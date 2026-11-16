David Icke: The Religion Of Orthodox Science: 'There Is No Evidence' If mainstream science cannot prove it, that means it can't be happening. Right...? Robin WestenraNov 16, 2026322Share322Share
Keep in mind also that...ironically...orthodox science does NOT do science. We see an utter lack of foundational unbiased observation and repeatable experiments. Miles Mathis has published numerous papers on atomic structure and even why wings cause lift. We get bs from "mainstream science" and attempts to censor in return. We can question for example if gravity even exists for example...
I have read All of this man’s books over the last 27 or so years…