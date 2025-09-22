Seemorerocks

Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
6h

JollyWould Disney Boycott tWerked. Good, now we can sue Disney-ABC for $100 billion per Alex Jones. And ABC can’t use Trump as a cover for firing the $60 million/year loss moron.

Does Roseanne Barr get her show back too now? How about Cold Bear?

Developing...

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/kimmel-gets-show-back-after-disney-has-thoughtful-conversations

