From David Icke
Why The Government is Suddenly Admitting to Interdimensional Beings | 2026 Disclosure Update
Non-human intelligence does not only have the Earth ‘under surveillance’ – it created our entire simulated reality that we are told to believe is ‘real’ This intelligence is not ‘extraterrestrial’ in the sense of ‘physical’ entities from other ‘physical’ planets. It is interdimensional in that it can move in and out of our frequency reality which is not ‘physical’, but holographic (illusory ‘physical’.) What I have been writing for decades is now becoming more accepted after all the laughter, but they won’t be telling you the truth – only the part that suits them.
David Icke Said Not To Follow Him. Here’s My Response
Discussion about this post
No posts
Right on cue - when they cannot hide it release a film. Steven Spielberg's launch of movie "Disclosure" is on June 12th, just as the Galactic Centre is conjunct the Nodes. 3i/Atlas was one of the first to be acknowledged. A friend of mine's father worked in Nevada on the site in the late 60's and 70's.