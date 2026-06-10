UFO whistleblower David Grusch says the United States government has knowledge of at least four different types of non-human intelligence.

Some are "bipedal life" with physical bodies.



Others are "sentient plasmoid life."



A bipedal life form is a two-legged, human-like physical being.



A sentient plasmoid life form is a hypothetical intelligent “plasma/energy” entity with no solid body.



He says the secrecy began in 1954 under President Eisenhower.

SOURCE

From the Daily Mail which instead of talking about non-human intelligence talks about “alien life”

A UFO whistleblower stood at the steps of Capitol Hill on Tuesday to deliver shocking secrets he claimed have not been released by the US government despite promises to disclose all information on alien life.

Air Force veteran David Grusch stood with members of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets to publicly call on the White House to release the ‘smoking gun’ proof that UFOs are real.

Grusch and lawmakers claimed that files from the Russian and Brazilian governments, in which military officers encountered UFOs and extraterrestrials, have been independently confirmed to be true.

When asked specifically about how many alien species have been identified by the US government, Grusch revealed: ‘It’s a continuum from corporeal bipedal type life to what I would consider sentient plasmoid life, but there are several that the US government is aware of.’

In simpler terms, the government whistleblower claimed that the government knows alien life varies from solid, two-legged physical creatures all the way to intelligent plasma energy creatures that do not have traditional bodies.

Grusch publicly stated that there have been ‘several dozen’ cases involving the government examining what he called ‘non-human biologics’ - which UFO researchers have claimed means recovered bodies from crashed UFOs.

Multiple members of Congress also used the event to publicly expose the alleged withholding of top-secret information they claimed was being revealed to lawmakers in classified locations but was then covered up before reaching the American people.

Congressman Eric Burlison of Missouri said: ‘For decades, the American people have been treated like children, told there are government secrets they don’t get to know. The American people are done with that answer.’

https://www.dailymail.com/sciencetech/article-15886551/ufo-whistleblower-david-grusch-capitol-hill.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus

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