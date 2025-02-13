Click here to watch the rest of the episode and access members exclusive content every single day, including over 500 hours of films, series and live shows from David Icke available nowhere else - https://ickonic.com/Watch/2990
I agree a great deal with Icke in general. However, in this instance, I agree with James Duff's comment specifically.
Icke says in the video: "...while we're looking at what appears to be on the surface the institutions of states being brought down and all in the name of freedom and, laughably as it is, transparency...what we're actually seeing is the old system which the cult created being destroyed by cult operatives to allow the next stage of human control far more severe founded on artificial intelligence to play out and to do that, you've got to get rid of regulations; and you've got to get rid of any institutions that would put a block on your playing out of the next stage of this even more extreme human control agenda."
I agree. I've thought for a long while that factions play against one another in the true control grid of the world. Yet, David doesn't see that the WEF-colored revolutionary inhuman control of the UK and Europe is the faction still playing out there and that such areas are doomed. They're already caught in the net. They're done. Stick a fork in them. As is Australia and NZ.
They will have AI and digital control exercised over them via that faction. Doesn't Icke get it? Their control is mindboggling. People in the UK and Europe have very little freedom left.
The good point to which I don't see people like Icke and Naomi Wolf ever speak is that this approach currently in America also brings a chance for people to open their eyes. The corruption and graft being exposed is so extensive and, as Mike Benz pointed out today in his interview with Joe Rogan, can be dated back to 1948. I think these types of revelations will shock a great many people.
The entire network perpetuated through USAID in which "mindthink" was levied THROUGHOUT THE WORLD should wake up many people. USAID BOUGHT information branded "news" which was nothing more than propaganda to serve the ruling regime in Washington. Also, no small feat is being accomplished as the federal (national) government is being disrupted by hundreds of thousands of people losing employment; income; and safety.
With all great chaos and change comes opportunity...events currently ongoing in America give the opportunity for an ever greater number of people to become disgruntled and begin looking, reading, and digesting information in a new way.
