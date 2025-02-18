The legendary David Icke came on the podcast to discuss AI, Donald Trump’s election, Elon Musk, the pandemic, the ancient rituals the elite in society conduct, the technocratic desires of our politicians, the concept of loosh, and much more.

00:00 Intro

03:55 AI and the Global Agenda

06:16 Elon Musk's Role in the AI Takeover

12:41 Trump's Popularity and Legal Battles

19:40 Israel, Prophecies, and the Third Temple

30:58 COVID-19: A Manufactured Crisis

44:53 Exploring Elite Worship and Secret Societies

45:24 Non-Human Forces and Global Cults

46:43 Ancient Rituals and Modern Sacrifices 48:43 The Concept of Loosh and Human Energy

56:35 Empathy and Psychopathy in Leadership

59:03 Historical Roots of Global Control

01:00:43 The Illusion of Democracy and Global Agendas

01:08:05 The Role of Religion in Mind Control

01:14:30 Unity as a Solution to Global Control

01:16:21 The Technocracy and Power Dynamics

01:20:52 Media Influence and Public Perception

01:27:14 Concluding Thoughts and Final Remarks