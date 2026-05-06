Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
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Right on cue - when they cannot hide it release a film. Steven Spielberg's launch of movie "Disclosure" is on June 12th, just as the Galactic Centre is conjunct the Nodes. 3i/Atlas was one of the first to be acknowledged. A friend of mine's father worked in Nevada on the site in the late 60's and 70's.

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