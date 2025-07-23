Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RT's avatar
RT
7h

Makes perfect sense. As always, Mr. Westenra, thank you for your consistent, persistent, diligent digging.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
The Cazuzo's avatar
The Cazuzo
18m

Darpa Deadeagle Barda

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture