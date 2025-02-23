Harsh words about Ukraine (former) President Zelensky, have come from US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

According to Rubio, the US told Zelensky we have been helping his country battle Russia, but we need to get some of that back through a deal giving the US access to certain minerals, which would help "pay back" that help.

Zelensky allegedly agreed, but said he would have to run it past his Legislature. Then, according to Rubio, Zelensky went out in public and lied, telling the media he rejected the deal, and that Ukraine is not for sale. Bad move by Zelensky. Here's video of Rubio revealing what took place:

Later, it came out that Ukraine may have already signed a deal to sell its minerals to BRITAIN ! ! ! It now appears that our "ally" Britain, may have negotiated reimbursement from Ukraine long prior to the US doing so, but kept it all quiet.

President Trump is so aggravated that he drove home the new reality with Zelensky and Ukraine, when he said to media "I'm fed up with Zelensky, I'm just tired of him."

STARLINK CUT-OFF

So aggravated at Zelensky's behavior is the US, that word is now out the United States may CUT-OFF Ukraine's access to Elon Musk's STARLINK satellite internet network.

U.S. negotiators pressing Kiev for access to Ukraine's critical minerals have raised the possibility of cutting the country's access to Elon Musk's vital Starlink satellite internet system, three sources say.



The issue was raised again on Thursday during meetings between Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special Ukraine envoy, and Zelensky, said one of the sources, who was briefed on the talks.



During the meeting, Ukraine was told it faced imminent shutoff of the service if it did not reach a deal on critical minerals, said the source, who requested anonymity to discuss closed negotiations.



"Ukraine runs on Starlink. They consider it their North Star," said the source. "Losing Starlink ... would be a massive blow."

Starlink is literally the ONLY communications system keeping the Ukrainian Army functioning on the battlefield. If Starlink is cut-off, it is widely believed the Ukraine Army would completely collapse within days.

Accordingly, word is now seeping-out from Ukraine that Zelensky will sign a Minerals-for-Aid deal with the US., but the deal is not "done" yet.

Analysis of Ukraine by FORBES Magazine shows the value of minerals throughout the country, on the map below:

There is clearly "hardball" being played with Ukraine right now, but it is quite revealing how sneaky the British have been in this whole affair. They've been pushing and pushing to keep the war going, while hidden in the background, they're signing money deals with Ukraine. Nice government they have in Britain. Real up-and-up people.

/sarcasm

UPDATE 8:46 AM EST --

The British newspaper "Daily Mail" is now reporting that Zelensky has agreed to the deal:

"Donald Trump appears to have won his trade standoff with Volodymyr Zelensky, as the Ukrainian president is set to give in and sign a deal giving the U.S. access to deposits of critical minerals.



The deal was seen as crucial for satisfying Washington's demands for a peace settlement between Ukraine and Russia to end their three-year long war.



It's a staggering surrender from Zelensky, who had said just days earlier: 'I defend Ukraine, I can't sell our country."

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14424221/Zelensky-Donald-Trump-problematic-minerals-deal.html?ITO=applenews-us&s=09

Since then -