I don’t touch the UFO/UAP thing that often.

However, this is getting tantalisingly close to confirming David Icke’s much-ridiculed (and massively misunderstood) theory of interdimensional reptilian shapeshifters.

David Grusch has made some remarkable claims about reptilian extraterrestrials, including an alleged armed confrontation between US military personnel and reptilian beings following a UFO crash. These claims emerged in a recent interview with Joe Rogan, released on 30 September 2026.

The important qualification is that Grusch says he did not personally witness the reptilian beings or the incident. He is relaying information he says he obtained from others. Joe Rogan Podcast

Here is what he actually said.

1. What do the reptilians supposedly look like?

In The Joe Rogan Experience, episode 2560, Rogan asked Grusch about the appearance of the beings.

Grusch described what he had been told:

Height: More than seven feet tall.

Build: Gorilla-like, with a large, powerful physique.

Skin: Scaly, resembling that of a reptile.

Variations: He said there were supposedly different types, some more humanoid in appearance than others.

Grusch explicitly qualified his account by saying:

“Now, I’ve never seen them personally.”

He said the descriptions came from other people and acknowledged that his knowledge of these particular beings was limited. Joe Rogan Podcast

2. The alleged UFO crash and firefight

This was arguably the most extraordinary part of the interview.

Grusch described an alleged incident involving a crashed craft associated with reptilian beings. According to the account he relayed:

A craft had crashed, reportedly resembling the familiar Tic Tac-shaped UFOs. Dead beings known as Greys were allegedly found at the site, alongside living reptilian beings. An encounter took place between the reptilian beings and US military personnel. US personnel were reportedly injured and killed. The military shot and killed the reptilian beings.

When Rogan asked why the reptilians had been killed, Grusch explained that they had posed a threat and that US personnel were being hurt and killed.

He did not provide a precise location, date or casualty count. He also said he hoped that people who had actually been present would eventually be allowed to speak publicly about what happened.

Crucially, this is a second-hand account, not a personal eyewitness testimony from Grusch. Nor does the interview independently establish that the incident occurred.

3. Were the reptilians fighting the Greys?

Grusch also discussed the possibility of conflict between different groups of non-human beings.

The alleged presence of dead Greys and living reptilians at the same crash site was presented as potentially indicative of an interspecies conflict.

He suggested that such conflicts might explain some UFO crashes.

However, he did not provide a detailed account of the supposed conflict, identify the parties’ motives, or establish precisely what had happened before the crash.

The distinction matters: he was describing information allegedly held within classified government channels, rather than presenting publicly verifiable evidence of an extraterrestrial war.

Transcript HERE