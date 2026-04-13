I posted this the other day

But it appears I was wrong.

Yesterday, tweets like the following appeared on social media indicating that the “monster cyclone” was bit of a fizzer.

The media is good at stoking up fear in cases like this while lulling people into sleep over things that truly matter. They managed to engineer the emptying of supermarket shelves.

Someone needs to remind them of “the little boy that cried wolf”

I began to realise that it wasn’t quite what it was being made out to be when I looked at Earth Nullschool late in the afternoon.

Do wind speeds of 49km/hr bespeak a “monster cyclone”?

There is no doubt that we are going through a cycle of extreme weather and that much of the damage is likely down to the sodden ground from previous weather events that people have not yet recovered from (and I hasten to add, might not, due to another very real metaphoric tsunami headed our way in the form of a shortage of diesel).

I suspect we need to look to the Hunga Hunga volcanic eruption in Tonga for this.

There is a back story to this.

Metservice, which used to be very good and serve the community well has been subsumed with NIWA which is, I believe, corrupted and ideologically-driven.

This has been shown quite clearly by climate sceptic, Ian Wishart.

We. are told for at least a week that a “monster cyclone” which was going to straight down the North Island and deliver catastrophic conditions.

The first question arises, when we know they can do it, if it wasn’t geoengineered to hit us why it wasn’t steered away from us.

From recent history we know that in the case of the one catastrophic storm to hit New Zealand in recent times, Cyclone Gabrielle it wasn’t forecast to be a serious event. Instead a social media blogger from half a world away, Robert Deutsch was monitoring it (as well as how it was engineered) for many days and putting out dire warnings.

Yet it was a “bolt from the blue” along with floods that hit Auckland shortly before that.

At the very least, we need to ask some questions.

It never even hit Wellington in the south of the country.

Yet, even today, state media is writing it up.

Every time I see the words “what you need to know” I know it’s propaganda

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/592157/live-weather-cyclone-vaianu-leaves-roads-closed-evacuees-still-out-of-homes