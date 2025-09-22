David Icke explodes Charlie Kirk story and latest psyopRobin WestenraSep 22, 2025924ShareDavid Icke gets closer to the essence than anyone yet in my opinion924Share
Link: https://youtu.be/58g9HD3iZ6Y?si=Exk43-HUhBNCOmdI
He is correct, but if people aren't awake by now after covid and everything else that has happened then good luck. Big question for David is if you are awake then what? Or let's say 1/2 or even 3/4 of the population is awake then what? Form an army? The advice I was given for how to avoid the digital currency is "get to know your local banker." Not realistic on any level and so far I haven't heard anyone give any solid advice on how to counter any of this. I know a lady who believes 100% that this administration is amazing etc. and we have the right people in office. So, I did a little research on the back story of some of these folks and they are not who she believes they are. If you don't know the back story you aren't going to understand what is happening right in front of you. The upper level David Icke was referring to won't allow it. If people can figure out this part of the story things might change, but again I'm not counting on it. You can't talk to anyone on the left about it and the right is the same. Everyone has a belief system with opinions and filters. Everyone has a bias and until that is accepted communication is sad at best. Know one is willing to have a conversation let alone offer or create a solution. They can tell you all day long what the problems are, but a solution once in a while would be nice.