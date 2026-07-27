David Icke debates Steve KirschRobin WestenraJul 27, 2026413ShareI always thought Steve Kirsch was one of the good guys so what's he saying here.Is he another ‘coincidence theorist’? Jessica Rose seems to think otherwise. Unacceptable JessicaVSRF with Steve, Jess and David IckeI elbowed my way into this chat between Steve Kirsch and David Icke and I am so glad I did…Read more12 days ago · 171 likes · 105 comments · Jessica RoseThe full discussion is here - it can’t be downloadedVaccine Safety Research Foundation@VacSafetyVSRF Live #236 - THE ROAD MAP: DAVID ICKE ON POWER, PERCEPTION, AND THE FUTURE https://t.co/rU7Ov9bY6a10:56 PM · Jul 14, 2026 · 9.13K Views25 Replies · 25 Reposts · 67 Likes413Share