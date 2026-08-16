Seemorerocks

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Marcia Beauchamp's avatar
Marcia Beauchamp
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My mother's experience (and my witnessing) of her death was astoundingly significant to me in this regard. Watching someone who "gave" me this bodied life leave her own changed everything important. I am still in baby steps and beginner abilities to live into this change fully - I'm still coming to understand it myself. Thank you for this post. 🙏🏼🌀

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