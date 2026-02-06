The following transcript is taken from the following interview with Redacted

See from about the 21 minute mark .

….David Icke: And then the Satanists within the human dimension who are orchestrating the ritual drink the blood of the victim. By that time it is laced with a very powerful adrenaline generated by the energy of terror. It gives them a high. It is like a drug. It is like an elixir to them.

Then you look at pedophilia — and that is adrenochrome, by the way, that people talk about. I have been given chapter and verse on this over the years. I have spoken not only to people in the Western world, but also to shamans in different parts of the world who carry ancient knowledge. There is a tremendous synchronicity of explanation between them.

First of all, there is a particular energy these entities want: the energy of children before puberty. We look at puberty as a hormonal or chemical change, but what is actually happening is a vibrational change — a frequency change in the energy field of the child. That expresses itself in the so-called physical world as a hormonal change at puberty. They want that energy overwhelmingly before that happens, if possible.

Pedophiles are basically possessed people. Throughout human history there has been a constant theme of possession. What is that?

We have a physical body — what we call physical, though it is not really physical — but that is another story. We have this body because it allows us to interact with the frequency we call human. As I said in the other discussion, I can pick up those spectacles because I have a vehicle that resonates within the same frequency band as the spectacles, and therefore I can interact with them.

My consciousness, which is a field of energy awareness that overrides the body, vibrates so fast that it could not possibly interact with this dimension and pick those glasses up. So we have this vehicle. But that electromagnetic field — what you might call the mind or consciousness — can form a connection with these astral entities. Some people call it the auric field.

Through that electromagnetic connection, the perceptions of the possessed person can be controlled. The whole idea of possession is to connect with the electromagnetic field of the human and take control of perception and behaviour.

When you see satanic themes where someone’s face literally changes into some grotesque entity, people report seeing facial shape-shifting.

I have seen it. It is real.

The question is what is going on. It can be explained very simply. Possession connects powerfully with a person when it wants to impose itself on behaviour. Otherwise, it stays one step back. That is why people say, “I met so-and-so, who I know is a Satanist. He is a nice chap, very pleasant.”

Yes — but you want to see him when the entity comes in.

There is a split in personality between when the entity imposes itself and when it steps back, because it does not need to control behaviour all the time. You can have possession where the entity influences perception through the subconscious without reaching the point where facial change takes place.

What the entity actually is, is a field of information relating to how it looks and what it is. When possession becomes very powerful and intense, so much of the entity’s information is poured into the possessed person’s field that it begins to reflect the entity. At that point, facial expressions and appearance change in line with the infused information. That is where you get the Exorcist-type appearance. I have seen it. It is real.

The pedophile is therefore a possessed person. The urge to have sex with children is infused by these entities.

Natalie: Do they have agency, David? If they are part of this process — these Epstein parties and events, and the incident in Mexico where the woman runs out saying, “They’re eating humans” and then disappears — do they have agency? Are they participating willingly? Can they get out of it? What mechanism is at work?

Clayton: If I may follow up on that: we see how these low-vibrational vessels find each other, sending out feelers — emails asking who is game to do this. But we also see exceptions, people who refuse. It seems they connect where there is already a weakness. What do you think of that?

David Icke: All of the above.

These are low-vibrational entities. If you are in a high-vibrational state — full of love, joy, peace, and harmony — they cannot attach to you because your frequency is incompatible with theirs. Your perceptual frequency, what I call the electromagnetic field, does not match theirs.

They want to pull people into low-vibrational states. The abuse of alcohol and drugs brings people into such states and allows possession. The same applies to secret-society rituals that appear bizarre on the surface. I have spoken to Freemasons and asked what these rituals mean. Many say they have no idea and believe the meaning has been lost in antiquity. In reality, most do not understand what is happening.

These rituals lock people in and tune them to these entities — this non-human force. What follows is obvious when you look at the people running this cult: they begin to reflect the mentality of these entities and become vehicles for them.

In terms of pedophilia, I have been given detailed accounts over many years in different parts of the world. When a child is abused, the overseeing entity possessing the pedophile draws off the child’s energy and absorbs it.

I spoke to a shaman in South Africa [Credo Mutwa], and others have said the same elsewhere, that some abused children have their energy so drawn off that only enough remains for survival.

A Central American shaman described the extraordinary energetic field children have and how these entities drain it. The pedophile is the vehicle — the conduit through which this energy is taken. That is how pedophilia and Satanism connect.

It is all about these entities feeding off human energy. You have to look at the astral level, because at that level everything connects. At the human level, cultists may fight among themselves and compete for power. But at the astral level, where it is orchestrated from, the left and right in politics become the same.