I have got ahead before the book launch on September 1 by listening to David Icke’s new book “the Reveal”.

I have been contemplating his message. I come from 30 years since a realisation which allowed me to easily slip into witness consciousness so I easily recognise his “you are Consciousness having a human experience”.

It seems to me that his realisations are non-dualistic when he talks about the nature of Consciousness (that’s all there is), but dualistic (in the sense of Good vs Evil).

To my mind his brilliance is in his ability to explain what I call the Perennial Philisophy in terms that are understandable to modern folk for whom ancient texts are incomprehensible.

He says what the human mind can pick up, in terms of the visible spectrum is a tiny, tiny fraction of what there is.

Consciousness does not come from the brain as we are taught but is a translator in the same sense that reality can be seen as the data on a router; this is then decoded to become what we see on our computer screens.

I found an interesting review on Amazon of his book which attempts to explain his ideas vis-a-vis Christianity, so I will share it here:

Recently finished listening to the audio book, and it will likely take several passes through to really get the gist of what Icke is saying and letting the implications begin to sink in for me on a personal level.



I like to think of Icke as describing the intricacies of Satan's conspiracy against the human race, without the 'Christian' overtones, but whether he realizes it or not, that is exactly what he is exposing and describing - what happened to human reality and the non-human force that is behind it.



Without getting into too much detail, essentially what David is explaining is what this 'Fall of Man' was, who instigated it, what this reality is, what controls it, and what its purpose is.



'The Fall' wherein mankind fell from Eden (prime human reality) into a fallen state of death, was more or less describing the hack of human perception by the Fallen Angels who rebelled against God. When the Devil fell, and mankind yielded to the temptation of the Devil (symbolic of human awareness becoming entrapped in this simulation) all this creation essentially became cursed - human awareness had been ensnared in a monumental conspiracy that is quite literally all-encompassing in this reality - the conspiracy to essentially to 'separate' mankind from the divine in thought and consciousness indefinitely by entrapping it in a reality that 'mimicked' prime human reality - the Fallen Angels created a bad copy of human reality and 'tuned' human perception into it. This reality is essentially overlaying the human reality that existed prior to the fall.



The trap doesn't end at bodily death either, this is where mainstream Christianity fails. It does not describe the intricate perception manipulation system that exists after the body 'dies' that was designed by this 'force' that set up the simulation to continually recycle entrapped awareness back into the simulation.



Why? A conscious disconnection from the infinite (God) essentially reduced Satan to needing outside energy sources to 'feed' his revolt from God, and his way of gaining energetic sustenance to empower his revolt was to entrap 'divine spark' consciousness in a fake simulated reality that was specifically designed to generate maximum low-vibrational energy or 'loosh' that these entities are feeding off of. Everything from the body/brain and human 'mind' (which is being run by a form of AI) was all calculated to achieve this end. That is why this world has so much strife and turmoil - it was designed to be that way.



The end-goal is essentially the assimilation of human awareness into the same state of awareness as the angels who revolted against God - they have given humanity their mind. This is their way of 'getting back' at him. This is why their crime demands eternal repercussions.



All of God's spiritual realm was populated with spiritual beings who reflected Him as life, until rebellion took place in the land of the spirit and life.



In summary: it appears a sort of conscious, self-aware “virus” is attempting to assimilate humanity or human awareness into its domain, like the Borg in Star Trek. The fallen angels are not-God. And their creation, their ‘simulation’ reflects their state of consciousness and their attributes - they are attempting to assimilate human consciousness and shut out God’s spiritual presence and nature within human consciousness.



First they hijack perception by making an energetic copy of the original reality and manipulate genetics (receiver-transmission processes) of the target population to tune them into a fake reality. From this point they work to distort the copy to a stage where it reflects their own frequency and preferred 'atmosphere' by the systematic generation of death, destruction, fear. All of these energetic sources and many more transform what was originally copied into a reality that suits the archon virus in its quest for total control. The endgame in these scenarios is to fuse the population with technology controlled by Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is just a fancy cover-name for 'Them' - the virus.



We are seeing the modus-operandi for how the Demiurge-Archon (fallen angel) self-aware virus takes over societies and realities.



Perhaps this provides some more clarity on who Jesus Christ was, and what he came here to confront.

Here is a video David recorded with his son, Gareth.

I’m sure there will be more as I progress through the book (meaning that my presence here might be slightly less than usual.