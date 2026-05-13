I have two main hats on these days - the AI control agenda and geopolitics.

Usually, it is a case of “ never the twain shall meet”.

Until today .

British geopolitics commentator, Sulaiman Ahmed, (whom I have only recently started paying attention to did an extended interview with David Icke and now we have the Bigger Picture.

The circle has been squared.

Icke has made so much sense of things, plausibly explaining why we have so many events all at the same time. He explains why we have a war raging in the Middle East, destroying the world’s energy structure and threatening the world with famine - one in which I have suspected may have been contrived to create this exact scenario.

At the same time we have the simultaneous building of data centers in the US and elsewhere, seemingly coming from left field just in a few weeks.

https://fortune.com/2026/04/20/us-data-center-electricity-demand-public-opinion/

These data centres are destroying electricity infrastructure as well as using huge amounts of water.

This cannot be sustainable, especially at a time when the world is facing a shortage of the energy that the human industrial system depends on.

It seem it is not meant to be.

It makes little or no sense until you think in terms of a global cult run from behind the scenes by a non-human astral force in which Trump and even Netanyahu are nothing more than gofers.

Trump has been brought in to sow confusion and to tear down the old post WW2-consensus with his wars just as previous consensuses destroyed, first by World War 1 and then by the Great Depression and World War 3.

One thing you can be sure of is that there will always be plenty of energy for the AI agenda even after everything has been torn down and there is nothing left in the way of energy or food for the “useless eaters” that are down for destruction.

Just see my report from yesterday.

In AI we have the narrative that China and America are great competitors (and at one level of understanding they are). But there is plenty of evidence (if you look) to show that behind the scenes they are co-operating.

It would seem that these countries are at each others’ throats but just today we have some indications that this is not the case as Trump takes off for China with Elon Musk and a whole retinue of technocrats.

The permanent government is going with him.

Obviously they are to discuss a whole lot more behind the scenes than the war on Iran.

There is so much in this fascinating discussion which I recommend you listen to carefully.

It is not just another repetition of the Icke message, even though they did not discuss the latest on the “hantavirus”, but so much more.

DAVID ICKE: Who Controls Us? Iran War, Surveillance State, Palantir & Inter-Dimensional Beings

David Icke joins the show to speak about the Iran war, how those in power are controlling energy, direction is a Palantir surveillance state. We also spoke about his view about who really controls things.



David Icke is an author and geopolitical expert. He has written over 20 books, self-published since the mid-1990s, and spoken in more than 25 countries.



