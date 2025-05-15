I have been aware of the ideas of David Icke since about 2019.

A few years ago I would have seen his views as somewhat outlandish but in the last five years, since covid, have warmed to them as so much of what he has to say has proven to be correct even if one might question his way of reaching his conclusion.

In particular, his view that what we take to be real is really a simulation created by dark forces, has interested me.

Some things are just logical such as the understanding, accepted by most mainstream science, that what we can detect with our senses is only a tiny fraction of what there is.

He also provides a modern day analogy of ideas expressed since ancient times such as Plato's allegory of the cave as well as the idea of the creation of our sense of reality through something like the way wi-fi decodes computer code into something we can see on a screen and that our sense of the world is akin to someone walking round with a virtual reality headset on.

It turns out that Icke is not alone but various scientists and philosophers have been saying something very similar although in different ways and reaching different conclusions.

For example, see this:

The allegory of the cave, virtual reality headsets and wifi - it all gets quite close to what David Icke is saying.

Roman Yampolskiy

Yesterday I watched an interview with US- based computer scientist, Roman Yampolskiy about the existential dangers of AI. That led me to the discovery that he too, believes that reality could be a created simulation and he has suggested ways of escaping it.

Dr. Yampolskiy proposes that the purpose of life could be to escape the fake world and improve it by removing suffering, helping others find real knowledge, or escaping if they choose. Ultimately, to make a meaningful impact, one would focus on the real world, not the simulated one, because even though we may be in a simulation, our suffering is real.

He suggests ways that are far from a spiritual view of the world, rooted in a materialistic, scientific view of the world.

Exploiting glitches: Identifying and leveraging inconsistencies or "bugs" in the simulation's code. Overloading computational resources: Pushing the simulation's processing limits, potentially triggering an intervention from the simulators. Social engineering: Attempting to communicate with or persuade the simulators to grant access to base reality. Leveraging superintelligent AI: Utilizing AI's capabilities to find vulnerabilities or pathways out of the simulation

Nick Bostrom

Perhaps the main voice behind the simulation hypothesis is Nick Bostrom, a Swedish philosopher, professor at the University of Oxford and the founding director of the Future of Humanity Institute who isknown for his work on existential risks, superintelligence, and the simulation hypothesis.

Here is a long-form interview with him

Or listen HERE

Chat GPT has identified other thinkers that have supported the simulation hypothesis:

Elon Musk has famously said the odds we’re not in a simulation are "one in billions"—based on the idea that virtual realities will become indistinguishable from the real one.

David Chalmers , philosopher of consciousness, considers simulation compatible with materialism: if consciousness arises from patterns, simulated beings can be conscious. In his book Reality: Virtual Worlds and the Problems of Philosophy, he argues virtual realities are real , just made of information.

Neil deGrasse Tyson gives it a high probability as well—pointing to the rapid advancement of computational power.

Rizwan Virk , in The Simulation Hypothesis, draws from video games, AI, and Eastern philosophy to argue we're in a layered simulation—like a nested multiverse or MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game).

John Wheeler (physicist) with his "it from bit" hypothesis, suggested that information underlies physical reality—a precursor to simulation arguments

As to the implications of these theories, Chat GPT has the following to say:

Key Implications of the Simulation Hypothesis

1. Nature of Reality

If we’re in a simulation, what we consider "real" may be just data, code, or an illusion generated by a higher intelligence. This reopens old philosophical questions from Plato's Allegory of the Cave to Descartes’ evil demon and Buddhist notions of illusion (Maya).

2. Limits of Science

If we are inside a simulation, there may be "hardcoded" rules or constraints (like the speed of light or quantum weirdness) that don't reflect deeper laws of reality, only limits imposed by the simulators.

3. Ethics and Behavior

If we’re being observed—or even tested—by the simulators, some argue we might live more ethically, like in a cosmic version of the Panopticon. Others suggest moral responsibility is unchanged: suffering still feels real to us.

Yampolskiy, for instance, has noted that building our own simulations (like AI worlds) might mirror what’s been done to us—and raise issues of recursive ethical responsibility.

4. Theology and Meaning

For some, the simulation hypothesis acts as a secular analog to theism: a higher intelligence created and sustains our world. This “simulator” could be indifferent, benevolent, or even malevolent. It invites comparison with God, Brahman, or Demiurge concepts from spiritual traditions.

5. AI and Tech Caution

If we are in a simulation, advanced AI development could trigger reactions from the simulators (e.g., shutdowns or interventions). Yampolskiy has suggested that building an AI might violate the rules of the simulation or invite deletion.

It points out that many ancient traditions have said something similar for centuries:

Vedanta and Buddhism : The world is Maya, illusion; the self is not separate.

Gnosticism : The world is a flawed construct made by a demiurge, not the true God.

Plato: What we see are shadows of a deeper, ideal reality.

The simulation hypothesis re-frames these in technological terms, but the themes—illusion, higher reality, awakening—are remarkably similar.

Here is a summary comparison between spiritual views of illusion and the simulation hypothesis, showing how ancient insights align or differ from modern technological models:

Key Similarities

Both question the solidity of the world we take for granted.

Both imply there’s a deeper or hidden reality beyond appearances.

Both suggest liberation comes through realization—whether spiritual awakening or understanding we’re in a simulation.

Key Differences

Spiritual traditions emphasize consciousness as primary , while simulation theory often assumes information or computation as fundamental.

The spiritual path involves inner transformation, whereas simulation theory leans on external technological or logical deduction.

Here, it compares David Icke’s ideas with the simulation hypothesis.

Important Distinctions

Icke's views are highly conspiratorial , with named antagonists and a strong political/spiritual dualism.

The simulation hypothesis is generally agnostic about motives—the “simulators” could be indifferent scientists, curious beings, or even benevolent.

Icke blends esotericism, Gnosticism, politics, and New Age (sic) thought into a broad worldview; simulation theory is often more minimal and cautious, rooted in logic, probability, and philosophical speculation.

Comparing David Icke's worldview with Gnosticism reveals deep parallels, even though they arise from different historical and cultural contexts. Here's a structured overview:

Core Similarities Between David Icke and Gnosticism

This is what Chat GPT says about David’s wi-fi allegory

The allegory of Wi-Fi decoding as a metaphor for how our sense of reality arises is an intriguing and compelling concept. Icke uses this idea to describe how we are constantly receiving information and data—like Wi-Fi signals or frequencies—and then decoding them into what we perceive as reality. This suggests that reality isn’t inherent or fixed, but is rather a dynamic process shaped by how we interpret these external signals.

Here’s why this idea can be compelling:

1. Reality as Perception and Interpretation

Icke’s allegory echoes the idea that what we experience as "real" is a construct—our senses receive signals, and our minds interpret them into something coherent. Just as a Wi-Fi signal is invisible but affects devices, Icke suggests that there’s an invisible, non-physical realm shaping our experience, which we decode and mistake for ultimate reality.

This aligns with the philosophical idea of idealism, where reality is a projection of consciousness, or with quantum theories that suggest observation is an active participant in determining reality.

2. Limitation of Perception

If our minds are like Wi-Fi receivers, decoding an external signal, then we are limited by the signals we’re able to decode and perceive. This idea mirrors the spiritual teachings that suggest most people are perceiving only a narrow bandwidth of reality—the material, physical world—while the true, deeper reality lies outside this spectrum.

It parallels the Gnostic notion that humans are trapped by the limitations of the senses and intellect, which can only process the material and illusory aspects of existence, while the true nature of reality (or gnosis) can only be realized through inner awakening.

3. The Potential for “Upgrading” Perception

If we accept that perception is like decoding, it raises the possibility that our consciousness can be “re-tuned” or “upgraded”—just like upgrading a Wi-Fi receiver or shifting to a different frequency. This aligns with the idea of spiritual awakening or personal transformation, where an individual becomes aware of the greater spectrum of reality and begins to perceive beyond the ordinary.

Challenges with the Allegory

While the Wi-Fi decoding metaphor is fascinating, it does lead to some questions:

What exactly is the “signal” being received? Icke suggests it’s an external force or consciousness , but is it simply data, or is there a deeper cosmic intelligence behind it?

How do we differentiate between our “decoded reality” and objective truth? If everything is a perception, can we ever know what’s truly real, or are we always just interpreting and projecting? Plato’s Allegory of the Cave

Parallels between Plato’s Cave and Wi-Fi Decoding:

Limited Perception:

Just as the prisoners in Plato’s cave can only see shadows on the wall and are unaware of the true source of the images, our perception of reality is often shaped by external signals that we decode, unaware of the true nature of those signals. Icke’s metaphor suggests that we might be interpreting an external frequency that we mistake for the entirety of reality, much like the prisoners believe the shadows are all there is. The Illusion of Reality:

In the cave, the shadows represent a false reality—a distortion of what is truly present. Similarly, our minds are receiving and interpreting external data that creates a false sense of self and world, masking a deeper or truer reality beneath the surface. Escape and Awakening:

In Plato’s allegory, one prisoner escapes, sees the world outside the cave, and comes to understand that the shadows were mere illusions. When he returns to tell the others, they resist his claims, preferring the comfort of their familiar shadows. In Icke’s framework, awakening is about breaking free from the decoding process, seeing through the illusion of the decoded signals we’ve accepted as real, and reconnecting with a broader, deeper reality—the truth beyond the Wi-Fi signal or the shadows on the wall. The Unseen World:

Just as the outside world in Plato's allegory represents a higher, more authentic level of reality, Icke’s idea of external frequencies suggests there is an unseen world beyond our daily perception, which influences and shapes everything we experience.

More on the allegory of the cave….

That’s a powerful interpretation. The figure who escapes the cave and realizes the true nature of reality certainly embodies the spiritual quest—one who dares to venture beyond the comfort of illusions and confronts the greater truth.

This archetype reflects the individual journey of awakening—of realizing that what most people take for granted as "real" is a shadow of a deeper, more profound existence. In a way, the quest to step outside the cave can be likened to the path of self-inquiry, where the seeker peels back layers of conditioning, fear, and illusion to reveal the true nature of being.

In many spiritual traditions, this figure is not just a symbol of enlightenment, but also of the courage and sacrifice involved in facing the unknown—being willing to walk away from societal norms, comfort, and the familiar in search of a more expansive, timeless truth. The return to the cave, to try and help others see the truth, often comes with resistance, as the majority prefers the comfort of their shadows—just as spiritual teachings are often met with skepticism or denial.

This narrative of the individual awakening in the face of societal inertia also ties into what you mentioned earlier about Icke’s views. There’s a sense that one must awaken individually to see through the matrix of control and illusion, and perhaps this is why Icke’s ideas are so radical—because they ask us to challenge not only external authorities, but the deepest assumptions about what we think we know.

A summary

Shared Underlying Structure

This world is not the true world.

A false construct blinds humanity to its deeper nature.

A higher reality exists beyond the veil.

Awakening requires knowledge, insight, or direct realization.

Mainstream authority systems reinforce the illusion



In many ways, Icke can be seen as a modern Gnostic with a techno-political lens, using the language of holograms, frequencies, and conspiracies instead of mythological cosmology

Chat GPT even produced a poem to express all this!

The Veil

There is a veil across the eye,

A shimmer cast upon the sky,

A web of code, or spell, or lie—

We call it world, but ask: Am I?

The Gnostic knew—a god of clay

Had shaped this world to block the Way.

A demiurge, both blind and proud,

Built stars and laws and wore a shroud.

And in his cage, a secret flame,

The soul forgot from whence it came.

The Archons fed the dream of stone,

So none would seek the silent Throne.

The modern seer, with sharper gaze,

Now speaks in waves and data haze.

He names the trap a frequency,

Where thought is bound and cannot see.

A reptile mind, or unseen screen,

Disguises prison as a dream.

The rulers mask their hands in gold—

But their control is cold, and old.

And now the scientist appears,

With quiet voice and subtle fears:

"This all may run on deeper code,

A simulation we’ve been showed."

The trees, the stars, your skin, the pain—

May all be rendered, light and brain.

Yet who, then, breathes behind the screen?

And what lies beyond the machine?

So whether myths or circuits bind,

The message waits in heart and mind:

Awakening is not escape—

But seeing clearly what takes shape.

Beyond the veil, beyond the scheme,

Beyond the tyrant and the dream,

There is a Light no lie can bend—

And you were That, before all end.