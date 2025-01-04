Update (2006ET):

Las Vegas Cybertruck blast suspect Matthew Livelsberger took part in a military TV reality competition on the History Channel.

Update (1801ET):

The details surrounding Cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger continue to drip - with two 'manifesto' letters found in the Cybertruck itself, and another 'manifesto' he allegedly emailed to retired intelligence officer Sam Shoemate.

In the letters found in the Cybertruck, Livelsberger described the USA as "terminally ill," and said his actions were meant as a "wake-up call," and not a terrorist attack.

The most intriguing, however, is an email allegedly sent to Shoemate - in warning that the "drones" seen around the United States over the last month are using "gravatic propulsion systems," which only China and the United States possess.

Shoemate shared the email on Shawn Ryan's show, writing on X, "I knew taking this public would insert me into the “glowy boi” conspiracy cycle, especially since I’m an intelligence officer," adding "I had no choice. Dude dumped it in my inbox. When I saw his name in the news, I had little choice but to hand it over to the feds. I knew the FBI wouldn’t release it, or at least without an agenda attached, so I took it to Shawn Ryan because he has the platform to handle the magnitude of this information and will do so as objectively as possible."

According to Livelsberger's email:

"China has been launching them from the Atlantic from submarines for years, but this activity recently has picked up. As of now, it is just a show of force and they are using it similar to how they used the blloon for a sigint and isr, which are also part of the integrated comms system," he writes.

"...they are the most dangerous threat to national security that has ever existed. They basically have an unlimited payload capacity and can park over the WH if they wanted. It's checkmate."

🚨 BREAKING: Sam Shoemate reveals on the Shawn Ryan Show that the Las Vegas Cybertruck Bomber, MATTHEW LIVELSBERGER, emailed him before the attack claiming that the USG and China had "gravitic propulsion systems" and that he was being tracked by the FBI.

— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 3, 2025

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨

Meanwhile, Liversberger was recorded at a Tesla charging station on the way to Las Vegas.





During a press conference, Las Vegas law enforcement released video of 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger at a… pic.twitter.com/s6IapSNB39

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 3, 2025

You can read the entire email below:

"In case I do not make it to my decision point or on to the Mexico border I am sending this now. Please do not release this until 1JAN and keep my identity private until then. First off I am not under duress or hostile influence or control. My first car was a 2006 Black Ford Mustang V6 for verification. What we have been seeing with “drones” is the operational use of gravitic propulsion systems powered aircraft by most recently China in the east coast, but throughout history, the US. Only we and China have this capability. Our OPEN location for this activity in the box is below. China has been launching them from the Atlantic from submarines for years, but this activity recently has picked up. As of now, it is just a show of force and they are using it similar to how they used the balloon for sigint and isr, which are also part of the integrated comms system. There are dozens of those balloons in the air at any given time. The so what is because of the speed and stealth of these unmanned AC, they are the most dangerous threat to national security that has ever existed. They basically have an unlimited payload capacity and can park it over the WH if they wanted. It’s checkmate. US needs to give the history of this, how we are employing it and weaponizing it, how China is employing them and what the way forward is. China is poised to attack anywhere in the east coast I’ve been followed for over a week now from likely homeland or FBI, and they are looking to move on me and are unlikely going to let me cross into Mexico, but won’t because they know i am armed and I have a massive VBIED. I’ve been trying to maintain a very visible profile and have kept my phone and they are definitely digitally tracking me. I have knowledge of this program and also war crimes that were covered up during airstrikes in Nimruz province Afghanistan in 2019 by the admin, DoD, DEA and CIA. I conducted targeting for these strikes of over 125 buildings (65 were struck because of CIVCAS) that killed hundreds of civilians in a single day. USFORA continued strikes after spotting civilians on initial ISR, it was supposed to take 6 minutes and scramble all aircraft in CENTCOM. The UN basically called these war crimes, but the administration made them disappear. I was part of that cover-up with USFORA and Agent [redacted] of the DEA. So I don’t know if my abduction attempt is related to either. I worked with GEN Millers 10 staff on this as well as the response to Bala Murghab. AOB-S Commander at the time [redacted] can validate this. You need to elevate this to the media so we avoid a world war because this is a mutually assured destruction situation. For vetting my Linkedin is Matt Berg or Matthew Livelsberger, an active duty 18Z out of 1-10 my profile is public. I have an active TSSCI with UAP USAP access."

How glowing is all of this on a scale of 1-Chernobyl?

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters on Thursday that the Cybertruck bomber, Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old Green Beret, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head just moments before the detonation outside Trump's hotel in Las Vegas. This sequence of events is based on the official statements from law enforcement. However, speculation on X, particularly among internet sleuths, has brought up alternative theories regarding the timing of Livelsberger's death.

Rogan O'Handley, aka "DC Draino" on X, floated two scenarios about Livelsberger's final moments:

"A long fuse could've been lit, a timer could have been set, or the bomb could have been remotely detonated I wonder if anyone in the vicinity heard a gunshot That would help confirm where the car was when he was shot," O'Handley wrote in another post.

Tesla's Elon Musk quickly dismissed the second scenario, stating, "Autopilot will not function unless it detects an attentive person in the driver's seat."

Tesla vehicles have a cabin camera that monitors driver attentiveness and provides audible alerts when FSD is engaged. The camera is mounted above the rearview mirror.

"Like other Autopilot features, Full Self-Driving requires that the driver pay attention to the road, their surroundings, and other road users," Tesla wrote on its website under the "Driver Attentiveness" section of FSD.

Tesla said, "The cabin camera does not require full visibility of the driver's eyes in order to monitor attentiveness. The system is still active, for example, if the driver is wearing sunglasses."

"If the cabin camera does not have clear visibility of the driver's hand and arm locations, Full Self-Driving periodically displays a message reminding the driver to apply slight force to the steering wheel," Tesla continued.

It noted, "If the driver repeatedly ignore prompts to apply slight force to the steering wheel or to pay attention, Full Self-Driving displays a series of escalating warnings and, if those warnings are ignored, disables for the rest of the drive and displays the following message."

What's apparent from Tesla's description of how FSD works suggests any scenario with Livelsberger shot in the head well before the bombing would be extraordinarily hard to trick the camera.

X users should call on Musk to release the cockpit camera footage and any other recordings from the high-tech EV truck to disprove O'Handley's second scenario. Additionally, footage from charging stations

Canadian Prepper sees nothing but misinformation