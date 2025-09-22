I struggle a little with the Gnostic ideas as compared to the simplicity of Ramana Maharshi and Sri Nisargadatta but this is the clearest explanation yet by David Icke of what the Simulation means.
I’m not one to put people on a pedestal but he is one of the clearest-thinking people in this age who brings together the extraordinary events we are living through and a genuine spirituality that I, for one, am clinging to like a liferaft.
JollyWould Disney Boycott tWerked. Good, now we can sue Disney-ABC for $100 billion per Alex Jones. And ABC can’t use Trump as a cover for firing the $60 million/year loss moron.
Does Roseanne Barr get her show back too now? How about Cold Bear?
Developing...
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/kimmel-gets-show-back-after-disney-has-thoughtful-conversations