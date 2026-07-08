A good explanation of the great physicist, David Bohm

Precision note (read this first): This video maps a structural parallel — not a proof, and not an equivalence. Bohm's implicate order is his own interpretation of quantum mechanics and a minority view; standard quantum mechanics (Copenhagen, decoherence) requires no implicate order and no consciousness. "The brain receives consciousness" is a philosophical analogy Bohm drew, not an established neuroscience finding — mainstream neuroscience holds that the brain generates consciousness. One important distinction: Bohm's implicate order is NOT the Penrose–Hameroff "Orch-OR" theory of quantum vibrations inside neurons. Bohm makes no claim that the brain maintains quantum coherence, so the familiar "the brain is too warm and wet for quantum states" objection (Tegmark) does not apply to it — his is a claim about the structure of reality, not about quantum states in the brain. The Upanishadic parallel is presented as a structural resemblance worth examining, not as the Upanishads "describing quantum mechanics." Whether these parallels reflect the same reality or merely a similar way of thinking remains a matter of interpretation. The word "akasha" is used here in its precise Upanishadic sense (the space element / the heart-space of Chandogya 8.1) — NOT the later Theosophical "Akashic records," which is a 19th-century Western invention and not part of the original texts.



David Bohm (1917–1992) was one of the most respected theoretical physicists of the twentieth century — a colleague of Einstein, author of a widely used textbook on quantum theory, and originator of the "implicate order" interpretation of quantum mechanics. Bohm proposed that reality has two layers: the explicate order (the surface world of separate objects we navigate) and the implicate order (a deeper ground in which everything is enfolded, undivided, whole). He used the image of a hologram — where every fragment contains the whole image — to describe how each region of reality enfolds the entire universe. He called the total flowing process the holomovement.



In his book "Wholeness and the Implicate Order," Bohm wrote that in intelligent perception, the brain and nervous system respond directly to an order in the universal flux. In a 1987 statement he put it more directly: consciousness is much more of the implicate order than is matter. In Bohm's analogy, the brain functions like a receiver tuned to a signal — the implicate order — rather than generating consciousness entirely on its own. Crucially, this is an ontological claim about the structure of reality, not the Penrose–Hameroff proposal that consciousness arises from quantum vibrations inside neurons — which is why the usual decoherence objections to "quantum mind" theories do not land against Bohm.



The Upanishads, composed over two thousand years earlier, describe a structure many find strikingly similar. The Taittiriya Upanishad describes all elements unfolding from a single undivided ground (Atman / Brahman) — space first, then air, fire, water, earth — much as Bohm's explicate order unfolds from the implicate. The Chandogya Upanishad (chapter 8, the Dahara Vidya) describes a "small space within the heart" — dahara akasha — that is as small as a point yet, the text says, contains the entire cosmos: heaven and earth, fire and air, sun, moon, and stars. It is the point of contact where the undivided ground becomes present in an individual — the receiver, in Bohm's terms.



But the Upanishads do not stop at the receiver. The Kena Upanishad asks the harder question: by what power does the mind think, the eye see, the ear hear? Its answer — "that which the mind cannot think, but by which the mind thinks, know that to be Brahman" — points to a limit Bohm's radio analogy gestures toward but cannot resolve. The receiver cannot perceive itself. There is a ground behind the act of reception that can never be turned into an object of reception.



Sources:

Bohm, D. (1980). Wholeness and the Implicate Order. Routledge. (Receiver passage; implicate/explicate order; holomovement)

Bohm, D. (1987). Statement quoted in Riggio, J. (2007). Towards a Theory of Transpersonal Decision-Making in Human-Systems. ("Consciousness is much more of the implicate order than is matter")

Tegmark, M. (2000). "Importance of quantum decoherence in brain processes." Physical Review E, 61(4). (The warm/wet decoherence objection — cited to show it targets coherence-in-neurons claims, not Bohm)

Taittiriya Upanishad (elements unfolding from Atman). Translation: Gambhirananda, S. / Olivelle, P.

Chandogya Upanishad 8.1 (Dahara Vidya — the space within the heart). Translation: Gambhirananda, S. / Lokeswarananda. Verses 8.1.1–8.1.3.

Kena Upanishad 1.2–1.8 ("that by which the mind thinks"). Translation: Gambhirananda, S.

Peat, F.D. (1997). Infinite Potential: The Life and Times of David Bohm. (Biography; Bohm–Einstein, Bohm–Krishnamurti)



David Bohm Asked Krishnamurti About the Observer — What Krishnamurti Said Stopped Him

David Bohm was one of the 20th century's most original physicists — author of a respected interpretation of quantum mechanics he called the implicate order, in which the universe is undivided at the deepest level. (That was Bohm's interpretation, not the standard textbook view.) It left him with a paradox: his physics said the world was whole, yet the theory still treated the observer as if it stood outside, looking in. He called this the paradox of fragmentation.



Then he encountered Jiddu Krishnamurti, who was describing the same problem from inside the mind — and the two men spent nearly twenty years in dialogue about it.



At the center sits quantum mechanics' measurement problem. Before measurement, a quantum system exists in superposition — a combination of possible outcomes described by a wave function. On measurement, one definite outcome appears. What counts as a measurement, and why one outcome rather than another, is genuinely unresolved: the equations have worked flawlessly for a century, and physicists still disagree on what they mean. Early on, von Neumann and Wigner floated the idea that consciousness was required — but that was never the mainstream view, and most physicists instead point to decoherence. Either way, one feature is hard to escape: any measuring device is made of the same quantum material as what it measures, so the line between observer and observed is never perfectly sharp. As Heisenberg put it, what we observe is not nature itself, but nature exposed to our method of questioning.

Krishnamurti reached a structurally similar place by a completely different route. Born in India in 1895 and groomed by the Theosophical Society to be a "world teacher," he dissolved the organization built around him in 1929 and spent the next fifty years in direct, first-hand inquiry into the mind. His finding: when you observe your own fear or anger, the "observer" is not a neutral witness standing outside — it is built out of past fear, memory, and conditioning. It is made of the very thing it observes. The observer is the observed. (He was careful to add that he did not mean the observer literally becomes the tree it looks at — the insight is about self-observation.)



Bohm did not arrive as a follower. He came as a physicist asking hard questions, and Krishnamurti pushed back just as hard. Neither treated the other as a source of final answers. But Bohm said the dialogues deepened and extended his own thinking — because Krishnamurti had reached the same territory by a completely different path. Whether you come at it through equations or through direct observation, the same strange edge appears: the observer is not standing outside the world, looking in. It is part of what it observes.





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