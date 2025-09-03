Remember this a few days ago?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15044861/If-theres-terrible-tragedy-JD-Vance-says-hes-ready-presidency-2025.html

David Icke has some VERY SIGNIFICANT comments about J.D.Vance.

"What if the plan from the start was to use Trump and MAGA to get him elected only to remove him through health or scandal to open the way for AI oligarch/Thiel funded gofer JD Vance to come in who would not have been able to win an election himself? What if Thiel's mate Elon Musk was part of this plan all along? Didn't he urge Trump to pick Vance as his Vice President running mate? Didn't Thiel? When MAGA realise that Trump has always been a glove puppet they might have a chance of seeing through the scam."

https://x.com/davidicke/status/1962625132372906210

A psy-op in the UK

Look into the background to Gad Saad and you'll see the significance of this post and the calculated reply from Musk. Britain is being targeted by a blatant psyop to bring about a long-planned conflict. The modus operandi is sooo predictable.

The same force in the shadows (the Cult) has orchestrated the mass inflow of illegal (and legal) migrants overwhelmingly of young adult men. At the same time the Cult has been orchestrating a response to that with the classic technique of divide and rule. Just because people tell you what you want to hear doesn't mean they are on your 'side'.

Now Cult players like Musk and Vance are seeking to wind up the fury and light the blue touch paper. They criticise the British government which is owned by the same force that THEY are. It's all a designer Psyop with British people, rightly angry at what is happening to their country, as the target.

Please don't fall for this - these people don't care about you. They care about the agenda for mass human control through divide and rule.

I say this just as loudly to the Muslims who seek to impose their culture and beliefs on Britain and Europe. You are being played by the VERY PEOPLE that you say you condemn (see Gaza).

Time to wake up from the trance - BIG TIME and URGENTLY.

https://x.com/davidicke/status/1962744642585166207?t=E6zg4aLYWZOSLSVvmi8X_Q&s=09

David Icke: “Is this true, Grok?”