Seemorerocks

A few days ago I started to listen to Jean Nolan give his intuitive predictions about what might happen with AI in the future.

I found myself switching off half- way through, thinking, “this is utopianism”.

Then yesterday, I listened to David Icke….

….and in particular, these comments:

“And you build your own unique way of seeing the world on the understanding the crucial crucial level which is “I am all that is has been and ever can be” I am not human. That’s my experience. That is the biological computer system that my consciousness is entrapped by if I allow it to be. And I can, with my consciousness, override that program, that biological program. When you’re awakening to all possibility, it’s a forever constant awakening to all possibility and exploring all possibility. Unless you keep breaking through these walls like Socrates said, to know is to know you know nothing. That is the true knowledge. You keep breaking through these walls into more and more expansive awareness to the point where you realize no one is ever awake. We’re always awakening”

I began to compare this with my own experience.

When I started to return to my spirituality in earnest and the non-dual understanding that I am Consciousness having a brief human experience”,

I experienced something that still seems miraculous.

Whereas previously, roads seemed closed to me they opened to me and I found, first, a natural practitioner that presented the first insight and help in this whole process.

Then in the past few days, after years of a terrible experience with nothing less than gaslighting by medical doctors. I found (not through any effort on my part), a doctor with the sensitivity and insight in a way that seems akin to finding a pebble on the beach.

I have experienced similar before.

40 years ago, flying home from India and a life-changing experience with Advaita teacher, HWL Poonja, while waiting in queue to enter the departure lounge, Pam and I were approached by airport officials, asked for our departure cards and escorted out of the queue and taken straight to the departure lounge.

A small thing that stands in our memory that has no logical explanation.

So that is what can happen when one opens up to one’s true Self.

Small miracles.

Things can start flowing where previously they had not.

Then we come to David Icke and his overcoming the body program that is not actually real. Through my determination (“sod it, I won’t have it!”), I indeed experienced some early successes with the disappearance of symptoms that had plagued me for 6 years or more.

But then, it became evident that there were limits.

Uncomfortable symptoms have returned and my condition is deteriorating, kept in check but not improved, by the things I am doing such as taking DMSO.

It remains only to, hopefully, with the help of my medical doctor, to find some answers as to what I am accepting.

Mostly answers, not a cure.

Frustrated at his inability to bring further advances through energy adjustments, the last time I went to see my natural practitioner he fell back on a line that I have become used to, namely, that I have not made progress because of “negative thinking”.

Clearly, he is not used to the idea of “NO thinking” and opening up to the way things are.

I have bumped up against this before and an episode comes to mind when I was told forcefully that the great sage, Ramana Maharshi could not have been enlightened because he died of cancer.

Apparently, when you are enlightened you don’t get, and certainly don’t die from cancer!

The New Age

All of this smacks of the New Age.

The idea behind the New Age basically is that the mind creates reality and therefore can change it through positive thinking.

This has been around for a while since the start of the New Age movement and received further development in the early 2000s with the Celestine Prophecy, films like What the Bleep Do We Know (2004) and the Secret.

These brought a formulation that has been built on by David Icke in his books.

The “New Age” label in the mainstream seems to me largely a slur to dismiss a broader perspective and to manipulate people into a narrow “scientific” point of view.

So, are thinkers such as Eckhart Tolle who has been dismissed in this way, or David Icke and Jean Nolan part of the New Age?

In my mind the answer is no.

In my understanding, “New Age” refers correctly, to the idea that the old paradigm is being broken down and a new age (the Aquarian Age”) is coming.

Utopianism.

The Perennial Philosophy

So, in this sense Icke and others are definitely not “New Age” and in fact, are the exact opposite - they point rather to the Perennial Philosophy, around or far longer than Christianity or Islam, although in some respects they do incorporate elements of what is labelled as “New Age”.

I have reached a new stage in my spirituality where, largely thanks to David Icke, I am able to form a bridge between the Big Picture of what I am learning is happening in the “world” and the Ultimate Truth in a way that I find quite satisfying.

He describes this very well but I am less sure that he is able to take people to the truth of “‘I am all that is has been and ever can be” other than conceptually and inspirationally.

I have found only one short paragraph in one of his books to observing the gap between thoughts and that will take you to the Silence that is a doorway to that state of Consciousness.

In this regard Eckhart Tolle provides some good guidance for those who are ready, although I find him sorely lacking in other areas in which Icke excels.

Has human consciousness evolved? And spiritual materialism

I am too grounded in spirituality to take on the above ideas (even Icke) uncritically.

In this respect, I wish to discuss two aspects illustrated by two thinkers.

One addresses the notion that is consciousness is evolving.

I think, myself, the whole idea is nonsense, as does Jiddu Krishnamurti, a teacher who has had a great influence on me over many years.

His uncompromising position is that although humanity has evolved technologically - we have accumulated knowledge, and exercised an amazing control over our immediate surroundings - the basic psychological structure of fear, jealousy, violence, ambition, attachment and conflict remains.

How, it must be asked, have we become wiser than the Seers of 500 BC - the great Greek philosophers, the Buddha, Lao Tse, Confucius and others?

The other book I recall from 35 years ago is Cutting Through Spiritual Materialism (1973) by the Tibetan teacher, Chogyam Trungpa.

In it he argues that we can persuade ourselves we are evolving spiritually when what we are doing is constructing a more sophisticated spiritual ego. We can persuade ourselves that we are progressing, humanity is progressing and we are entering a “higher age”.

This has always seemed to me a fundamental form of delusion. What cuts through it is the realization that “I am Consciousness” or, perhaps, even better, “I am THAT”.

This takes us to the very Ground of our Being, back to the Experiencer ( and even further), away from the experience and the subtle ego of spiritual “progress” which even transcends the body program discussed by Icke.

Conclusion

Getting back to myself, this understanding, provided by Icke, is real and has led to profound changes in my perception of the body program, but it is a mistake to hold on to images of good health.

If there is a change in the decoder, the brain, and the body is succumbing to a serious neurological condition no amount of change in thinking, “positive thinking” - even a change in perception, is likely to restore the body to good physical health.

That is the position I have reluctantly come to, after devoting my entire waking life to this endeavour.

I have reached a stage of acceptance.

It is Destiny.

No doubt the materialists and the New Agers will consider this defeatism and admonish me to continue on an endless quest for the gold at the end of the rainbow - perfect health and a long life.

Not my point of view.

I am not in the least attached to being “in” my body and will hold to the State of Being I experience and which David Icke and many before him espouse.