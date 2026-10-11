Patient zero” is back. In this episode, I sit down with Dr. David Martin to examine the reported Russian laboratory death and the hidden paper trail he connects to biological-warfare research, patents, vaccines, and DARPA’s “Prophecy” program.

We also explore his claim that global control is already here, and why defeating the system requires confronting the fear, shame, and programming it has planted within us.



Follow Dr. David Martin: https://davidmartin.world