First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
—Martin Niemöller
You may not agree with his worldview but he gets dangerously close to describing what is happening, not only in Britain, not only the Netherlands, not only in the United States but EVERYWHERE in the world.
I implore you to listen carefully to this segment.
https://x.com/ickonic/status/1905697113738236029