Dr. David E. Martin, CEO of M-CAM, joined Matt Weinglass and Stephanie Pierucci on The Homeless Left podcast on Thursday to discuss a report that describes an exercise reminiscent of the Event 201 tabletop exercise held just months before the world was informed about a coronavirus “pandemic.”

This report, published by the US Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense in April/May 2024 and titled ‘The National Blueprint for Biodefence’, threatens a bioterror attack “scheduled” to take place on 4 July 2025. The scenario predicts that 200,000 animals and 280,000 humans will perish in a single day.

<a href="https://biodefensecommission.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/National-Blueprint-for-Biodefense-2024_final_.pdf">The National Blueprint for Biodefense</a> Bipartisan Commission on Biodefence AprilMay 2025 pg3

The following are extracts from Dr. Martin’s interview with The Homeless Left as provided by Pétur Yngvi Leósson on Twitter (now X). We have embedded a video of the interview at the end of this article.

Dr. David Martin Issues An Emergency Warning On 29 May 2025

Since 1998, I have been briefing both law enforcement and intelligence agencies on biological weapons and chemical weapons violations.

I brought one of our unclassified briefing documents. This one happens to be from 2005 … on 25 April 2003 … the united states army was awarded patent on a biological weapons munition that was, I’ll just go ahead and read it to you just so you get a sense of how well protected we are and remember, we have been told that the Gain-of-Function research was all about you know, bad guys might do a thing so we have to find countermeasures, I just want to read this straight out of the patent which by the way was filed several years before and here´s where it says: “Projectile claim for aerosol composition includes a group of agents including crowd control agents, biological agents and chemical agents.”

Does that sound like countermeasures, or does that sound like a ballistic device to actually distribute a biological or chemical agent, because that is exactly what they say they are doing.

And here we have a patent that actually came out in 1997. This patent happens to be a blast-resistant rocket-propelled grenade that actually distributes, oh, that´s right: aerosolised biological and chemical weapons agents. This is actually in a book that we did, called ‘Vector Weaponisation‘.

They have rocket-propelled ordinances for dispersal of biological and chemical weapons against civilian populations, I just read it to you right out of the patent.

I don’t care how factual I am. I can hold up a document, I can show you there’s an RPG the US army has that can shoot biological weapons over a football stadium, and the good news is they can do that. I just showed it to you.

Or as this case that we now know is currently being cited as a desktop exercise, which is: ‘The National Blueprint For Biodefence: Immediate Action Needed To Defend Against Biological Threats’.

And if you read the fine print of that particular document you find that they are saying that on 4 July 2025, that´s just a month and a half from now we are going to have a biological attack on the 4th of July and we are going to have an attack that is going to, and I am quoting now, I am reading from the document: “… kill 280,000 Americans and infects 400,000 immediately. The same thing, two 200,000 animals dead with 800,000 animals sickened on a single day.”

Now, I am going to ask you a question. If you know that Event 201 absolutely precisely laid out exactly the events that unfolded under covid and you see that the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefence is saying that there is going to be an attack, and that attack is going to leave 200,000 people dead on 4 July, let’s just sit for a second in what I just said if we examine that, and by the way, I did this with SARS and I was doing what I am doing now.

I am saying: It´s coming, they said it´s coming. And people go, ‘yeah, well, but they wouldn’t really say it´s coming. They would not really do it.’ All that I am saying is: They just laid it out!

Now how on earth did you get a single attack on 4 July 2025? How would you get a single attack that would actually harm, 280.000 people dead, another 800.000 or whatever else and you get animals at the same time?

And the great news is, I happen to also have here a very interesting document. You can go on the CDC or the USDA sites , the ‘Select Agents and Toxins List’ (see HERE). And what I have on this list are the 65 distinct pathogens and toxins that have had gain-of-function research done on them, which we have been monitoring, which are highly likely to be used to actually destroy the population on 4 July 2025.

And I can guarantee you that after I get done with this interview, on the best of days, we might have 4,5,6.000 people who actually go: “Damn! We’ve got to get that out there!!”

But do you know what we won’t have? We won´t have an FBI investigation, or we won´t have a domestic terrorism investigation, or we won’t have Dan Bongino doing his work, that he´s supposed to do at the FBI, or we are not going to have an AG Bondi doing the work she is supposed to be doing. We are not going to have a single person in that administration who is going to do any of it because none of us are going to use the resources we have to make sure that we have an interdiction of this event.

And this video is going to be there, just like the video I did a couple of weeks ago (see HERE) … And we go: “WHY DIDN’T WE LISTEN?”

People, the only way we stop this thing is to get ahead of it. The only way to get a head of it is to share the heck out of what I am just saying because if enough people say it we would not have the reprisal of what we had with covid but the problem is, just like I did with SARS, back in 2002 and 2003, just like I did with Anthrax when I pointed out in May of 2001 that the United States military had acquired 300 million doses of Ciprofloxacin, the disease no-one ever had in the United States. We have 300 million doses of Ciprofloxacin ordered in May for an event that happened in September.

These are not speculations. I am literally reading off the page.

And people sit back and go: “Well, they certainly wouldn’t do that!” Well, I don´t know, how are we doing so far? Our batting average so far is: I have been right about these things every single time.

The only intervention we can do is to actually make sure we get ahead of this story so it becomes difficult for the story to be plausible as “there is a lab leak” or “an accident” because it turns out, if I am telling you about it, on 29 May 2025 and it happens on 4 July 2025, just like I did when I told people that there was going to be an earthquake or a major seismic event in the summer of 2011 in a book that I published six weeks before the event … Did you hear that? A book I published six weeks before, that´s in my book (‘Coup d´Twelve: The Enterprise that Bought the Presidency’).

It turns out that if you don´t get the message proliferated the facts aren’t gonna help.

I’m talking about the murder of a quarter of a million people and there are 5,000 people who think that´s worth talking about or sharing.

Here are the nefarious schemers who set out to murder 280,000 people and infect at least 400,000 throughout the country in a single day, in addition to the 200,000 dead and 800,000 sickened animals and whatever else are:

Joseph I. Lieberman, Chair. Senator (1989–2013)

Thomas J. Ridge, Chair. Governor of Pennsylvania (1995-2001), Secretary of Homeland Security (2001-2003), Congressman (1983-1995)

Donna E. Shalala, Congresswoman (2019-2021), former Secretary of Health and Human Services (1993-2001)

Thomas A. Daschle, former Senate Majority Leader (2001-2003), Senate Minority Leader (2003-2005), Senator (1987-2005), Congressman (1979-1987)

Frederick S. Upton, Congressman (1987-2023)

Susan L. Brooks, Congresswoman (2013-2021)

James C. Greenwood, Congressman (1993-2005)

Margaret A. Hamburg, Commissioner of Food and Drugs (2009-2015)

Yonah Alexander, PhD, is the director of the International Terrorism Centre.

William B. Karesh, DVM, the World Health Organisation and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Rachel Levinson, MA, The Brennan Centre

I. Lewis Libby, JD, former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney.

Rajesh Panjabi, MD, Harvard University, head of global equity for vaccine distribution.

Gerald W. Parker, DVM, PhD, biosecurity expert.

George Poste, DVM, PhD, DSc, the biodesign expert from Arizona State University

Tevi Troy, PhD, who was George W. Bush’s secretary of health and human services, during, that´s right, the Anthrax campaign.

We actually know who the weapon maker is. He is outed in THIS document (pg. 4 Ex Officio Members).

Several of them are veterinarians and bioweapons BSL-lab runners who are actually working on Equine Encephalitis, they are working on all sorts of other weaponised systems and if you look at people like Gerald Parker and George Post (on pg. 4) and you find out what they have been doing and what they have been weaponising, we actually had a high probability of knowing what pathogens they are looking at.

We actually have all kinds of potential liabilities. We have Nipah virus being suggested, we have a bunch of other things that are in this. And if you read the research they had funded, we know that Encephalitis risk is high, we know that the Nipah risk is high, we know that haemorrhagic fevers are high. And this is stuff we don’t even have to guess.

This is just like Event 201, right? They used the coronavirus image in Event 201 and people go: “How did they guess it was going to be coronavirus?” They didn’t guess. That was their scenario. They laid it out.

Event 201 Recap: Entities that were affiliated with the WHO’s Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) were instrumental in the Open Philanthropy-funded global coronavirus pandemic “desktop” exercise Event 201 in October 2019. This event, funded by the principal investor in Sherlock Biosciences (a beneficiary of the SARS CoV-2 EUA for CRISPR technology) and linking interlocking funding partner, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation into the GPMB mandated a respiratory disease global preparedness exercise to be completed by September 2020 and alerted us to anticipate an “epidemic” scenario. (Read more: ‘The Proposed Indictment’, Dr. David Martin, 2021)