The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that President Bashar Assad of Syria has stepped down as Syria's president and left the country after issuing instructions for a peaceful transition of power.

Moscow stated it was not involved in the negotiations leading to his decision and called on all parties in Syria to avoid violence and pursue a political resolution.

Russia confirmed its military bases in Syria are on high alert but reported no immediate threats.

This comes after the Terrorist organization known as HTS took-up arms and began attacking major cities in Syria. They were joined by the Syrian Defense Force (SDF) - a rag-tag group of radicals supported and supplied by the West. HTS and SDF were also joined by another group of violent whack-jobs, calling themselves the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

HTS is the successor group to the Al-Nusra Front, part of the head-chopping-maniacs of "ISIS" known as Islamic States of Iraq and Syria, which, as most folks know, were also head-choppers, and part of the Al-Qaida terrorist group, which, along with Osama Bin Laden, was blamed for the attacks of 9-11 here in the United States.

WHO IS ACTUALLY TO BLAME?

Just days ago, when HTS began its assault against Syria, a particular incident took place that signaled who - precisely - is behind this entire debacle.

Cell phones, walkie-talkies, and pocket pagers of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began EXPLODING throughout Syria. The SAA was thus hobbled at the very critical start of the HTS operations.

Through these explosions against the Syrian Arab Army, Israel tipped it's hand! THEY are the ones involved with this HTS terror group, attacking Syria.

The SAA is the legitimate, duly-constituted standing Army of the country of Syria. So when their cell phones, walkie-talkies, and pocket pagers began exploding, it tipped the hand of those who are actually behind this affair: Israel.

Readers will recall that Israel perpetrated the same action against Hezballah in Lebanon at the start of the Israeli incursion into that country, with so many pocket pagers, cell-phones, and walkie-talkies exploding, that literally thousands of Hezballah forces were crippled or killed.

So Israel is directly involved with the terror group HTS as evidenced by the explosions that struck the Syrian Arab Army.

Now, follow this chain:

HTS was part of ISIS which was sometimes called ISIL (Islamic States of Iraq and the Levant). The map below shows ISIL at it's peak dominance in 2015, throughout the Middle East:

What was the ONE country in the Middle East that ISIS ____NEVER___ attacked?

Israel.

In fact, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was actually photographed visiting an ISIS fighter being treated in an Israeli hospital! ! ! ! Here is that photo:

Why would an Israeli hospital be treating a wounded ISIS fighter from Syria????????

Why would the Israeli Prime Minister visit a wounded ISIS fighter in the hospital?????

Maybe because Israel was, in fact, ISIS?

There were long running jokes that "ISIS" actually stood for "Israeli Secret Intelligence Service." Maybe those jokes were true?

So we know that HTS was ISIS/ISIL.

We know ISIS fighters never attacked Israel and were treated in Israeli hospitals for war wounds.

We know the Israeli Prime Minister visited those fighters in Israeli hospitals.

We also know that prior to becoming "ISIS" these people were . . . . . ."Al Qaida."

Who got blamed for the attacks of September 11 here in the United States? Osama Bin Laden and his group: al-Qaida!

Now refresh your memory:

Who was it that was seen cheering and celebrating in Liberty State Park, in Jersey City, NJ, when the planes hit the World Trade Center in New York City, across the Hudson River from that Park? Israelis from a company named Urban Moving Systems of Weehawkin, NJ.

Later that day, when the white moving van they were seen in, was stopped by Police, these Israelis were taken into custody. Weeks later, it came out they worked with Israeli Mossad.

Why would Israeli Mossad operatives be cheering the planes flying into the World Trade Center?

Maybe because "al-Qaida" was, in fact, Israel?

This isn't rocket science. The pieces all fit. You can connect the dots! All the terrorism the world has seen since the attacks of 9-11, traces directly back to Israel.

From today in Syria with the resignation of President Bashar Assad, to the walkie-talkies exploding against the Syrian Arab Army, which was being attacked by HTS, and HTS being formerly ISIS, and ISIS being formerly al-Qaida, everything having to do with Terrorism, from the attacks of 9-11, to the initial "Civil War" in Syria beginning in 2011, to the present day overthrow of Syria's government, is all demonstrably connected to Israel.

For what it's worth, all three airports in the United States, from which the "terrorists" hijacked planes used in the attacks of 9-11, had security contracts with a company named ICTS. Israeli Counter-Terrorism Services.

THAT was how the hijackers of 9-11 gained access to the four planes they used to attack the United States on that fateful day. Israeli Counter-Terrorism Services was right in the middle of it.

Violence Solves Everything

The takeaway from today's resignation of Syrian President Bashar Assad is that force and violence actually work when it comes to effectuating political change. If you attack enough things, and kill enough people, you get to overthrow a government and seize power.

People who say "Violence never solves anything" are flatly wrong. It turns out that violence solves everything. Today is proof.

GAS PIPELINE

Back in 2011, when the first outbreak of terrorist violence and "Civil War" broke out in Syria, that entire effort was prompted because Syrian President Bashar Assad refused to grant permission for a natural gas pipeline to run from Qatar through Syria, out into the Mediterranean Sea, toward Greece.

The image below shows the two competing proposals for natural gas pipelines. One, from Qatar to Europe, would enrich Qatar, which is favorable to the West. The other would be from Iran which is NOT favorable to the west. Both would have to run partially through Syria:

That pipeline was designed to provide natural gas to Europe instead of Europe having to rely on Russian gas. Even back in 2011, the effort to harm Russia was underway here in the United States, and it was while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, that all the Syria violence broke out.

President Assad had no sooner refused permission for the Qatar pipeline, than a gigantic media blitz began saying Assad was a vicious dictator, who murdered his own people, etc. etc. etc.

That's when all these groups, The Free Syrian Army (FSA), the Syrian Defense Force (SDF), et. al., began cropping-up. Amazingly, they all had brand new Toyota pick-up trucks, Meals-Ready-to-Eat, fuel, guns, rocket-launchers, ammunition and so forth.

It was clear the groups trying to overthrow Assad back then, were being equipped and financed by the USA and countries in the Middle East, all of whom had something to gain from the proposed Natural Gas Pipeline to Europe, that COULD NOT run through Syria.

From 2011 through September, 2015, Syria fought ISIS and other terror groups. As events went bad for Syria back in 2015, they appealed to their ally, Russia, for help. Assad went to Russian President Putin and told him "They wanted to build a natural gas pipeline through Syria to Europe, for the express purpose of cutting off Russia supplying gas to Europe. I stopped that so as to protect Russia gas sales. Now I need your help to stop the people trying to overthrow me."

On 30 September 2015, Russia agreed to enter the conflict to protect Syria, and did so. Within months, ISIS, the SDF, the FSA were all bombed into oblivion by Russian Aerospace Forces. The Syrian government regained control of their country.

Toward the end of the Russian work, all the bad guys who had tried to overthrow Assad, were cornered in a city named Idlib in Syria.

It was then that Turkey, the UK and other nations told Russia "Please don't smash Idlib - OUR PEOPLE are there! We'll get them out. We just need time."

Russia agreed. The Russian military action ceased over Idlib.

But as we can see now, those assurances from the West were lies. They didn't evacuate their people. The only thing the west __really__ did was to covertly arm their people in Idlib, and rebuild their forces, which allowed them to once again move against Assad starting about two weeks ago.

Only this time, the bad guys moved so fast, and with such force, they overwhelmed both Syria and Russia. As such, today, Assad fell.

Look for a natural gas pipeline from Qatar, to now be built through Syria. When it happens - and it will - you'll finally realize what this whole thing was really about. $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ . . . and weakening Russia by usurping their natural gas sales to Europe.

IRAN NEXT

With Hamas in Gaza wrecked, and Hezballah in Lebanon neutered - at least for the time being, I assess in my personal opinion that Iran is next.

Hamas is gone. Hezballah is neutered and now Syria has fallen. Iran's leverage against Israel is now all but non-existent.

How big an effort would it be for the West to begin paying Head-choppers in Iraq and Afghanistan, to turn against Iran?

The West has already been working to overthrow Russian influence in the country of Georgia, to Iran's north. The Israelis' have bought-off Azerbaijan to Iran's north. Armenia to Iran's north is all but crushed by Azerbaijan, so Iran's north is now vulnerable.

If they recruit the head-choppers in Iraq, Iran's west will be vulnerable. If The US/EU/Israel make nice with the Taliban in Afghanistan, Iran's east will be vulnerable.

Saudi Arabia is already in the West's corner, so much so that the US already has military bases across the Gulf along Iran's western Border.

So Iran is being made vulnerable from its north, will be made vulnerable in a huge way from its west, and if the Taliban climbs aboard the West's terrorism train, Iran's east will be vulnerable.

See where this is going?

Iran has a chance to nip this in the bud with its rightful and lawful right to retaliate against Israel for Israeli attacks upon Iran over a month ago.

If Iran wants to assure its future existence, then Iran's response to Israel must be completely, totally, overwhelming. It must be utterly horrifying in it's effectiveness.

If Iran does nothing, or makes some "token" retaliation, Iran will seal its own fate. Not today, but a couple years from now.

The clock is ticking.

UPDATED 9:25 AM EST --

A reader of this site, and listener to my radio show, "DH in Oklahoma," just raised a point that is crucial, and which I never even thought of:

By failing or refusing to protect Syria, Russia has just smashed their BRICS trade organization.

No one is going to want to join BRICS if Russia cannot or will not protect them from Western-run Jihadists.

The West can do to ALL BRICS nations what they just did to Syria. No one is going to want to risk that.

The fall of Syria may very well turn out to be the fall of BRICS. Unless Russia changes its mind, and goes balls-to-wall in Syria and in Ukraine.

Unless Russia finishes-off these two problems, their hope for BRICS may have died with the resignation of Bashar Assad.

Want proof? Here is how Google reports the Syria Overthrow fight as of 10:13 AM EST TODAY:

The history is being written, and according to today's version of history: RUSSIA LOST.

UPDATED 11:20 AM EST--

A plane allegedly carrying Syrian President Bashar Assad, was reportedly SHOT DOWN over Homs, Syria, this morning.

The IL-76 aircraft had taken off out of Damascus, and was reportedly SHOT DOWN over Homs.

Photos of what is allegedly the crash site, are now circulating on Social Media. Those same social media outlets are CLAIMING Bashar Assad was on the plane and that he is now dead.

The radar playback of that aircraft, from the website FlightRadar24.com, shows the flight going down in about ten minutes after it took off:

IT IS VITAL TO SAY THERE IS NO CONFIRMATION THAT ASSAD WAS ON THIS AIRCRAFT !

Tehran, Moscow Beijing: Your Fate Has Been Decided

For those in Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing, and across all other capitals outside the West, who lie to themselves about the nature of this war to avoid the discomfort of facing it - Syria is your ultimate future.

Folks in the countries I just named HAVE TO realize there is no place for you at the table. You cannot compromise. You cannot infinitely buy time. You either successfully defend your nation together with your allies or you lose it.

THAT is the fate that the collective West has selected for all of you. There is no other outcome the West will accept.

If YOU do not defend yourselves and each other, now, everything you have, everything you are, will be destroyed by the West. Period. Full stop.

In my personal opinion, the West has become "The Beast" of the Book of Revelations, in the Bible. The West is now firmly rooted in lies, deception, thievery, and murder. Your fate has already been decided by the West.

Everything the West says, everything the West does, is explicitly designed to deceive you until it is too late for you. NOTHING about the West is honest or honorable anymore. NOTHING AT ALL.

Unless you fight now, while you still have a very real chance of winning, you, your nations, and you way of life, will be conquered and destroyed by the West.

You are in an existential battle. Yet YOU are the only ones who don't see it, yet.

If you wait much longer, it will be too late for you.

UPDATE 12:58 PM EST --

I have received information saying Syrian President Bashar Assad and his family have arrived safely in Moscow. He was **NOT** on the plane which was shot down near HOMS, Syria earlier today. This photo REPORTEDLY shows President Assad with Russian President Putin in the Kremlin TODAY:

1:16 PM EST -- Russian media (Tass): Assad has arrived safely in Moscow with his family, and has been granted asylum. Photo below reportedly shows President Assad and his wife in Moscow today:

ALSO:

Former Deputy Commander of Iran’s Quds Force: “Two months ago, we heard about potential activity in Idlib. We asked the Turks and some Arab countries and received assurances that no operation was planned. Hakan Fidan (Turk Foreign Minister) specifically gave us this guarantee. We regret trusting them instead of reinforcing our forces in Syria.”

Video in Original Farsi language:

So the Foreign Minister of Turkey and several Arab governments all LIED to Iran when they heard trouble was brewing in Syria two months ago.

It is important for you to understand that this situation in Syria is now horridly complicated. There are, in Syria, "Rebels" and "Terrorists" and "the (political) Opposition." Up until today, they were united against ONE common enemy: The Assad government. That is who they fought.

NOW . . . . . the common enemy is gone. So these elements inside Syria, can now fight EACH OTHER.

Syria is now going to descend into utter chaos.

This could very well be the beginning of the Prophecy of Damascus. (See Isaiah -17 HERE)

Baba Vanga - The Nostradamus of the Balkans

Baba Vanga, the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," predicted that the fall of Syria would ignite a global war. Now, Syria has, in fact, fallen.



With the fall of President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, Israel is now exploiting the absence of a functioning government, to attack and destroy Syria.

Israel is destroying Syrian air bases, military bases, defense systems, intelligence facilities, and government structures. Basically they're bombing Syria back into the Stone Age.

Intelligence Center burning:

Mezzah Air Base in Damascus:

Map of Mezzah Air Base area :

Syria has no functioning government. No operating army.

Instead of leaving it alone, Israel is attacking all over the country, which is, factually, defenseless.

THIS is the true nature of the Israeli.

"Starting tonight, the main front of the fighting will move to Syria. We will start fighting on the Syrian front and will not allow anyone to reach our borders" This statement by IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi followed a series of Israeli airstrikes in Syria.

U.S. B-52's Bombing Syria Now . . . .Cleaning-up Loose Ends So No One Can Testify

The United States Air Force has begun bombing Syria .

After the fall of the Syrian government, and the resignation of President Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow, Russia earlier today, the United States has commenced bombing targets inside the defenseless country.

THIS is the true nature of the American government. Attacking a defenseless country which poses no threat to the United States, and has committed no act of war or hostility against us.

The United States government is a gangster government, filled with violent, tyrannical, garbage people.

This is just like the MAFIA GANGSTER movie "Goodfellas" after the Lufthansa Heist: "Tying-up loose ends."

In that movie the guys who pulled-off the Lufthansa Heist at JFK airport (which really happened in real life), were warned not to make any big purchases because the feds were watching for leads as to who robbed the $6 million from the airport. A couple guys went out and bought brand new Cadillacs, or fur coats for their wives. Those guys ended up getting whacked because they were warned not to make big purchases and once they did, it endangered everyone else who was in on the heist.

The bigshots in the U.S. know they've been stealing more than $30 MILLION a month in Syrian oil and divvying-up the money amongst themselves. The oil was shipped by tanker trucks into Turkeye, where it was slightly refined, re-labeled, and sold.

Now they're killing all the witnesses who could testify against them.

MORE:

According to the Supreme Commander of U.S. Central Command, the U.S. unleashed over 75 airstrikes on ISIS camps in central Syria today, deploying B-52 bombers, F-15 jets, and A-10s to send a clear message: no regrouping allowed.

The strikes hit key leaders and camps without causing civilian casualties.

General Michael Erik Kurilla: "There should be no doubt - we will not allow ISIS to reconstitute and take advantage of the current situation in Syria. All organizations in Syria should know that we will hold them accountable if they partner with or support ISIS in any way." CENTCOM made it clear: ISIS doesn’t get to hit “restart” on their operations.

Since we already know, from earlier reporting on this website today (HERE), that "ISIS" was, in fact, being paid and supplied by the US, Israel, and other countries, it seems clear TO ME, the US is literally tying-up loose ends. They're now killing all the "ISIS" assets they've been supplying, paying, and directing for years, so there's no one left to testify against them when Trump takes office.

It seems to me "ISIS" has outlived its usefulness to the people in the US, Israel, and our "allies" and now ISIS is being killed.

Hey, General Kurilla: The entire reason you folks claim to be in Syria all these years - without UN mandate or even Security Council Resolution - was to "stop ISIS?" So how is it that under YOUR command, ISIS managed to set up the 75 camps you now admit to bombing?

Isn't it a fact, sir, that YOU knew those ISIS people were being used by the US and Israel and THAT was why you never touched them?

Isn't it a fact, sir, that you are killing those people so they cannot come and testify about:

--Who was actually commanding them?

--Who was actually supplying them?

-- Who was actually training them?

and

-- Who actually recruited them?

Isn't it a fact, sir, that if those men from "ISIS" had to testify in court, a lot of people in the Pentagon would be heading to prison for what they've been doing for years? Maybe even some Pentagon folks with the rank of "General?"

The United States Mafia Government is getting rid of all the witnesses, while Israel is getting rid of all the paperwork. Why do you think Israel bombed the Syrian Immigration and Passport offices in Damascus today? This building:

THAT is where the paperwork evidence was stored! All those tanker trucks crossing the border every day with the stolen oil.

