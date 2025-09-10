Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bvd9701's avatar
bvd9701
6h

What they must GET is mandatory deportations back to their nations of origin…together with their traitorous, duplicitous sponsors.

We REFUSE allow BARBARIANS and TRAITORS to live amongst us any longer.

This is the end of the line.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Rainbow Dispatches's avatar
Rainbow Dispatches
3h

The game plan is clear

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture