Seemorerocks

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Thomas Wilson's avatar
Thomas Wilson
Oct 11

OK, this is really really Ground Zero weird

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
Oct 11

"They" seem determined to maintain the fear campaign. Patient Zero...lol.

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