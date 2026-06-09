Explosive new claims from investigative journalist Ross Coulthart in the latest Reality Check Q&A episode : Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, a critical U.S. military testing site in California, is currently being swarmed by UAPs, severely disrupting weapons testing programs.

Coulthart, citing multiple intelligence sources including security personnel, reports it’s “a huge problem” hindering operations, with beliefs that craft have been brought down there.



This ties directly into his discussion of a compartmentalized “legacy UAP program” achieving major breakthroughs in propulsion and energy (echoing Eric Weinstein’s “Manhattan Project 2.0” hypothesis), but crippled by secrecy.



China Lake has long been linked to UAP activity, with historical sightings, photos analyzed by experts, and its role in advanced weapons development near restricted desert airspace.



The timing is electric, just days before the June 9, 2026 Disclosure Foundation event at the Capitol featuring David Grusch and UAP Caucus members.



If NHI/UAPs are actively interfering at a premier U.S. weapons lab, possibly responding to reverse engineering efforts or signaling dominance, this could signal escalating interdimensional or extraterrestrial engagement amid the push for disclosure.



Are they protecting their tech? Monitoring humanity’s war machine? Or forcing the hand of legacy programs holding biologics and craft? With whistleblower amnesty talks heating up and Trump era signals, full transparency feels closer than ever, or a controlled limited hangout to manage panic.



What’s happening at China Lake is no coincidence.



David Grusch is expanding on his 2023 testimony at a bipartisan UAP press conference on the US Capitol steps, Tuesday June 9, 2026. Per Ross Coulthart, Grusch is going deeper on what he discovered firsthand about legacy crash retrieval and reverse engineering programs involving non human craft and biologics.



Joined by Reps. Burlison, Luna, Moskowitz, possibly Gillibrand, and Chuck Schumer, pushing Trump for full transparency and release of “conclusive” UAP files.



Grusch has 40+ whistleblowers, firsthand intel on non human biologics, post-2022 material movements, and retaliation. This could force out the empirical evidence beyond videos.



Disclosure momentum is building fast. History in the making!

Jeremy Corbell@JeremyCorbell has issued a stark warning: he will release hundreds of previously undisclosed UFO files if the government’s next major disclosure fails to address reverse engineering of non-human craft or biologics.



“If the next drop doesn’t cover reverse engineering, non-human intelligence craft, and if it doesn’t at least begin to address biologics, then - just as the public saw in Sleeping Dog - the full file systems will come out.



This isn’t just in my hands or George Knapp’s anymore. Officials have repeatedly promised transparency on what they know about UAP.



David Grusch stood before Congress, hand raised, swearing to the country, the world, and whatever he holds sacred, and he told the truth. He didn’t just say we have UFOs - he said we’ve been reverse-engineering them for decades, that there were pilots aboard, and that those pilots were biologics… non-human intelligent beings.



If that’s true - and if you believe him - then portions of our government already possess this information.

It’s time to tell the American public the truth.”

Alien genes found in human DNA? A new study claims that alien DNA may have been inserted into human genes. Researchers analyzed DNA from the 1,000 Genomes Project and 23andMe results of self-identified alien abductees. The study explores alien DNA in human genome, possible hybridization, and potential effects on traits like autism or telepathy. Scientists emphasize the need for advanced sequencing techniques to confirm these findings.

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/alien-genes-found-in-human-dna-new-study-claims-alien-dna-inserted-into-our-genome-heres-research-initial-findings-possible-effects-and-speculation-hybridization-unverified-research-genetics-alien-contact-scientific-verification-23andme-results-non-parental-markers-scientific-limitations-next-steps/articleshow/124348154.cms?from=mdr