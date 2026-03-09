This might ruffle a few feathers.

I have just got through a fascinating part of David Icke’s book that has direct relevance to this story.

David Icke’s narrative raises the serious question of whether the ideological basis for this war is based on a false narrative. What if Jesus, Moses or Mohammed never existed.

My background is in Buddhism. There is no dependance in eastern religions on a Book, or a Messiah who is coming to save us. I remember, even when I was a practising Buddhist saying that I did not care whether the Buddha existed or not. - we have the Dharma which can be tested with our own experience.

Where I am at one with Christianity is the existence of Evil. I cannot hold with nonsense (as told to me the other day) that Netanyahu is the way he is because he had a bad childhood!

Partially, this is a story about AI and ChatGPT. I asked ChatGPT for a synopsis of the relevant chapters from David Icke’ s book. It came up with a half-pie decent description of his chapter on Christianity but when it came to his chapter on Judaism it “hallucinated” and came up with a synopsis that omitted any reference to what the chapter was about - Judaism, the Elohim (gods), Moses and Yahweh as a Yaldabaoth-type figure.

The chapter explores the claim that the development of Christian doctrine occurred through deliberate editing, reinterpretation, and institutional consolidation over several centuries.

After a lot of to-and-fro and negotiation I coaxed ChatGPT to come up with a more-or-less accurate representation.

I really do recommend that people order and read the actual book. It’s worthwhile in investment in time and money in my view!

The Manufactured Foundations of the Abrahamic Religions and Their Connection to War

David Icke’s Argument in Chapters 17–19 of The Road Map

In Chapters 17 through 19 of The Road Map, David Icke presents a sweeping argument about the origins of the three major Abrahamic religions—Judaism, Christianity, and Islam—asserting that their foundational narratives may not be historical accounts but constructed frameworks designed to shape belief, identity, and social order. These narratives, though historically unreal, exert profound influence over human behaviour and provide the ideological scaffolding for war and eschatological expectation.

Icke structures the argument sequentially: he begins with Christianity, then moves backward to Judaism, and finally extends the reasoning to Islam. The common thread is that all three religions rest upon constructed narratives centered on prophetic or divine figures, which humans accept as literal truth, guiding action under the perceived mandate of divine authority.

Christianity: Jesus as a Constructed Figure of Roman Design

Chapter 17 focuses on Christianity, drawing on works such as Caesar’s Messiah (Atwill), Creating Christianity (Davis), and Piso Christ (Piso & Gallus). Icke presents the claim that:

“The Gospels were not written by the followers of a Jewish Messiah, but by the intellectual circle surrounding the three Flavian emperors: Vespasian and his two sons, Titus and Domitian. The Gospels were written following the 66–73 C.E. war between the Romans and Jews, and many of the events of ministry are satirical depictions of events from that war. The purpose of Christianity was supersession. It was designed to replace the nationalistic and militaristic messianic movement in Judea with a religion that was pacifistic and would accept Roman rule.”

In this framework, Jesus emerges not as a historical revolutionary figure but as a literary creation: a pacifist messiah designed to channel political energy away from rebellion and toward obedience, humility, and spiritual devotion. Passages such as:

“Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s.”

serve as examples of the ideological function of the narrative—legitimizing Roman authority while appearing divinely sanctioned.

An important piece of evidence for Icke’s thesis is the identity of “Joseph”, the only source outside the Gospels who some scholars suggest may be Arrius Calpurnius Piso, a member of the Flavian intellectual circle. If this is accurate, references attributed to Joseph are not independent attestations of a historical Jesus, but part of the broader Flavian literary project. The Gospels, therefore, were designed from the start to replace the militaristic Jewish messianic movement with a socially pacified, empire-friendly Christianity.

Judaism: Moses, Elohim, and the Gnostic Yahweh

Chapter 18 extends this reasoning to Judaism, questioning the historicity of central biblical figures such as Moses and the events of the Exodus. Icke notes the scarcity of archaeological or contemporaneous evidence for these narratives and highlights that the Hebrew Bible was compiled over centuries from multiple sources, shaping law, identity, and religious authority even if the stories themselves were not literal history.

A key innovation in Icke’s analysis concerns the nature of the God of the Old Testament:

The Hebrew word Elohim is grammatically plural, and texts frequently employ expressions such as:

“Let us make man in our image, after our likeness.”

This, Icke suggests, indicates that the God of Genesis is a plurality of intelligences, not a singular omnipotent entity.

Within this plurality, Yahweh appears as one controlling, territorial, and jealous figure, analogous to the Gnostic demiurge Yaldabaoth. Yahweh’s laws, punishments, and wars are thus interpreted as the actions of a limited but powerful intelligence, not universal moral commands.

This framework explains why the Old Testament is filled with narratives of conquest, obedience, and divine mandate: humans are being guided to act in alignment with the will of a controlling intelligence. Christianity and later Islam inherit this structure, embedding expectations of obedience, divine justice, and eschatological fulfillment.

Islam: Muhammad and the Formation of Religious Authority

Chapter 19 applies the same line of reasoning to Islam. Icke emphasizes that the earliest biographies of Muhammad were written generations after his lifetime, and that the Qur’an and hadith collections were compiled during the development of Islamic institutions.

Muhammad, like Jesus and Moses, functions within a constructed narrative framework: a figure through whom divine authority is mediated, organizing law, society, and collective identity. The narrative of Islam, while presented as historical revelation, was shaped over time to consolidate social and political authority, and to embed eschatological expectations that would guide behaviour—including conflict—over centuries.

The Pattern Across the Abrahamic Religions

Taken together, Chapters 17–19 reveal a consistent structure:

Foundational narratives are constructed rather than strictly historical. Prophetic or divine figures—Jesus, Moses, Muhammad—serve as focal points for law, morality, and societal organization. Religious texts are compiled and edited, solidifying authority and collective memory. Wars, conquest, and obedience to perceived divine will are facilitated because humans accept the narratives as factual. Eschatological expectations emerge naturally from the narratives, motivating action in the name of divine destiny or cosmic fulfillment.

By highlighting the plurality of Elohim, the Gnostic qualities of Yahweh, the Flavian authorship of the Gospels, and the possible identity of Joseph as Arrius Calpurnius Piso, Icke frames the Abrahamic religions as built on unreal narratives that nonetheless function as instruments of human action. Wars, social control, and apocalyptic thinking are not simply the byproducts of belief—they are direct outcomes of acting as if constructed stories were historical reality.