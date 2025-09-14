Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trish's avatar
Trish
24m

Wtf - COVID-19 vaccines were lifesaving and developed to prevent infection, severe illness, hospitalization and death, not a “fake” scheme to put anything harmful into people. Major public-health agencies say vaccines saved millions of lives and reduce severe disease. ￼ i.e. my dumbfeck extreme christian nationalist bil died of covid 19- my smart progressive sister was vaccinated and while she fell ill catching from him, she was far less ill and the disease was short lived -

Bone spurs wants civil war to feed his crazy fascist ideology for feck sake and THAT must be stopped!!!

We will hit the streets oct 18 - #NoKings!

The only one who hopes for civil war is bone spurs n his gestapos gaslighting maggots who he laughs at all the way to the bank.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture