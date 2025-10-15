This is from a year ago.

Comment from John O’Looney

I think this is one of the most important videos ive seen.

People should watch it and share it and raise awareness.

I will throw my weight behind this and tell you all this is their plan.

EE is the carrier i am told

You’d think people would not fall for it again , but once they begin killing people and people drop down dead under this 5G weapons system pumping out an amplified 26GHz the masses will believe it is a plague and it is also going to usher in the WHO pandemic treaty and they will go door to door and possibly force vaccinate using the extensive army of young foreign men of fighting age they are deliberately importing into Europe.

Civil war is coming.