I have just been informed by the Dutch Minister of Immigration that I am to be banned from some 30 countries in the Schengen border system for another two years – making now six in total since 2022. If you are banned from one you are banned from all. Crazy, but true. I am apparently considered a ‘potential danger to public order’ as a ‘known spreader of conspiracy theories’ and it has been made clear that I will continue to be banned indefinitely unless I ‘change my views’. Let that sink in.

I don’t think people realise the fundamental importance of this case to freedom of speech with a lawyer from the European Commission seeking to change the law to make what has happened to me easier to impose on anyone else. I have so far been banned first by the government of Mark Rutte, now Secretary General of NATO, for the ‘crime’ of agreeing to speak at a PEACE rally in Amsterdam in 2022.

This was reimposed in 2024 by the government party of right-wing ‘alternative hero’ Geert Wilders and now by the leftist government of Rob Jetten, once the Minister for Climate and Energy Policy in Rutte’s government. ‘Right’ or ‘Left’ it doesn’t matter. They all agree that deleting freedom of opinion is good.

This is part of the letter sent to me today by Jetten’s Minister of Asylum and Migration and Deputy Prime Minister, Bart van den Brink. How sinister can you get?

‘It has been found that you are still considered a (potential) danger to the public order. To this end, I consider the following. In the previous (extension) procedures about your alert, I have … concluded that you pose a (potential) danger to public order, because you have been identified as a (known) spreader of conspiracy theories and statements that may contribute to anti-institutional extremism [by] your supporters.

Openly and uncritically discussing conspiracy theories can lead to social acceptance of anti-Semitism, xenophobia … and racism. [I was invited to speak at the PEACE rally by a Jewish man].

Such theories can lead to national figures being elite groups that would control society and/or in which prominent persons, administrators and civil servants are dehumanized and democratic principles are rejected. [‘emocratic’ principles which include banning someone from 30 countries for opinions you don’t like].

Your statements can also contribute to anti-government extremism. That you have not changed in this respect is shown by the following recent expressions and behaviour. For example, from your contribution in the video “David Icke & lawyer Jeroen Pols about new twist in EU ban lawsuit” on the YouTube channel LighthouseTV of 1 October 2026, following the hearing before the CJEU, it appears … clearly that you do not have any control over your ideas, beliefs and behaviours … and that you wish to amend the alert measure as a confirmation of your own conspiracy theory.

That you still actively propagate your conspiracy theories and appear to be actively spreading from your video “I Predicted It All More Than 30 Years Ago – The REAL Reason Why Energy Is Being Targeted”, posted on October 1, 2026 on your Ickonic.com … website, and can be seen on your David Icke YouTube channel. The social threat posed by the spread of anti-institutional extremism, to which your statements are is still topical.’

If that was written in China or North Korea no one would be surprised, but this is the Netherlands and the EU. We don’t like what you say and so you are, in effect, banned from the whole of Europe and they claim that I am the ‘threat to democracy’. It may one day dawn on this bewildered gentlemen that in banning me for my opinion he is proving me right and that ‘anti-government’ sentiment is caused not by me, but by the behaviour of governments the world over. His Damascus experience won’t be soon, though, clearly.

We have been challenging the ban for four years working through the court levels of the Netherlands as judges walked into court with symbolic rubber stamps on their person saying ‘the government is right’. We have now reached the European Court of Justice when on September 29th some 17 judges attended the court in Luxembourg to offer their opinion if the original ban was fair. They will not report until January 28th and then other courts are involved.

All this for agreeing to speak at a PEACE rally in Amsterdam for 20 minutes and then come home. Pinch me, it can’t be true. Ouch! – hell, it is.

To think there are moronic people posting from their mum’s spare bedroom saying that I’m not really banned because I am ‘controlled opposition’. Should I laugh or cry? Oh, definitely laugh.

SOURCE