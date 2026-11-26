After an unforeseen break last week David and Jaymie are back in their chairs for another instalment of Chin-Wag. This week they cover US regulators who have given Elon Musk's SpaceX the go-ahead to launch a million satellites into Earth's orbit. Efforts to control 'killer robots' are blocked by the US, Russia and Israel. Strange how enemies on paper seem to agree on so much behind closed doors...



President Donald Trump said that he personally persuaded the board of AI giant Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive, which in turn made Trump around $15m on Nvidia stock after Huang’s return.



China and Singapore are attempting to expand the yuan financing as Beijing pushes the currency's global use. If this is not proof of the East's push towards global dominance, what is?

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwp836l8n1jgo