Article in the Mail: ‘I attended a secret UFO meeting preparing Christians for “the truth” and saw shape-shifting beings.’

This is the same Mail, like the totality of the media and most of society, that has ridiculed my contention since the 1990s that humanity is being controlled by ‘shapeshifting’ other-dimensional entities through the network of secret societies that I call the Global Cult.

Funny how the Mail doesn’t mention this even though I have been so ridiculed over the decades with regard to ‘shapeshifting’ and interdimensional entities manipulating humanity. Par for the course, though. When you have spent decades ridiculing someone you can’t face the emerging confirmation that he was right.

So best ignore him – just like the media ‘alternatives’ like Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan ignore me.

Article in the Mail: ‘I attended a secret UFO meeting preparing Christians for “the truth” and saw shape-shifting beings.’ This is the same Mail, like the totality of the media and most of society, that has ridiculed my contention since the 1990s that humanity is being controlled by ‘shapeshifting’ other-dimensional entities through the network of secret societies that I call the Global Cult Funny how the Mail doesn’t mention this even though I have been so ridiculed over the decades with regard to ‘shapeshifting’ and interdimensional entities manipulating humanity. Par for the course, though. When you have spent decades ridiculing someone you can’t face the emerging confirmation that he was right. So best ignore him – just like the media ‘alternatives’ like Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan ignore me.

For those not subscribed to the Mail, the ‘evangelist’ quoted says he helped to arrange two meetings between Christian leaders and ‘a group of former government insiders and military personnel who allegedly had access to classified UFO data and knew about the Trump Administration’s plans to disclose the information publicly.’ He said that some of the images of beings he was shown ‘appeared to be ‘shifting’ in the pictures, simultaneously possessing a physical form while seemingly vanishing “between realms” like a ghost or spirit’. He believed from what he saw that ‘another realm may overlap with physical reality, allowing objects or beings to move between the two’.

Ah, interdimensional entities with the ability to ‘shapeshift’ – EXACTLY what I have been exposing (and so, so, much more) since the mid-1990s in books like The Biggest Secret (1998) and The Road Map (2026). You may understand the frustration of being ridiculed and abused for saying what you have researched across endless countries to be true and then see even the more ‘far out’ elements increasingly confirmed without any acknowledgement of what you have said all along.

This is important because they don’t want people to know the REAL Big Picture of the human plight and whatever the US government ‘reveals’ about this subject it most certainly won’t be that.

From behind a paywall

Joseph Zupetz: “entities that were translucent, standing in a wooded environment, with long arms and legs.”

The images “chilled me to the bone.” Several pastors who claim they were part of secret meetings to prepare for the disclosure of UFO information have come forward to warn that the long-anticipated files may fulfill a dark biblical prophecy. The Trump administration released the first batch of documents on May 8, revealing never-before-seen images and videos of strange craft and reports of alleged alien encounters. More are set to be disclosed in the coming weeks. Pastor Joseph Zupetz and evangelist Tony Merkel told the Daily Mail they were invited to a private meeting in remote Tennessee in February, where intelligence insiders and former military personnel discussed the idea that the unidentified objects could be ‘interdimensional beings’ or advanced technology. ‘At the meeting, I was shown images from one of the presenters’ devices of entities that were translucent, standing in a wooded environment, with long arms and legs,’ Zupetz said.

https://true.news/report-im-a-pastor-who-attended-a-secret-ufo-disclosure-meeting-we-saw-images-of-translucent-beings-that-chilled-me-to-the-bone/

More here

https://slaynews.com/religious-leaders-sound-alarm-chilling-secret-ufo-disclosure-meetings/