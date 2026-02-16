I commend the following from a longer interview of Shaun Atwood with David Icke for it explains so well the Trump phenomenon and his role in wrecking the old order and introducing a new one based on an AI control grid,human- AI fusion and technocratic rule.

1. A Moment of Vindication

Shaun Atwood: Of all the conspiracy researchers, it was David Icke who woke me up the most. I drifted away over the years, but after reading The Roadmap—and the book before it—I realised how much nonsense I’d absorbed from so-called alternative pundits.

Now we have this three-million-document release: genetic editing of babies, Mandelson and Epstein discussing torture videos, allegations against Bush, children being killed, underage girls being gang-raped. It goes on and on. It feels like a complete vindication of your work. Since this came out, you must have thought: I told you so.

2. Why It Took So Long

David Icke: It has taken a very long time, and the reason is simple: the human race is programmed from cradle to grave into a sense of what is “normal.”

That sense of normal changes over generations, but it never comes close to encompassing the level of pure, undiluted evil behind the manipulation of human society. For most people, it’s simply too much.

One of the greatest forms of mind control is perception control—compressing the public’s sense of what is possible. When that happens, anything beyond that boundary is dismissed instantly. Someone says, “This is what’s really happening,” and the response is: That’s too far out. Too far out from what? From their personal sense of the possible.

Truth does eventually surface, but it can take decades. And even now—at the level of Epstein—we’re nowhere near the bottom of the rabbit hole.

3. Knowing the Outcome Explains the Journey

Shaun Atwood: Trump said he’d release the files and support survivors. His administration did the opposite. Yet people still insist he’s playing “5D chess.” What do you say to them?

David Icke: I say he must be playing about 5,455-D chess.

I’ve said for decades: know the outcome and you’ll understand the journey. If you don’t know where humanity is being taken, everything looks random. But once you understand the destination, those “random” events reveal themselves as stepping stones.

The people in apparent political power are gophers. Even figures like Gates, Schwab, Musk, Bezos—if you can see them, they’re gophers. Real power does not put itself on public display.

Presidents and prime ministers are frontmen.

4. Trump as a Managed Figure

When Donald Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, I said immediately: this man is a con artist placed there to do a job.

Watching twenty Republican candidates fall away until only he remained made it obvious something was being engineered. Given his background—his father’s connections, his mentor Roy Cohn, and deep ultra-Zionist ties—it was clear who he was beholden to.

And he delivered: moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognising the Golan Heights, and openly siding with Israeli expansionism. Symbolic and literal blows.

Now, in a second term without another election to win, the mask drops further.

5. The AI Control Agenda

Within days of taking office, Trump rolled out Larry Ellison, Sam Altman, and the so-called Stargate project—up to $500 billion to accelerate AI infrastructure.

Ellison, the largest private funder of the Israeli military, has since been handed major media platforms and influence. This isn’t coincidence.

Trump’s bombast is misdirection. People say, “No one tells Trump what to do.” They do—constantly.

What we’ve seen is resistance to releasing the Epstein files alongside rapid advancement of AI-driven digital control, including attempts to block regulation for a decade—the precise window needed to lock the system in place.

6. Destroying the Old System to Install the New

Trump’s supporters claim he’s “destroying the status quo.” The real question is: to what end?

The old system must be demolished to make way for the new one. History shows the pattern. You don’t go from A to Z in one leap. You move through eras, each creatively destroyed as you approach the endpoint.

World War I destroyed the old order

The Great Depression rewrote the economic system.

World War II completed the transformation, giving rise to the UN, IMF, and World Bank.

That post-war system is now being dismantled to make way for something far more comprehensive: AI-based control, allowing even fewer to dominate everything.

7. The Theatre of Opposition

Political conflict creates the illusion of resistance. At the top, it’s largely coordinated.

Trump appears to clash with figures like Canada’s prime minister, yet both sides serve the same transition. One acts as the wrecking ball; the other prepares the replacement.

At Davos, one side speaks of rupture, the other performs rebellion. But both advance the same outcome.

What is coming will make human control up to this point look like Mary Poppins.

Here is the full interview.

David I - Epstein Files, Royal Family, Freemasons & King Charles Protecting Andy! Reptilians