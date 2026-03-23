Following on from this item, which attracted some controversy

I am presenting a summary by AI of his chapter, 19, Who or What Is the Biblical God?

Who or What Is the Biblical God?

A Narrative Description of Chapter 19 from The Road Map

The Question Behind the Question

In this chapter, David Icke moves beyond the historical critique of religious figures and texts and asks a more fundamental question: what is the nature of the “God” described in the Bible?

Having already questioned the historicity of figures such as Moses, Jesus, and Muhammad, Icke now turns to the entity—or entities—behind the narratives themselves. The issue is no longer simply whether the stories are true, but who or what is being described within them.

Elohim: The Plurality at the Beginning

Icke begins with the opening of Genesis and the use of the Hebrew word Elohim. He emphasizes that this term is grammatically plural, a point he considers foundational:

“Let us make man in our image, after our likeness.”

For Icke, this is not poetic language or a theological mystery, but a direct indication that the biblical “God” is not singular but plural. The text, in his reading, describes a collective of beings, not a single omnipotent creator.

This plurality challenges the conventional monotheistic interpretation and suggests that the earliest layers of the biblical narrative reflect a polytheistic or multi-entity framework that was later reinterpreted as monotheism.

Yahweh: One Among Many

Within this plural framework, Icke identifies Yahweh as a specific entity rather than the totality of God. Yahweh appears in the biblical narrative as:

Jealous

Demanding exclusive worship

Punitive and often violent

He cites passages such as:

“Thou shalt have no other gods before me.”

For Icke, this is a revealing statement—not of absolute divinity, but of competition among gods. The command implies the existence of other entities and the insistence of Yahweh on exclusive allegiance.

In this interpretation, Yahweh is one of the Elohim, asserting dominance and seeking control over a particular group of people.

The Gnostic Parallel: Yahweh and Yaldabaoth

Icke then draws a direct parallel with Gnostic cosmology, particularly the figure of Yaldabaoth, the demiurge.

In Gnostic texts, Yaldabaoth is:

A creator figure

Ignorant of higher reality

Claiming to be the only God

Ruling over the material world

This leads to the striking declaration found in Gnostic literature:

“I am God and there is no other God beside me.”

Icke argues that this statement mirrors the voice of Yahweh in the Old Testament. The implication is that the biblical God may not be the ultimate source of reality, but a limited, controlling entity that believes itself to be supreme.

A God of War and Control

Icke highlights the behaviour attributed to Yahweh throughout the Old Testament:

Commanding wars and conquest

Ordering destruction of entire populations

Enforcing strict laws with severe punishments

These characteristics, he argues, are inconsistent with the idea of an all-loving, universal deity. Instead, they reflect the actions of a powerful but limited intelligence seeking obedience and control.

The narrative of divine command becomes, in this view, a mechanism through which human beings are directed into conflict, believing their actions are sanctioned by a higher authority.

From Theology to Human Behaviour

At this point, Icke connects theology to real-world consequences. If people believe that:

Their God demands obedience

Their God commands war

Their God promises reward or punishment

then they will act accordingly.

The narratives of the Old Testament, when taken as literal truth, create a framework in which:

War becomes sacred duty

Conquest becomes divine will

Obedience becomes moral necessity

Thus, what may begin as a narrative about a deity becomes a template for human action, influencing history on a large scale.

The Extension into Christianity and Islam

Icke emphasizes that this concept of God does not remain confined to Judaism. It is inherited and adapted by Christianity and Islam:

Christianity reinterprets the Old Testament God through the figure of Jesus

Islam establishes a direct continuity through the God of the Qur’an

In each case, the same underlying authority structure persists: a commanding, judging, and directive deity whose will shapes law, morality, and conflict.

The Deeper Implication

The chapter ultimately moves toward a deeper conclusion: that humanity may be responding not to an ultimate divine source, but to narratives about controlling entities embedded within religious traditions.

If the God of the Bible is not singular, not omnipotent, and not the ultimate source of reality, then the entire framework of divine authority must be reconsidered.

And yet, Icke stresses, belief in this framework remains powerful. People continue to:

Identify with it

Act on it

Fight and die for it

Conclusion: Narrative, Belief, and Power

The chapter closes on the idea that the question “Who or what is the Biblical God?” is not merely theological—it is historical and political.

If the biblical God is:

A plurality (Elohim)

Expressed through a controlling figure (Yahweh)

Comparable to the Gnostic demiurge (Yaldabaoth)

then the religious systems built upon this foundation may reflect structures of control rather than ultimate truth.

And because these systems shape human belief so deeply, they continue to influence war, identity, and eschatological expectation in the modern world.

Mauro Biglino

A central pillar of this chapter is the work of former Vatican translator Mauro Biglino, whose analysis of the Hebrew Bible challenges conventional theological interpretation.

Biglino insists that when the original Hebrew is read without doctrinal overlay, the text describes something very different from a single, omnipotent, spiritual God. Instead, it describes beings acting within the physical world.

On the word Elohim, he is unequivocal:

“Elohim is a plural term. It does not mean God—it means ‘those who came from above.’”

This is foundational for Icke’s argument. If Elohim is plural, then the Bible begins not with monotheism, but with a collective of entities.

This plurality is reflected directly in Genesis:

“Let us make man in our image, after our likeness.”

For Biglino, this is not symbolic language but a literal statement of collaborative action.

Ruach: Not Spirit, but Something Physical

Biglino also challenges the translation of key terms such as ruach, traditionally rendered as “spirit.”

He argues that:

“Ruach does not mean spirit in the theological sense. It refers to something concrete—air, wind, breath, even energy.”

In this reading, passages that have been spiritualized over centuries are instead describing physical processes or phenomena, further grounding the biblical narrative in material rather than metaphysical terms.

Yahweh: A Limited and Demanding Entity

Biglino’s interpretation of Yahweh aligns closely with Icke’s broader thesis. He describes Yahweh not as the universal creator, but as:

“A being who behaves like a military commander—territorial, jealous, and often violent.”

This perspective reframes familiar biblical passages. When Yahweh declares:

“Thou shalt have no other gods before me,”

Biglino interprets this not as a denial of other gods’ existence, but as an admission of their reality, combined with a demand for exclusive loyalty.

Icke incorporates this directly into his argument, portraying Yahweh as one of the Elohim, a subordinate figure rather than the ultimate source.

Elyon and the Hierarchy of the Gods

Biglino places particular emphasis on the figure of Elyon, often translated as “Most High.”

He argues:

“Elyon is the true ‘owner,’ the one who divides and assigns territories among the Elohim.”

In this framework:

Elyon is the overarching authority

Yahweh is assigned a specific people and territory

The Bible records interactions between humans and one member of a larger hierarchy

Icke extends this by drawing parallels with other pantheons, suggesting that Elyon corresponds to figures like Zeus, reinforcing the idea of a universal pattern of divine hierarchy across cultures.

The Creation of Humanity: Engineering, Not Miracle

Biglino’s most controversial claim—adopted by Icke—is that the creation of humanity was not an act of divine will, but of genetic intervention.

He writes:

“The Bible does not describe a creation from nothing, but an intervention on something that already existed.”

This aligns with interpretations of Sumerian texts describing the Anunnaki as engineers who modified human beings. Icke integrates this into a broader thesis that:

Humanity was genetically altered

The Elohim were directly involved in this process

The biblical account is a record of these interventions, later mythologized

A Psychopathic God?

Biglino does not shy away from characterizing Yahweh in stark terms. He describes Yahweh as:

“A being with behavior that, if judged today, would be considered psychopathic.”

Icke adopts this language to emphasize the contrast between the traditional image of a loving God and the actions attributed to Yahweh in the Old Testament:

Ordering massacres

Enforcing harsh punishments

Demanding absolute obedience

In this interpretation, the biblical God is not a moral ideal, but a powerful and often ruthless entity.

The Broader Implication

By integrating Biglino’s work, Icke reframes the Bible as a historical record of interactions between humans and non-human intelligences, rather than a spiritual revelation.

The implications are profound:

Religion becomes a system built on misinterpreted texts

Theology becomes a layer added after the fact

Human history becomes intertwined with the influence of external entities

And, crucially, belief in these narratives continues to shape human behaviour—especially in contexts of authority, conflict, and destiny.

Conclusion: From Translation to Transformation

In Chapter 19, through the lens of Mauro Biglino, the question “Who or what is the Biblical God?” becomes a question of translation, interpretation, and power.

If the original texts describe:

A plurality of beings (Elohim)

A hierarchical structure (Elyon and Yahweh)

Physical intervention in human affairs

then the traditional understanding of God as a singular, omnipotent, spiritual entity may be a later construction.

For Icke, this is not merely an academic issue. It is central to understanding how belief systems are formed, maintained, and used to shape human perception of reality itself.

Salvador Freixido

Icke cites former Jesuit priest Salvador Freixido (1923-2019), born into an extremely religious family who after working in many countries began to study the “paranormal” and the connection of religion and the worship of non-human entities manipulating humanity from another dimension.

This is taken from this video:

What most caught Freixedo’s attention were the detailed instructions given by Yahweh for sacrificial rituals. Which part of the animals should be burned? How the ritual should be performed. What should be offered? All of this, he thought, was not symbolic, but functional. It generated a specific energy the suffering and fear of the animal, the surrender and obedience of the devotee that this entity used for some specific purpose, perhaps as a form of nourishment. But Yahweh would not be an isolated case. Other ancient cultures described in the Bible also worshipped deities that demanded blood sacrifices. The same occurred in Mesoamerica, where the Aztecs offered beating hearts to their gods to feed them and maintain cosmic order. Why this global coincidence? What did these entities gain from pain, blood and fire? Were they not merely rituals, but a form of food?

A lot of these themes have been discussed in the past on the History Channel

Here are a couple of examples:

Have Aliens Been Visiting Earth for Millions of Years? | Ancient Aliens | History

Groundbreaking & Unexplainable Technology | Ancient Aliens | History

ChatGPT goes on

Eschatology, War, and the Power of Belief

A Misidentified “God” and Its Consequences

If the being described in the Bible is not a singular, all-loving creator but one of a plurality—the Elohim, as argued by Mauro Biglino—then the entire structure of religious belief begins from a misidentification.

What humanity has taken to be the ultimate source of reality may instead be:

A localized, limited intelligence (Yahweh)

Operating within a hierarchy (under Elyon)

Interacting physically with early humans

In Icke’s narrative, this misunderstanding is not trivial. It becomes the foundation upon which entire civilizations construct:

Law

Morality

Identity

Destiny

And, crucially, end-times expectation.

From Narrative to Destiny

Religious texts do not simply describe the past—they project the future.

Once a people believes that their scriptures are the word of God, those texts become:

Prophecies to be fulfilled

Timelines to be followed

Destinies to be enacted

This is the essence of eschatology—the belief that history is moving toward a divinely ordained climax.

In the Abrahamic traditions, this includes:

Final battles between good and evil

The coming of a messiah or saviour

The destruction and renewal of the world

Icke’s key point is that if the source of these narratives is misunderstood, then the actions taken to fulfil them are also based on a false premise.

The Engine of Conflict

When belief and identity merge with prophecy, conflict becomes more than political—it becomes sacred.

If Yahweh—or the God derived from that tradition—is believed to:

Grant land

Command allegiance

Demand obedience

then disputes over territory, power, and identity are no longer negotiable. They become:

Expressions of divine will.

In this context, war is not merely strategic or economic. It is:

Justified by scripture

Driven by belief

Sustained by the conviction of righteousness

Icke’s argument is that many modern conflicts, especially in regions shaped by these traditions, cannot be fully understood without recognizing this eschatological dimension.

Acting Out the Script

A crucial element in Icke’s thesis is that people are not just influenced by these narratives—they are, consciously or unconsciously, acting them out.

If leaders and populations believe that:

A final confrontation is inevitable

Certain lands are divinely promised

Events must unfold according to prophecy

then their decisions may align with bringing those outcomes about.

This creates a feedback loop:

Scripture describes an end-time scenario Believers interpret current events through that lens Actions are taken that move reality toward the script The unfolding events appear to confirm the prophecy

In this way, what may begin as a story becomes a self-fulfilling trajectory.

The Role of Interpretation

Here Biglino’s contribution becomes critical. If the original texts have been:

Translated with theological bias

Stripped of their original meaning

Reframed as spiritual rather than physical accounts

then the entire eschatological framework may rest on misinterpretation.

For example:

A “god” commanding territory may be a localized entity , not a universal authority

A “divine plan” may be a human interpretation of ancient events

A “final battle” may be read into texts that originally described something else entirely

Yet once these interpretations become institutionalized, they gain immense psychological and cultural power.

From Ancient Gods to Modern Geopolitics

Icke extends the argument into the present. He suggests that modern political and military actions are often influenced—directly or indirectly—by these embedded belief systems.

Even in secular contexts, the legacy remains:

Cultural identity rooted in scripture

Historical claims tied to divine narratives

Political movements infused with religious symbolism

When combined with explicit eschatological belief—such as expectations of an end-times confrontation—this creates a potent mix.

War, in this light, is not only about:

Resources

Strategy

Power

but about the perceived unfolding of a cosmic drama.

The Deeper Warning

The underlying warning in Icke’s narrative is stark:

If humanity is:

Acting on narratives that are not historically real

Interpreting them as divine truth

Using them to justify conflict

then it is possible that wars—past and present—are being fought on behalf of a misunderstanding.

Or, more radically in Icke’s framework:

That human beings are responding to narratives shaped by entities whose nature and intentions are not what they have been believed to be.

Conclusion: Belief as the Hidden Driver

By linking the nature of the biblical God (Chapter 19) with eschatology and conflict, Icke completes a chain:

Misinterpreted encounters → become

Religious narratives → which become

Belief systems → that generate

Prophetic expectations → which drive

Human action and war

The power lies not in whether the narratives are true, but in the fact that they are believed to be true.

And when belief reaches the level of destiny—when it becomes a conviction about the end of the world itself—then human beings may act in ways that bring about exactly what they expect.