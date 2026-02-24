Attack delayed?

A warning from a top general

by Dave DeCamp | February 23, 2026

Updated on February 23, 2026, at 4:52 pm EST

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, the highest-ranking US military officer, has warned President Trump that there would be significant risks that come with attacking Iran, including the possibility of a protracted war, Axios reported on Monday.

Two sources told Axios reporter Barak Ravid that Caine was all in on the recent US attack on Venezuela to kidnap President Nicolas Maduro, but described him as a “reluctant warrior” when it came to Iran, as he sees a greater risk of a prolonged war and US casualties. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has also warned that any war with Iran would deplete US military stockpiles, as the US used a large number of interceptors defending Israel during the 12-Day War in June 2025.

The New York Times also reported on the Trump administration’s deliberations about attacking Iran and said that Caine couldn’t provide the same assurances for success as he did with Venezuela. It appears that if the US attacks Iran, the goal would be to topple the government or destroy Iran’s ability to strike Israel with missiles, which would require a massive bombing campaign.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine walks through NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on January 21, 2026 (Pentagon photo)

President Trump later denied the series of reports about Caine’s warnings. “Gen. Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack.”

While the Axios report said Caine has been warning of the risks of an attack on Iran, the sources speaking to the outlet said he was also ready to carry out Trump’s orders should he decide to launch the war.

Both the Axios and Times reports said that Vice President JD Vance has been raising questions about the potential risks, but wasn’t opposed to the idea of bombing Iran. According to Axios, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a staunch Iran hawk, has been “sitting on the fence,” neither advocating for nor against strikes on Iran as he has been focused on Venezuela and Cuba, which are under an increased US embargo.

The Axios report also said that US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have been leading the talks with Iran, have advised the president that he should give them time to see what they can get out of Iran before attacking. In an interview with Fox News that aired over the weekend, Witkoff signaled that he wasn’t actually interested in the talks leading to a deal, as he said Trump is “curious” why Iran hasn’t “capitulated” and made the blatantly false claim that Iran could be “one week away” from having material to build a nuclear weapon.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of the biggest proponents of attacking Iran in Washington, lamented over the weekend that some of Trump’s advisors were warning him of the risks. “I understand concerns about major military operations in the Middle East, given past entanglements. However, the voices who counsel against getting entangled seem to ignore the consequences of letting evil go unchecked,” he said.

The Axios report said that Graham has told the president he should ignore his advisors who are urging caution. During a recent trip to Israel, Graham acknowledged that any US attack on Iran could lead to US casualties, but said the risk of Americans being killed was worth it. “Could our soldiers be hit in the region? Absolutely, they could. Can Iran respond if we have an all-out attack? Absolutely, they can,” he said.

The denial

US President Donald Trump on Monday rejected reports that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, had warned him against going through with a strike on Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also denied reports that he was considering limited strikes on Iran, and warned the Islamic Republic once again that if it does not make a deal, “it will be a very bad day” for them.

“Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran. The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect,” wrote Trump.

He added, “General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won. He knows Iran well in that he was in charge of Midnight Hammer, the attack on the Iranian Nuclear Development. It is a Development no longer, but rather, was blown to smithereens by our Great B-2 Bombers. Razin Caine is a Great Fighter, and represents the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World. He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack.”

“Everything that has been written about a potential War with Iran has been written incorrectly, and purposefully so. I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them,” stated Trump.

Trump’s post followed an Axios report claiming that Caine has advised Trump and senior administration officials that a potential military campaign against Iran carries significant risks, particularly the danger of becoming drawn into a prolonged conflict.

Donald Trump’s decision to order airstrikes against Iran will hinge in part on the judgment of Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, about whether Tehran is stalling over a deal to relinquish its capacity to produce nuclear weapons, according to people familiar with the matter.

The president has not made a final determination on any strikes, as the administration prepares for Iran to send its latest proposal this week, ahead of what officials have described as a last-ditch round of negotiations scheduled for Thursday in Geneva.

Those talks will be led by Witkoff and Kushner, whose assessment on the likelihood of a deal will shape Trump’s calculus. If there is no deal, Trump has told advisers he is considering limited strikes to pressure Iran and, failing that, a far larger attack to force regime change.

A US official said on Monday that Witkoff was part of the group advising Trump on his decision about how to proceed with Iran and had been involved in all meetings related to the matter.

Israel has informed the U.S. that it will not provide funding for the “Peace Council” established by Trump. The decision was communicated through Israeli radio and confirmed by the channel “Kan.”

Washington had sought financial contributions from allies to support the council’s operations. Israeli sources indicated concerns regarding its goals and mechanisms. The Israeli stance raises questions about the council’s viability without key partners’ contributions.

Observers suggest Israel aims to avoid new financial commitments due to domestic economic pressures.

The U.S. is expected to continue efforts to find other funding sources.

