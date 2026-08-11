Strait of Hormuz news today: Iran has published its conditions for reopening the waterway, and they are not a negotiating position — they are an invoice. On 8 August, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council set out what Washington must do before the strait reopens: lift the naval blockade, withdraw US forces, end the war and the attacks on Iran’s regional allies, stop threatening Iran, lift sanctions, release frozen assets and compensate Iran for war damage. Until then, Tehran says, the strait stays shut.

Six preconditions, a blown-out strategic reserve, and a back-channel that cut out Trump’s own negotiators — here’s what’s actually on the table before the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

Transition Protocol

Aug 11, 2026

Someone in the room repeated it back to us word for word: “Losers don’t dictate terms. Winners do.” That’s the message Tehran reportedly sent Washington this week — not through diplomats, but through Pakistan, because the U.S. and Iran still aren’t talking directly.

Attached to that line: five hard preconditions Iran is demanding before it even discusses reopening Hormuz. Not requests. Preconditions.

At the same time, the number driving the other half of this story is already public and already alarming: the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve just hit its lowest level since March 1983. The strait stays closed. The reserve keeps draining. Those two facts are now on a collision course, and the next two weeks decide who blinks.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING

The complete five-point list of Iran’s preconditions — word for word, not paraphrased

Why Iran reportedly refused to negotiate with Jared Kushner or Steve Witkoff, and who they’re talking to instead

The exact tanker pattern in the Strait right now — who’s getting through and who isn’t

What “nearly exhausted in a couple of weeks” actually means for the SPR, and where that claim comes from

The confirmed Mecca defense pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan — and the detail every network missed

Our read on how this ends, and the specific development that would prove us wrong

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The Five Preconditions, In Full

Per sourcing shared on this week’s episode — attributed to someone directly involved in the Pakistan-mediated talks — Iran has laid out exactly what needs to happen before any progress is possible:

End all aggressive military action in the region — not limited to Iran itself, but explicitly including the wars in Yemen, Lebanon, and Palestine Withdraw the U.S. naval blockade Lift all sanctions Return Iran’s frozen funds Stop interfering with the ongoing technical talks between Iran and Oman over new Hormuz shipping lanes

Confidence label: [SOURCED / DEVELOPING]. The broad substance tracks closely with Iran’s own public statements from August 8–9, 2026. The specific claim that this exact list was hand-delivered through Pakistan, along with the “losers don’t dictate terms” quote, remains single-source and has not been independently verified. Treat the framing as credible but unconfirmed.

Why it matters: these aren’t opening-bid demands designed to be negotiated down. They’re preconditions — meaning, as framed on the episode, nothing else moves until these are met first. That’s a different negotiating posture than anything reported publicly so far.

Who’s Allowed at the Table — And Who Isn’t

The most pointed detail in this week’s reporting: Iran has reportedly refused to deal directly with Jared Kushner or Steve Witkoff. Instead, back-channel contact is said to be running through people close to JD Vance and Marco Rubio.

Confidence label: [UNVERIFIED / SPECULATIVE] on the Kushner/Witkoff exclusion specifically. Vance’s active involvement in negotiations around August 8–9 is publicly confirmed. The claim that Iran is deliberately excluding specific individuals is not.

Why it matters: if accurate, this isn’t procedural. It’s Iran signaling which parts of the American political apparatus it considers credible negotiating partners — and which it doesn’t.

The Tanker Pattern Nobody’s Talking About

Here’s the confirmed-adjacent pattern from the last ten days: any tanker attempting to transit the Strait dark — transponders off, no authorization — has reportedly been struck. Every time, without exception, according to this week’s reporting.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours alone, two Pakistan-flagged supertankers passed through without incident.

Confidence label: [DEVELOPING]. This is consistent with confirmed reporting of repeated tanker strikes near Hormuz and Oman through early August 2026. The “every single time” framing is the guests’ characterization.

Why it matters: this is Iran demonstrating, in real time, exactly who has safe passage and who doesn’t — without needing to say so publicly. Control isn’t a talking point here. It’s observable in shipping data.

The Reserve Is Draining Faster Than Anyone’s Saying Out Loud

This is the number that should worry you regardless of where you stand on the politics: the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve sits at roughly 304.8 million barrels — down from over 415 million just six months ago, and the lowest level since 1983.

This week’s episode goes further, claiming the reserve could be “nearly exhausted in a couple of weeks.”

Confidence label: [UNVERIFIED / SPECULATIVE] on the timeline specifically. The reserve’s historic low is confirmed by public data. The “weeks to empty” framing is the guests’ assessment and is flagged as an overstatement relative to the current public record — treat it as a warning, not a countdown clock.

Why it matters: a closed strait and a draining reserve are not two separate stories. They’re the same pressure, measured two different ways. One of them runs out of runway first, and it’s not Iran’s.

The Pact Nobody Predicted Two Years Ago

Away from the negotiating table, something structural already happened — and it’s fully confirmed, not sourced speculation. On August 7, 2026, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed a mutual defense agreement: an armed attack on any one of them is to be treated as an attack on all three.

The detail most coverage missed: all three signatories are also among the largest buyers of American military hardware. This isn’t a bloc forming against Washington’s arms sales. It’s a bloc forming with Washington’s own weapons, increasingly on its own terms.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Iran has shifted from negotiating to dictating terms — five preconditions, delivered through Pakistan, with no room to move until they’re met

The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at a 40+ year low , and the closed strait is compounding the pressure daily

Iran appears to be selecting its negotiating partners — reportedly excluding Kushner and Witkoff in favor of the Vance/Rubio channel

Only friendly-flagged tankers are moving safely through Hormuz right now — a real-time demonstration of leverage, not just rhetoric

A new Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan defense pact is already signed and confirmed, reshaping the region’s security architecture independent of how the Iran talks resolve

The falsifier to watch: if Washington publicly returns to the June MOU terms and begins implementing them — rather than simply pausing military action — that’s the one development that would meaningfully undercut this entire reading. Until then, the pressure only compounds.

Every claim above is labeled by confidence level as reported on this week’s episode. Sourced and single-source claims are not independently verified facts — treat them accordingly, and treat the confirmed items (the Mecca pact, the SPR data, the tanker-strike pattern) as the load-bearing parts of this analysis.



In the same forty-eight hours, CNN reported that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has privately told senior administration officials that the United States needs an off-ramp from the Iran war — that escalation risks backfiring and that airpower alone will not deliver the President’s objectives. Danny Haiphong joins Transition Protocol to explain why Washington has run out of moves that its own military leadership will endorse, what the Iran–Oman technical talks actually change about sixty years of free transit, why the Mecca Joint Defence Pact signed on Friday by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan reshapes the region, and what it means for oil, for the sixty-day clock running on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, and for the price you paid at the pump this week.



Zulfiqar Ali also reports what a source involved in the communications between Tehran, Islamabad and Washington has relayed to this channel about how Iran’s terms were transmitted, which intermediaries Iran refused, and the line that source says was delivered to the American side. That account is single-source and is presented as such.



Analysis by Danny Haiphong, journalist, geopolitical analyst and co-author of American Exceptionalism and American Innocence. Hosted by Zulfiqar Ali for Transition Protocol / Power Shift.

