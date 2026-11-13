➳ This Darkest Days by Dates Down Under series explores how New Zealand’s crises are thematically encoded with historical riffs to signal authorship, cooperation, scapegoats and caution — while telegraphing ‘the fix’ is secure to achieve the hidden objectives. This cryptic chronographic cypher is the matrix code that links numerous catalytic shocks that have jolted New Zealand’s electorally mandated political trajectory by embroiling officials in cover-ups. The foundational event in this undeclared war — that features hybrid 4th and 5th generation warfare characteristics — was the Ballantynes’ Department Store Fire of 1947, which killed 41.